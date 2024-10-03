Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Elementos Limited

Significant Tungsten and Critical Minerals Assays, Cleveland Project

Elementos Limited (ASX: ELT) has bolstered the development prospects of its Cleveland Tin Project, in the mineral rich province of north-west Tasmania after outstanding drill assays from the “Foleys Zone” confirmed large continuous zones of tungsten, co-mineralised with a suite of highly desired critical minerals.

Highlights:

  • Drill assays confirm large tungsten mineralisation over 465.9m (above a cut-off grade of 0.1%) including a single continuous zone of 319.5m @ 0.18% WO3 from 772.4m (downhole)
  • Multiple higher-grade zones of tungsten (~0.24-1.6% WO3) identified throughout the broader tungsten mineralisation within the Foleys Zone.
  • Significant co-mineralisation of Critical Minerals intersected within the tungsten mineralisation, including high-value minerals; rubidium, molybdenum, fluorspar/fluorite and bismuth. Rubidium, as Rubidium Carbonate, currently trades in the range of ~US$1,100/kg# (~US$1.1M/t).

Managing Director Joe David said the results increase the Cleveland Project’s development prospectivity considerably.

“In addition to the previously established 7.5Mt of tin and copper Mineral Resources3 and the 4.0Mt of tungsten Mineral Resources1,2, the project now has an additional suite of Critical and Strategic Minerals*^ to evaluate including molybdenum, fluorite/fluorspar (further assays pending), bismuth and rubidium. These minerals are targeted by the Australian and US Governments (and their allies) due to their contribution to high-tech industries and current reliance on concentrated offshore supply chains,“ Mr David said.

“These Foley Zone intersections are potentially game-changing for the project as we continue to build a robust suite of Critical Mineral mineralisation, ahead of developing the technical studies to define the economic case for the company’s planned re-start of the old Cleveland Tin Mine.

“The confirmation of just under half-a-kilometre of tungsten, of substantial grade and intensity appear globally significant. This is despite the fact the hole drifted slightly at depth and missed the ultimate porphyry dyke target (historically intersected) leaving potential further upside for the mineralisation, grades and the project.”

“Whilst the intersection of minerals other than tungsten was considered prospective, due to several research papers and historic mine records, the thickness of continuity of some of these Critical Mineral intercepts has been a positive surprise. Particularly noteworthy is intersecting over 200m of previously un-identified rubidium mineralisation (>0.1% Rb), a rare and unique mineral which trades around US$1.1 million/tonne,” he said.

“Rubidium is indispensable for quantum computing, GPS technology, fibre optics, electronics, pyrotechnics, the medical industry and is also used to make specialty glass.”

“We believe on-top of the previously defined Mineral Resources1,2,3, the confirmation of just under 500m of additional Tungsten mineralisation, co-mineralised with these Critical and Strategic Minerals definitely puts the Cleveland Project back-on-the-map.”

Assay Results

As previously reported, drill hole C2124/C2124A was drilled to a depth of 1,122m. The drill hole tested for extensions to the tungsten Mineral Resource1,2 within the highly prospective “Foleys Zone” which lies beneath the Cleveland tin-copper Mineral Resource3.

The current assay data being reported is in addition to previously reported assay data from this drill hole (18 June 20245, 10th July 20246 & 4th Sept 20248).

In conjunction with follow-up workstreams (ie. fluorite assays), the company will continue to refine its development plan and focus for the Cleveland Project.

Note, only initial fluorspar/fluorite assays are reported. A further 291 samples (representing 394.2m) are being sent to the ALS laboratory in Vancouver laboratory for specialised ore-grade halogen assays after it was previously identified that many samples were above recordable levels for the Brisbane laboratory.

The tungsten analytical results for these sample depths were reported earlier8.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Elementos Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Thor Energy PLC

Formation of Joint Venture Molyhil Project, Northern Territory

The Directors of Thor Energy Plc (“Thor”) (AIM, ASX: THR, OTCQB: THORF) are pleased to announce that, further to the announcement on 24 November 2022 in relation to the Farm-in Funding Agreement and the announcement on 24 April 2024 in relation to the Completion of Stage 1 Earn-In Commitment, a joint venture Agreement (“JV”) with ASX-listed Investigator Resources Limited (“IVR”), operating as Fram under the Heads of Agreement (“HoA”), has been formalised for the Molyhil and Bonya (EL29701 only) Projects, in the Northern Territory.

Tungsten periodic symbol.

Top 10 Tungsten-p​roducing Countries (Updated 2024)

Tungsten has many applications. It's used in electrical wires, as well as in welding, heavy metal alloys, turbine blades and as a lead substitute in bullets. The metal can also be found in heating and electrical contacts.

According to the US Geological Survey, global tungsten production came in at 78,000 metric tons (MT) in 2023, down slightly from 2022's 79,800 MT. The vast majority of tungsten mining and processing occurs in China. Looking forward to 2024 and 2025, increased production is seen coming from mines in South Korea, Russia, Spain and the UK.

Tungsten’s importance in a wide range of industrial categories, from smartphones to car batteries, means demand is likely to rise. At the same time, supply chain disruptions and increased production costs are weighing on global supply.

light bulb in ocean with jellyfish

How to Invest in Tungsten

Tungsten was discovered in Sweden in the 18th century, and since then has found diverse uses.

About two-thirds of demand for this critical metal is from the mining and drilling industry for use in cemented carbides; mill products and chemicals account for the rest. However, while tungsten has many key uses, the market has been quite turbulent for the last several years — low prices have led to reduced output in some parts of the world.

Global tungsten production came to 84,000 metric tons (MT) in 2022, slightly above the 83,800 MT put out in 2021. As with many metals, China dominates the tungsten-mining space. In fact, according to the US Geological Survey, production of tungsten concentrate outside the country accounts for less than 20 percent of total global supply.

EQ Resources

EQR Acquires Leading European Tungsten Producer, Saloro S.L.U., And Secures $25 Million Investment By Oaktree

EQ Resources Limited is the 100% owner of the Mt Carbine Tungsten Mine near Cairns, Australia’s leading primary tungsten producer.

EQ Resources Limited (“EQR” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has agreed binding terms through signing of a Share Purchase Agreement (“SPA”) to acquire a 100% interest in Saloro S.L.U., Spain (“Saloro”) from Tungsten Mining JV S.L.U., Spain, (“Tungsten Mining”), a portfolio company of funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management L.P. ("Oaktree") (“Transaction”).

eMetals Limited

Quarterly Activities Report To 31 March 2023

The Directors of eMetals Limited (ASX:EMT) (eMetals) (Company) are pleased to submit the Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B for the quarter ending 31 March 2023.

eMetals Limited

Sale Of Gascoyne Tenure

The Directors of eMetals Limited (ASX:EMT) (eMetals) (Company) are pleased to advise they have executed an agreement (“Asset Sale”) to sell seven (7) exploration licenses (“Project”) to Minerals260 Limited (ASX:MI6) in the Gascoyne Provence of Western Australia for total consideration of 7,000,000 MI6 shares (“Consideration Shares”) at a deemed value of $0.30 per share ($2,100,000). Following completion of the Asset Sale EMT will have approximately $6,500,000 in cash and listed securities.
