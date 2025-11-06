Shift4 Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, has posted its third quarter 2025 financial results as part of its Q3 2025 Shareholder Letter, which can be viewed here or by navigating to the Financials section of its Investor Relations website at https://investors.shift4.com .
Earnings Conference Call
Management will host a conference call today, November 6 th , 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results.
Conference Call Details
Toll-free dial-in: +1-877-407-0613
Toll dial-in: +1-201-689-8051
The earnings conference call will also be webcast live and interested parties can join the live webcast through Shift4's website at: https://investors.shift4.com
X Spaces Simulcast
As previously announced, the live audio of the earnings call will be simulcast via X Spaces. Follow @Shift4 on X (formerly Twitter) for additional information on how to access the simulcast.
Investors are also encouraged to email a question to investors@shift4.com in advance of the live earnings call. Taylor Lauber, CEO, will select a question from those submitted and respond during the live conference call.
About Shift4
Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit www.shift4.com .
