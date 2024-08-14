Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Thor Energy PLC

Formation of Joint Venture Molyhil Project, Northern Territory

The Directors of Thor Energy Plc (“Thor”) (AIM, ASX: THR, OTCQB: THORF) are pleased to announce that, further to the announcement on 24 November 2022 in relation to the Farm-in Funding Agreement and the announcement on 24 April 2024 in relation to the Completion of Stage 1 Earn-In Commitment, a joint venture Agreement (“JV”) with ASX-listed Investigator Resources Limited (“IVR”), operating as Fram under the Heads of Agreement (“HoA”), has been formalised for the Molyhil and Bonya (EL29701 only) Projects, in the Northern Territory.

Highlights:

  • JV formed with IVR completing by spending $1,000,000 on the tenements (Stage 1 commitment) and the transfer of 25% interest in the Molyhil tenements and the sale of Thor’s 40% interest in Bonya tenement EL29701 (Table 1 and 2).
  • The initial interest for the parties is 25% Fram and 75% Molyhil.
  • IVR will now issue Thor A$250,000 worth of IVR shares upon the formalisation of Fram’s 25% JV interest.
  • Fram can opt to continue to earn up to 80% interest by spending up to, a further $7,000,000 on the Tenements via a three-stage process.
  • The JV at Molyhil will allow Thor to focus on its priority USA Uranium assets and Alford East Copper-REE Project while retaining a meaningful interest in the Molyhil Project.

Nicole Galloway Warland, Managing Director of Thor Energy, commented:

“The Directors are delighted that the Stage 1 Commitment has been completed and that Fram is progressing with developments on this exciting tungsten/molybdenum deposit. The increase in the mineral resource endowment is underpinning feasibility work at Molyhil.

“The commitment shown by Fram in diligently working through all aspects of this deposit is to be applauded.

“The Molyhil divestment and Bonya sale (EL29701) will support the Company’s focus on its priority US uranium assets, where we see the most significant and nearest-term value potential for Thor’s shareholders.”

Key Transaction Details

Formation of the Joint Venture

Under the execution of the Stage 1 obligations, a JV Agreement was executed between Fram and Molyhil on 13 August 2024 (“JV Commencement Date”). The initial JV interests of the parties are 25% Fram and 75% Molyhil in Molyhil, with the 40% sale of Bonya EL29701 (Table 1 and 2).

Stage 1 Joint Venture Consideration

On the formalisation of Fram’s 25% JV interest, IVR will issue Thor A$250,000 worth of IVR shares at a deemed price equal to the higher of the Volume Weighted Average Price for the 15-day trading period immediately preceding the 25% earn-in date, or A$0.05 per share.

Stage 2 Earn-In

Fram shall, within 28 days of the JV Commencement Date, give Molyhil written notice of its intention to earn a further 26% interest in the Molyhil Tenements (“Stage 2 Earn-In Notice”), bringing its total interest to 51%.

If Fram issues a Stage 2 Earn-In Notice, Fram must spend A$2,000,000 (which amount is in addition to the Stage 1 Commitment) on exploration on or before the third anniversary of the JV Commencement Date (“Stage 2 Commitment”) to earn the additional 26%.

Upon Fram meeting the Stage 2 Commitment, Fram will be entitled to a 51% interest in the Tenements.

Stage 3 Earn-In

Fram shall, within 28 days of the Stage 2 Completion Notice, give Molyhil written notice of its intention to earn a further 29% interest in the Tenements (“Stage 3 Earn-In Notice”), bringing its total interest to 80%.

If Fram issues a Stage 3 Earn-In Notice, Fram must spend A$5,000,000 (an amount additional to the Stage 1 and Stage 2 Commitments) on exploration on or before the sixth anniversary of the JV Commencement Date (“Stage 3 Commitment”) to earn the additional 26%.

Upon Fram meeting the Stage 3 Commitment, Fram will be entitled to an 80% interest in the Tenements.

Project Background

The Molyhil tungsten-molybdenum deposit is located 220km north-east of Alice Springs (320km by road) within the prospective polymetallic province of the Proterozoic Eastern Arunta Block, in the Northern Territory (Figure 1).

As announced on (ASX/AIM: 31 May 2024), Thor reported a revised Mineral Resource Estimate comprising Measured, Indicated, and Inferred Mineral Resources, totalling 4.65 million tonnes at 0.26% WO3 (Tungsten trioxide), 0.09% Mo (Molybdenum), and 0.04% Cu (Copper) using a 0.05% WO3 cut-off.

The Bonya tungsten and copper tenement (EL29701) is located approximately 30km to the northeast of Molyhil (Figure 1). Thor, in JV with Arafura, held a 40% equity interest in the tenements.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Thor Energy PLC, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Tungsten periodic symbol.

Top 10 Tungsten-p​roducing Countries (Updated 2024)

Tungsten has many applications. It's used in electrical wires, as well as in welding, heavy metal alloys, turbine blades and as a lead substitute in bullets.The metal can also be found in heating and electrical contacts.

According to the US Geological Survey, global tungsten production came in at 78,000 metric tons (MT) in 2023, down slightly from 2022's 79,800 MT. The vast majority of tungsten mining and processing occurs in China. Looking forward to 2024 and 2025, increased production of the critical metal is seen coming from mines in South Korea, Russia, Spain and the UK.

Tungsten’s importance in a wide range of industrial categories, from smartphones to car batteries, means demand is likely to rise. At the same time, supply chain disruptions and increased production costs are weighing on global supply. Tungsten prices have traded upward in recent years, and market dynamics are expected to push the metal higher in 2024 and beyond. The market for tungsten is expected to see total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8 percent through 2024 to 2030 to reach nearly US$9.51 billion in value.

Keep reading...Show less
light bulb in ocean with jellyfish

How to Invest in Tungsten

Tungsten was discovered in Sweden in the 18th century, and since then has found diverse uses.

About two-thirds of demand for this critical metal is from the mining and drilling industry for use in cemented carbides; mill products and chemicals account for the rest. However, while tungsten has many key uses, the market has been quite turbulent for the last several years — low prices have led to reduced output in some parts of the world.

Global tungsten production came to 84,000 metric tons (MT) in 2022, slightly above the 83,800 MT put out in 2021. As with many metals, China dominates the tungsten-mining space. In fact, according to the US Geological Survey, production of tungsten concentrate outside the country accounts for less than 20 percent of total global supply.

Keep reading...Show less
EQ Resources

EQR Acquires Leading European Tungsten Producer, Saloro S.L.U., And Secures $25 Million Investment By Oaktree

EQ Resources Limited is the 100% owner of the Mt Carbine Tungsten Mine near Cairns, Australia’s leading primary tungsten producer.

EQ Resources Limited (“EQR” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has agreed binding terms through signing of a Share Purchase Agreement (“SPA”) to acquire a 100% interest in Saloro S.L.U., Spain (“Saloro”) from Tungsten Mining JV S.L.U., Spain, (“Tungsten Mining”), a portfolio company of funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management L.P. ("Oaktree") (“Transaction”).

Keep reading...Show less
eMetals Limited

Quarterly Activities Report To 31 March 2023

The Directors of eMetals Limited (ASX:EMT) (eMetals) (Company) are pleased to submit the Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B for the quarter ending 31 March 2023.

Keep reading...Show less
eMetals Limited

Sale Of Gascoyne Tenure

The Directors of eMetals Limited (ASX:EMT) (eMetals) (Company) are pleased to advise they have executed an agreement (“Asset Sale”) to sell seven (7) exploration licenses (“Project”) to Minerals260 Limited (ASX:MI6) in the Gascoyne Provence of Western Australia for total consideration of 7,000,000 MI6 shares (“Consideration Shares”) at a deemed value of $0.30 per share ($2,100,000). Following completion of the Asset Sale EMT will have approximately $6,500,000 in cash and listed securities.
Keep reading...Show less
eMetals Limited

Quarterly Activities Report To 31 December 2022 and Cash Flow Report

The Directors of eMetals Limited (ASX:EMT) (eMetals) (Company) are pleased to submit the Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B for the quarter ending 31 December 2022.

Keep reading...Show less

×