Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Falco Announces Creation of Technical and Strategic Committees With Glencore Canada Corporation

Allup Acquires 100% of McLaren Valuable Heavy Mineral Sands Project, West Eucla Basin, WA and Conducts Placement

Exploration Agreement with English River First Nation Signed and Changes to Board of Directors

Bold Ventures Closes Second Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Element79 Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Venture Market

Sale of JWD Iron Ore Mining Rights

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Anax Metals Limited

ANX:AU

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Golden Mile Resources

G88:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Oil & Gas Outlook Report

Start Here – Investing in Esports

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Pursuit Minerals

Significant High-Grade Lithium Achieved at Drill Hole 2 at Rio Grande Sur

Pursuit Minerals Ltd (ASX: PUR) (“PUR”, “Pursuit” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide the following update on its maiden Stage 1 Drilling Program with the first results and assay samples from drill hole 2 (“DDH- 2”) on the Sal Rio 02 tenement.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Drillhole 2 (DDH-2) at the Sal Rio 2 tenement of the Rio Grande Sur Project, has hit significant high grade intercepts of lithium brine at shallow depths of ~161m.
  • DDH-2 recently completed with additional lithium bearing brines continuing to be intercepted below 130m to the final depth of 500m, with assays pending and results expected over the coming weeks.
  • Initial high-grade assays include the following intervals:
    • 498mg/L (“milligrams per liter of Lithium”) from an interval of 63m to 65m
    • 504mg/L from an interval of 72m to 74m
    • 506mg/L from an interval of 121m to 123m
    • 511mg/L from an interval of 159m to 161m
  • The hole recently completed reaching a final depth of 500m with assays and packer samples currently being analysed.
  • The Stage 1 Drill Program is targeting resource growth to the existing inferred JORC resource of 251.3kt LCE @ 351mg/L1.

In relation to the progress of DDH-2 at the RGS Project, Pursuit Managing Director & CEO, Aaron Revelle, said:

“The initial results from DDH-2 are especially exciting as we progress our initial exploration phase of the Rio Grande Sur Project. With these initial intercepts at DDH-2, we are continuing the significant advancements we have made in our understanding of the RGS Project mineralisation following on from the high-grade results from DDH-1. We now have multiple drill hole intercepts above 500mg/L Li which continue to demonstrate the potential significant scale of the project.

“We continue to progress with permitting for the Mito tenement in the north of the Rio Grande Sur Project, which we intend to include in our Stage 1 program and as the preferred location for DDH-3 as we target a significant mineral resource upgrade. This is in addition to the ongoing production works at our Lithium Carbonate Pilot Plant which remains on track to produce our first Lithium Carbonate before the end of the year, with Pursuit having already received multiple requests for product samples from potential off-take partners.”

High-Grade, Shallow Depth Lithium Brine Assay Results

DDH-2 on the Sal Rio 02 tenement, part of the Stage 1 drilling program, commenced on site at the Rio Grande Sur Project in July 2024; and completed in mid-August with the hole reaching a depth of 500m.

Throughout the first several hundred metres, the on-site geologists and drilling team have been extremely encouraged by the geological units encountered with many comparables to the favourable geological units of DDH-1 at the Maria Magdelena tenement.

Figure 1 – Drilling crew onsite drilling DDH-2

Intercepts from DDH-2 have shown highly favourable geology consistent with the results from DDH-1 with elevated brine grades ~500mg/l Li. Lithium brine samples captured for assays are currently being analysed with the first preliminary results to a depth of 160m completed.

Notable intercepts from the first 160m of DDH-2 include:

  • 498mg/L (“milligrams per liter of Lithium”) from an interval of 63m to 65m
  • 504mg/L from an interval of 72m to 74m
  • 506mg/L from an interval of 121m to 123m
  • 511mg/L from an interval of 159m to 161m

Table 1 –DDH-2 Drill hole collar

Figure 2 – Pursuit’s on-site drilling team following completion of DDH-2 to a depth of 500m

Following completion of DDH-2, Pursuit is currently awaiting environmental approvals to commence drilling at DDH-3 which is to be relocated to the Mito tenement in the north section of Rio Grande. Pursuit is targeting a material resource upgrade in 2024, which will build on the recent maiden resource defined at the Rio Grande Sur Project.1 The adjustment of DDH-3 from the southern section to the northern section is focused on maximising this resource upgrade target, with intercepts of ~900mg/l Li obtained from an adjacent project some ~2km to the east of the proposed location of DDH-3.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Pursuit Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:purlithium stockslithium investingLithium Investing
PUR:AU
Pursuit Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Pursuit Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Pursuit Minerals

Pursuit Minerals


Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL)

Replacement ASX Prospectus


Keep reading...Show less
White Cliff Minerals

Bonanza Grade Silver Identified ±550mtrs from Historic Silver Mines that Produced 34,200,000oz of Refined Silver

Final assays include 7.54% Ag (75,439g/t), 5.35% Ag (53,506g/t) & 13.6% Cu

White Cliff Minerals Limited (“the Company”) is delighted to announce it has received the final batch of assay results from rock chip samples taken during the maiden field program at the Great Bear Project (“Great Bear” or “the Project”), Northern Canada. Results confirm extraordinary silver grades from epithermal structures and polymetallic results from skarn-style mineralisation.

Keep reading...Show less
Galan Lithium

Offtake Prepayment MOU

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) (Galan or the Company) is very pleased to announce that it has entered into an offtake prepayment memorandum of understanding with Chengdu Chemphys Chemical Industry Co., Ltd (Chemphys) in relation to the Company’s Hombre Muerto West (HMW) project in Argentina (Agreement).

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian flag with a customs barricade in front of it.

Canada Slaps 100 Percent Tariff on Chinese EVs, Aligning with US and EU Trade Restrictions

Canada will impose a 100 percent tariff on Chinese electric vehicles (EVs), following the lead of the US and EU in a move geared at addressing concerns over China’s trade practices within the sector.

Speaking during a three day cabinet meeting in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described China’s trade policies as "unfair" to other nations, particularly in the EV and steel industries.

“Actors like China have chosen to give themselves an unfair advantage in the global marketplace, compromising the security of our critical industries and displacing dedicated Canadian auto and metal workers,” he stressed.

Keep reading...Show less
Beyond Lithium (CSE:BY)

Beyond Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
Lithium periodic symbol with batteries.

Green Technology Metals Gets AU$8 Million from EcoPro for Ontario Lithium Conversion Facility

Green Technology Metals (ASX:GT1,OTC Pink:GTMLF) announced corporate subscription and framework agreements with leading South Korean electric vehicle (EV) battery materials producer EcoPro Innovation.

In a Tuesday (August 20) press release, Green Technology said that under the subscription agreement EcoPro has agreed to invest AU$8 million in the company across two tranches by acquiring 64 million ordinary shares for AU$0.125 each.

Meanwhile, the framework agreement lays the groundwork for the companies to formalise partnerships.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Pursuit Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Pursuit Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Daydream-2 Operations Update

Stage Two Gold Proceeds Exceed $18 Million. Highest Price Achieved is $3,727 per Ounce.

AuKing Mining: Advancing Uranium, and Critical and Base Metals Assets in Australia, Tanzania and Canada

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Amendment to the Terms of the Non-Brokered Private Placement Using The Listed Issuer Financing Exemption

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

Daydream-2 Operations Update

Resource Investing

Stage Two Gold Proceeds Exceed $18 Million. Highest Price Achieved is $3,727 per Ounce.

Silver Investing

5 Best-performing Canadian Silver Stocks of 2024

Uranium Investing

AuKing Mining: Advancing Uranium, and Critical and Base Metals Assets in Australia, Tanzania and Canada

Energy Investing

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Amendment to the Terms of the Non-Brokered Private Placement Using The Listed Issuer Financing Exemption

Base Metals Investing

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Holding in Company

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp Appoints Warren Levy to Board of Directors

×