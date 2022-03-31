The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you
Taskus, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 25, 2022
Class Period: June 11, 2021 - January 19, 2022
Allegations against TASK include that: (1) TaskUs was experiencing severe financial strain and business challenges, particularly with its most important customer, Facebook; (2) the Content Security market was smaller than defendants represented and defendants' representations were based on outdated market data; (3) TaskUs improperly recognized revenue from certain key contracts; (4) defendants overstated the size of TaskUs' workforce as well as employee retention rates, and understated attrition rates; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 29, 2022
This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Cabaletta common stock pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about October 24, 2019; and/or (b) Cabaletta securities between October 24, 2019 and December 13, 2021, both dates inclusive.
Allegations against CABA include that: (i) top-line data of the Phase 1 Clinical Trial indicated that Cabaletta's lead product candidate, DSG3-CAART, had, among other things, worsened certain participants' disease activity scores and necessitated additional systemic medication to improve disease activity after DSG3-CAART infusion; (ii) accordingly, DSG3-CAART was not as effective as the Company had represented to investors; (iii) therefore, the Company had overstated DSG3-CAART's clinical and/or commercial prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 9, 2022
Class Period: March 2, 2021 - February 2, 2022
Allegations against FB include that: (1) Apple's iOS privacy changes were having a material impact on Meta's ability to provide the kind of targeted advertising that its customers wanted and, as a result, customer ad spending was dropping precipitously; (2) Meta's mitigation efforts were either not properly implemented or ineffective; (3) measurement of ads was not accurate as mitigation efforts were failing; and (4) Meta did not have a plan in place to properly address the impact of the iOS privacy changes.
