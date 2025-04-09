Shallow, high-grade gold in Sandstone drilling

Shallow, high-grade gold in Sandstone drilling

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Shallow, high-grade gold in Sandstone drilling

Precious Metals Investing
BTR:AU
Brightstar Resources
Brightstar Resources

Brightstar Resources


Emerging gold producer and district-scale resource developer in Western Australia

BTR commences Fish Mine on schedule and under budget

BTR commences Fish Mine on schedule and under budget

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced BTR commences Fish Mine on schedule and under budget

Reconciled gold pour exceeds expectations

Reconciled gold pour exceeds expectations

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Reconciled gold pour exceeds expectations

CAZ: Cazaly Exercises Earn In Option for 80% of Goongarrie

CAZ: Cazaly Exercises Earn In Option for 80% of Goongarrie

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced CAZ: Cazaly Exercises Earn In Option for 80% of Goongarrie

Highly successful first milling campaign completed

Highly successful first milling campaign completed

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Highly successful first milling campaign completed

Notice of General Meeting/Proxy Form

Notice of General Meeting/Proxy Form

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Notice of General Meeting/Proxy Form

Opawica Explorations to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on April 16th

Opawica Explorations to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on April 16th

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

April 10th, 2025 TheNewswire - Vancouver, B.C. Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTCQB: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on precious and base metal projects.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Resources Rising Stars Gather Round Conference Presentation

Resources Rising Stars Gather Round Conference Presentation

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Resources Rising Stars Gather Round Conference Presentation

1911 Gold Successfully Re-Enters the True North Mine and Receives Manitoba Mineral Development Fund Grant

1911 Gold Successfully Re-Enters the True North Mine and Receives Manitoba Mineral Development Fund Grant

1911 Gold Corporation (" 1911 Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: AUMB; OTCQB: AUMBF) is pleased to announce that the Company has completed the re-commissioning of the True North mine hoist system in the A Shaft and is now focused on completing all necessary electrical and mechanical work down to Level 16 of the underground mine. Several levels within the True North Mine are now accessible for rehabilitation, including Level 16 at a depth of 695 m below surface, and will be used for our underground drilling to reach key targets identified by the exploration team, including following the SAM Southeast and West targets to depth.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Heliostar Drills 8.85 Metres Grading 25.0 g/t Gold and 768 g/t Silver at the La Colorada Mine, Sonora, Mexico

Heliostar Drills 8.85 Metres Grading 25.0 g/t Gold and 768 g/t Silver at the La Colorada Mine, Sonora, Mexico

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • 8.85m grading 25.0 g/t gold and 768 g/t silver
  • 8.55m grading 5.52 g/t gold and 121 g/t silver
  • 3.5m grading 5.41 g/t gold and 87 g/t silver
  • 5.5m grading 11.1 g/t gold
  • 2.9m grading 10.5 g/t gold
  • 4.6m grading 5.78 g/t gold
  • 5.75m grading 4.72 g/t gold
  • Higher-grade intercepts demonstrate underground potential beyond the current open pit
  • The success of this drill program called for additional step-out drilling. Results for these drill holes are expected in Q2, 2025
  • La Colorada technical report update incorporating these results is expected in mid-2025

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional results from a 12,500-metre drilling program at the La Colorada Mine in Sonora, Mexico. La Colorada restarted production in early January 2025, and the current drill program is intended to expand the mineral reserves ahead of an updated technical report and expansion decision planned for mid-2025.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Silver Crown Royalties Purchases 1,000 Ounces of Physical Silver

Silver Crown Royalties Purchases 1,000 Ounces of Physical Silver

(TheNewswire)

Silver Crown Royalties

Silver Crown Royalties Inc. ( Cboe: SCRI, OTCQX: SLCRF, BF: QS0 ) ( "Silver Crown" "SCRi" the "Corporation" or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce the purchase of 1,000 ounces of physical silver in the spot market as part of its silver exposure strategy

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Lahontan Announces Private Placement of Units

Lahontan Announces Private Placement of Units

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 through the issuance of up to 40,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit (the "Offering").

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one-half of one whole Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant") of the Company. Each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.08 per Common Share for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance, provided, however, that should the closing price at which the Common Shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (or any such other stock exchange in Canada as the Common Shares may trade at the applicable time) exceed CDN$0.12 for ten (10) consecutive trading days at any time following the date that is four months and one day after the date of issuance, the Company may accelerate the Warrant Term (the "Reduced Warrant Term") such that the Warrants shall expire on the date which is 30 business days following the date a press release is issued by the Company announcing the Reduced Warrant Term

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Syntheia Provides Telemarketer Services for Political Campaign in British Columbia

Forte Minerals Provides Update on Planned Drill Program at Pucarini High-Sulfidation Gold Project

Bold Ventures Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement and First Tranche Closing

Major Finland Gold Transaction

