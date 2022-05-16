Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSXV: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF) ("Red Pine" or the "Company") is pleased to report on new results from its 2022 Phase 1 exploration program. The exploration results continue to support the expansion of current resources and the potential for additional centres of mineralization within the Wawa Gold Project.
HIGHLIGHTS
High-grade assay results received from the 2022 drilling in the up-dip extension of the Sadowski zone:
52.12 g/t gold over 2.29 metres in SD-21-350 including 162.52 g/t gold over 0.30 metres and 145.20 g/t gold over 0.41 metres.
492 g/t silver over 0.90 metres in SD-21-309
Additional high-grade intersection in the down plunge extension of the Surluga deposit in the North, with the primary mineralization zone remaining open at depth and along strike.
8.44 g/t gold over 5.71 metres
Confirmation of Company's exploration strategy and targeting approach: surface mapping and orientated core measurements to refine targets, drilling to confirm gold mineralization.
Strong endorsement of Phase 1 Exploration Plan and potential expansion later in 2022.
Assay results from the current drill program are coming back on a more regular basis.
Quentin Yarie, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Red Pine stated "The discovery of higher-grade gold intersections down plunge of the Surluga resource and the Sadowski Zone as well as the extension of the Jubilee shear > 2kms south of the Parkhill fault are causing a re-evaluation of the identified exploration targets noted a press release on March 2, 2018. At that time, we identified contained ounces in the combined exploration targets ranging from 0.725 M oz to 3 M oz between 4-10 g/t. With our current intersections and higher-grade discoveries in 2021 to now, it appears we were conservative on our grade range."
The reader is cautioned that the potential tonnages and grades of the exploration targets are conceptual in nature, that there has been insufficient exploration to increase the current mineral resources, and that it is uncertain if further exploration will result in any of the exploration targets being delineated as a mineral resource. The exploration targets are part of a coherent system – supporting the possibility that the Wawa Gold project contains a larger, higher-grade gold system;
Discussion
Surluga south area – Discovery of high-grade gold in the Sadowski Vein Network and high-grade silver in the Jubilee Shear Zone
In the Surluga South area, hole SD-22-350 intersected a near-surface and high-grade quartz vein that is part of the Sadowski Vein Network. The intersection in SD-22-350 is located 81 metres up-dip from the intersection of 29.29 g/t gold over 2.02 metres in SD-21-297A in the Sadowski Vein Network. The Sadowski Vein Network has now been traced over a strike length of 100 metres and to a vertical depth of 85 metres. It remains open to the North and at depth.
In SD-21-309 in a late fault sub-parallel to the Jubilee Shear Zone foliation, Red Pine identified high-grade silver mineralization. The continuity and size of that zone of silver mineralization remains to be determined.
Table 1 – Intersections in the Surluga south area
Hole
From (m)
To (m)
Length * (m)
Est. True width
Visible Gold
Gold (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
Zone
SD-21- 309
679.59
680.49
0.90
0.86
0.02
492
Silver-rich fault in Jubilee Shear Zone
SD-22- 350
16.51
18.8
2.29
VG
52.12
Sadowski Vein Network
Including
16.51
16.88
0.37
VG
22.50
17.66
18.07
0.41
VG
145.20
18.07
18.37
0.30
VG
162.52
*The intersection in the Sadowski vein network is estimated between 40 and 75 % true width
Table 2 – Intersection in the Jubilee Shear Zone (JSZ) in the Surluga North area In the Surluga North hole SD-21-337 intersected significant gold in the Jubilee Shear Zone, 260 metres down-dip of the current resource and 150 metres NNE of the intersection of in SD-21-308 (see news release of January 21, 2022). The intersection in SD-22-337 continues to indicate the potential to expand the resource of the Surluga deposit and the existence of a third high-grade zone in the JSZ parallel to the two high-grade zones that are currently forming the resource of the Surluga deposit.
Hole
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)
Est. True width
Visible Gold
Gold (g/t)
Zone
SD-22- 326
330.97
331.94
1.15
0.84
3.94
Jubilee Shear Zone
SD-22- 337
334.79
340.5
5.71
4.28
VG
8.44
Jubilee Shear Zone
Including
334.79
335.6
0.81
0.61
VG
16.70
337.75
338.58
0.83
0.62
24.90
339.53
340.5
0.97
0.73
VG
13.80
355.81
359.65
3.84
2.88
1.04
The following diagram denotes the location of the drill holes reported in this release (brown shade) and selective prior released 2022 Phase 1 drilling program holes (green shade)
Update on Exploration drilling – Jubilee Shear Zone south of the Parkhill Fault Red Pine is continuing to test the under-explored segment of the Jubilee Shear Zone south of the Parkhill fault and has now completed 6 holes (assays pending) covering 275 metres of strike length along the southern segment of the Jubilee. In all the completed drill holes, the Jubilee Shear Zone thickens considerably, reaching an apparent thickness of up to 400 metres.
A zone of strong quartz veining associated with sulfide mineralization, varying in width between 4 and 10 metres, is being consistently observed in the 6 holes completed in the upper part of the Jubilee Shear Zone.
Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") Measures Drill core samples were transported in security sealed bags for analyses at Actlabs in Ancaster, Ontario. Individual samples were labelled, placed in plastic sample bags and sealed. Groups of samples were then placed into durable rice bags and then shipped. The residual coarse reject portions of the samples remain in storage if further work or verification is needed.
Red Pine has implemented a quality-control program to comply with best practices in the sampling and analysis of drill core. As part of its QA/QC program, Red Pine inserts external gold standards (low to high grade) and blanks every 20 samples in addition to random standards, blanks, and duplicates.
Qualified Person Quentin Yarie, P.Geo. and Chief Executive Officer of Red Pine and the Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the news release's technical information.
COVID-19 Precautions
Red Pine has developed and implemented compliant precautions and procedures according to guidelines for the Province of Ontario. Protocols were put in place to ensure our employees' and contractors' safety, thereby reducing the potential for community contact and spreading of the virus.
Red Pine Exploration Inc. is a gold exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RPX" and on the OTCQB Markets under the symbol "RDEXF".
The Wawa Gold Project is in the Michipicoten Greenstone Belt of Ontario, a region that has seen major investment by several producers in the last five years. Its land package hosts numerous historic gold mines and is over 6,900 hectares in size. The Company's Chairman of the Board is Paul Martin, the former CEO of Detour Gold. The Board has extensive and diverse experience at such entities as Alamos, Barrick, Generation Mining, Detour Gold and Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. Led by Quentin Yarie, CEO, who has over 25 years of experience in mineral exploration, Red Pine is strengthening its position as a major mineral exploration and development player in the Michipicoten region.
1 National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for the Wawa Gold Project, Brian Thomas P.Geo. Golder Associates Ltd, report effective August 18, 2021.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This News Release contains forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "should", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.
Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.
Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSXV: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF) ("Red Pine" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of its Virtual Site Tour utilizing the VRIFY Technology Inc. ("VRIFY") platform, leveraged to showcase the Wawa Gold Project. The VRIFY platform has been designed to assist investors in better understanding the scope of Red Pine's 100% owned Wawa Gold Project, and to provide the visual aids and updates in the form of valuable new data flow out of the current drilling program and integrated into the platform. With the progress of the drilling program, the VRIFY platform will be able to grasp these successes and demonstrate any material project advancement and value creation for the Company's stakeholders.
The 3D renderings and satellite imagery amalgamated into the VRIFY platform provides enhanced content to the Red Pine website, and via the VRIFY proprietary platform, a data rich showcase of the project's historical drilling and recent developments, which is a much more informative and transparent experience for the viewer. The virtual site tour adeptly showcases regional exploration activities and surrounding producers, the Wawa Gold site location, infrastructure, land tenure, geologic setting, mineralization model, drill holes and upside deposit potential.
VRIFY Technology Inc. is a cloud-based 3D presentation and collaboration technology platform being used by companies to communicate with investors using 360° virtual tours of remote mining assets, 3D models and interactive presentations. VRIFY can be accessed by website and with the VRIFY iOS and Android apps.
" To follow our continued progress at the Wawa Gold Project, we encourage all shareholders to visit the new VRIFY model, accessible through our website and the VRIFY platform, to view our resulting geologic model and its evolution over time. The VRIFY platform will enhance communication of our results and add context and transparency of our project's location, scale, resources, and drill results as they are released, helping potential investors and shareholders make informed decisions about the Company . VRIFY's interactive platform has proven to be an intuitive and valuable investment tool as we systematically advance and de-risk the asset, and to better provide context to explore the new information provided following the Company's public updates." – Quentin Yarie, President and CEO of Red Pine Exploration.
The Company is also pleased to announce that on April 11, 2022, it has retained the services of Rayleigh Capital Ltd. ("Rayleigh Capital"), which will provide corporate communications services to the Company, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. Rayleigh Capital focuses on global investor relations for junior and small cap companies specializing at exposing companies to a wide audience of investment professionals.
Under a consulting services agreement between the Company and Rayleigh Capital (the "Agreement"), Rayleigh Capital has been retained for an initial term of one-year, subject to either party terminating the Agreement by providing written notice to the other party. Under the Agreement, the Company will pay $10,833.33 per month (plus GST) to Rayleigh Capital to provide liaison, coordination, corporate growth strategy, communications and other services to the Company.
The Company and Rayleigh Capital act at arm's length, and Rayleigh Capital has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. The fee to be paid by the Company to Rayleigh Capital under the Agreement is for services only.
The Company additionally announces that its Board of Directors has granted an aggregate of 175,000 stock options to employees and consultants of the Company. Each stock option is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.46 per common share, with vesting period of 36 months, and exercisable for a period of five years from the date of grant.
Red Pine Exploration Inc. is a gold exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RPX" and on the OTCQB Markets under the symbol "RDEXF".
The Wawa Gold Project is in the Michipicoten Greenstone Belt of Ontario, a region that has seen major investment by several producers in the last five years. Its land package hosts numerous historic gold mines and is over 6,900 hectares in size. The Company's Chairman of the Board is Paul Martin, the former CEO of Detour Gold. The Board has extensive and diverse experience at such entities as Alamos, Barrick, Generation Mining, Detour Gold and Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. Led by Quentin Yarie, CEO, who has over 25 years of experience in mineral exploration, Red Pine is strengthening its position as a major mineral exploration and development player in the Michipicoten region.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This News Release contains forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "should", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.
Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.
