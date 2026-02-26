Shift4 Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) has posted its fourth quarter 2025 financial results as part of its Q4 2025 Shareholder Letter, which can be viewed here or by navigating to the Financials section of its Investor Relations website at https://investors.shift4.com .
Earnings Conference Call
Management will host a conference call today, February 26 th , 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results.
Conference Call Details
Toll-free dial-in:
|+1-800-343-4136
Toll dial-in:
|+1-203-518-9843
Conference ID:
|FOURQ425
The earnings conference call will also be webcast live and interested parties can join the live webcast through Shift4's website at: https://investors.shift4.com
X Spaces Simulcast
As previously announced, the live audio of the earnings call will be simulcast via X Spaces. Follow @Shift4 on X for additional information on how to access the simulcast.
About Shift4
Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) powers the experience economy, enabling businesses to deliver the moments that matter. Transforming how people shop, dine, stay, and play, Shift4's commerce technology allows for a seamless experience at any scale. From your neighborhood restaurant to the world's largest event venues, Shift4 handles billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses around the world. For more information, visit shift4.com .
Investor Relations
Thomas McCrohan
EVP, Head of Investor Relations
Shift4
(484) 735-0779
investors@shift4.com
Paloma Pate
Director, Strategy and Investor Relations
Shift4
(484) 954-5768
investors@shift4.com
Media Contact
Nate Hirshberg
SVP, Marketing
Shift4
nhirshberg@shift4.com