Sierra Madre Announces AGM Results

Sierra Madre Announces AGM Results

Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. (TSXV: SM,OTC:SMDRF) (OTCQX: SMDRF) ("Sierra Madre" or the "Company") is pleased to to report that all matters were approved at the Company's annual general shareholders meeting (the "Meeting") held on June 23, 2026. At the Meeting the Company's shareholders re-elected all of the Company's current board of directors, Alexander Langer, Gregory Smith, Alejandro Caraveo-Vallina, Jorge Ramiro Monroy and Sean McGrath, as well as approved the appointment of the Company's current auditor, BDO Canada LLP. The Company's shareholders also re-approved the Company's existing 10% rolling stock option plan in accordance with the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Sierra Madre

Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. is a precious metals development and exploration company focused on the Guitarra mine in the Temascaltepec mining district, Mexico, and the exploration and development of its Tepic property in Nayarit, Mexico. The Guitarra mine is a permitted underground mine, which includes a 500 tpd processing facility that operated until mid-2018 and restarted commercial production in January 2025.

The +2,600 ha Tepic Project hosts low-sulphidation epithermal gold and silver mineralization with an existing historic resource.

Sierra Madre's management team has played key roles in managing the exploration and development of silver and gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. Sierra Madre's team of professionals has collectively raised over $1 billion for mining companies.

On behalf of the board of directors of Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd.,

"Alexander Langer"

Alexander Langer
President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Contact:

E: investor@sierramadregoldandsilver.com

P:778-820-1189

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR 
FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302617

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd.

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