The acquisition expands Shift4's Canadian presence with one of the first Payment Service Providers to become an Interac e-Transfer® Participant and one of the first direct participants of Canada's Real-Time Rail (RTR), while adding specialized gaming expertise.
Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), the global commerce technology provider powering the experience economy, today announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Paramount Commerce Group ("Paramount Commerce"), Canada's leading pay-by-bank provider.
Paramount Commerce specializes in real-time account-to-account payment processing for high-growth verticals. Paramount Commerce recently became one of the first payment service providers to become a Participant in the Interac e-Transfer service and one of the first direct participants of Canada's Real-Time Rail (RTR), enabling Paramount Commerce to deliver faster, lower-friction payment flows with complete operational control.
Through this transaction, Shift4 broadens its payment ecosystem by acquiring Paramount Commerce and its real-time account-to-account payment capabilities. This complements Shift4's innovation across the experience economy, including same-day tip payouts (Dine), lower-cost settlement on high-ticket bookings (Stay), and pay-by-bank for season tickets and premium suites (Play).
"This is a textbook Shift4 acquisition that fits squarely into our playbook: acquiring specialized technology and deep vertical expertise to enhance our global platform and expand our customer base," said Shift4 CEO Taylor Lauber. "Paramount Commerce has built the premier pay-by-bank solution in Canada, with deep roots in gaming — one of the most demanding corners of the experience economy. By leveraging their expertise, we will enhance our account-to-account offering across North America and Europe to give enterprise merchants a faster, frictionless way to accept payments and provide their customers the seamless experience they expect."
The acquisition reinforces Shift4's ongoing expansion efforts, enhancing its pay-by-bank offering while opening new opportunities to deliver its end-to-end acquiring capabilities around the world. Paramount Commerce's instant account-to-account capabilities complement the payout capabilities Shift4 gained through prior acquisitions of Global Blue and Bambora.
About Shift4
Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) powers the experience economy, enabling businesses to deliver the moments that matter. Transforming how people shop, dine, stay, and play, Shift4's commerce technology allows for a seamless experience at any scale. From your neighborhood restaurant to the world's largest event venues, Shift4 handles billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses around the world. For more information, visit shift4.com .
Source: Shift4
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