Adavale Resources (ADD:AU) has announced Wide Gold Intercepts Confirm Open Mineralisation

Unlocking gold and copper in a Tier-1 mining jurisdiction, alongside a portfolio of uranium and nickel projects well positioned for the future.

Options Prospectus

Options Prospectus

Adavale Resources (ADD:AU) has announced Options Prospectus

Shallow High-Grade Gold Intercepts Confirm Growth Upside

Shallow High-Grade Gold Intercepts Confirm Growth Upside

Adavale Resources (ADD:AU) has announced Shallow High-Grade Gold Intercepts Confirm Growth Upside

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Adavale Resources (ADD:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Adavale Secures New Strategic Investor Group

Adavale Secures New Strategic Investor Group

Adavale Resources (ADD:AU) has announced Adavale Secures New Strategic Investor Group

Successful $2.65M Placement to Accelerate Parkes Drilling

Successful $2.65M Placement to Accelerate Parkes Drilling

Adavale Resources (ADD:AU) has announced Successful $2.65M Placement to Accelerate Parkes Drilling

High Grade Idaho Acquisition & Placement to Tribeca

High Grade Idaho Acquisition & Placement to Tribeca

Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced HIGH GRADE IDAHO ACQUISITION & PLACEMENT TO TRIBECA

Equity Metals Reports Shallow Extensions of the No. 3 Vein to the Northwest of Historic Workings, Silver Queen Property, BC

Equity Metals Reports Shallow Extensions of the No. 3 Vein to the Northwest of Historic Workings, Silver Queen Property, BC

Equity Metals Corporation (TSXV: EQTY,OTC:EQMEF) ("Equity") reports new precious and base metal assays from the Summer '25 drill program on its 100% owned Silver Queen Au-Ag project, British Columbia, which continue to extend the lateral projection of the No. 3 North vein beyond the Company's 2022 Resource Estimate.

Assay highlights from the latest drilling include:

LaFleur Minerals Inc. Offers Unique Value Proposition for Leveraging Rising Gold Prices

LaFleur Minerals Inc. Offers Unique Value Proposition for Leveraging Rising Gold Prices

Via InvestorWire — LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN ( InvestorBrandNetwork ) a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community.

To view the full publication, "Record Gold Prices Create Unprecedented Opportunities for Near-Term Producers," please visit: https://nnw.fm/GMYGw .

Cartier Cuts 16.7 g/t Au over 2.1 m at Contact ; Strengthens Shallow High-Grade Gold Potential; Supports Expansion Drilling

Cartier Cuts 16.7 g/t Au over 2.1 m at Contact ; Strengthens Shallow High-Grade Gold Potential; Supports Expansion Drilling

Cartier Resources Inc. (″ Cartier ″ or the ″ Company ″) (TSXV: ECR,OTC:ECRFF; FSE: 6CA) is pleased to announce the first batch of results from Contact Sector and more precisely, the North Contact Zone (NCZ), from the fully funded 100,000-m drilling program (2 drill rigs) on its 100%-owned Cadillac Project, located in Val-d'Or (Abitibi, Quebec).

Strategic Highlights from Contact Sector

Locksley Continues to Strengthen its Position in Paving Pathway to 100% Made in America

Locksley Continues to Strengthen its Position in Paving Pathway to 100% Made in America

Company Reports Exceptional Initial Metallurgical Results for Its US Mojave Project

Locksley Resources Ltd. (ASX: LKY,OTC:LKYRF; OTCQB: LKYRF) announced it has achieved significant results from initial metallurgical testwork completed by the company on samples collected from the Desert Antimony Mine (DAM) Prospect. These results validate that the Mojave Project can deliver feedstock required to underpin a domestic mine-to-market antimony supply chain. Recovery rates of the level indicated in the initial testing confirm Locksley's pathway to 100% Made in America Antimony, which is directly aligned with U.S. government priorities for onshore critical mineral supply security.

FinEx Metals Completes Initial Drilling on Ruoppa Gold Project

FinEx Metals Completes Initial Drilling on Ruoppa Gold Project

(TheNewswire)

FinEx Metals Ltd. (TSX-V: FINX) ("FinEx" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of its 2025 summer field exploration program, including drilling 14 diamond drill holes totalling 2,483 metres across multiple target areas on its 100% owned Ruoppa gold project, located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt of Finland

