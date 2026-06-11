ServiceNow and IBM Expand Collaboration to Unlock Enterprise Data for AI at Scale

Multi-year collaboration helps enterprises modernize legacy systems, unlock their data and apply AI across core business operations
IBM (NYSE: IBM) and ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI control tower for business reinvention, today announced an expanded collaboration to address two of the biggest barriers blocking enterprise AI at scale: the AI-ready data problem and the legacy application layer. The partnership combines IBM's AI, data and automation capabilities with the ServiceNow AI Platform to help enterprises break through outdated systems and put their data to work for AI. IBM and ServiceNow will deliver joint solutions that modernize aging systems, extend ServiceNow Workflow Data Fabric with IBM's enterprise data capabilities, and enable autonomous IT operations so the world's largest enterprises can unlock the transformative value of agentic AI.
Decades of deeply interconnected legacy systems are the biggest barrier to moving fast on AI. IBM and ServiceNow are changing that by helping organizations evolve existing systems rather than replace them, run AI on any model they choose, and unlock the full depth of their enterprise data.
"Most enterprises have the ambition to deploy agentic AI, but lack the foundation to run it at scale," said John Aisien, senior vice president and general manager, central product management, security & risk at ServiceNow . "IBM brings the tooling to modernize the systems and extend ServiceNow's data capabilities. ServiceNow provides the platform to put that data to work across every workflow in the business. Together, we're helping enterprises move from AI ambition to real, scalable outcomes."
"AI adoption at scale requires more than access to models. It requires rethinking the systems, data and workflows that support them," said Raj Datta, vice president of ISV and AI partnerships at IBM. "Together with ServiceNow, we're building an open, flexible foundation for AI that can scale across operations and deliver real business value."
The collaboration integrates IBM's software solutions with the ServiceNow AI Platform and will create new solutions for customers across three key areas:
- Application modernization: Scans and refactors legacy systems using tools like IBM Bob , Enterprise Application runtime (Java) and IBM watsonx.data so enterprises will be able to bring aging applications into the AI era without starting from scratch.
- Enterprise data governance: Extends ServiceNow Workflow Data Fabric with IBM watsonx.data to unlock key capabilities like Data Quality, Observability, Master Data Management – leveraging ServiceNow Data Catalog so that mutual customers can keep their data AI-ready.
- Autonomous infrastructure operations: Integrates Red Hat Ansible, IBM Bob, Instana, Hashicorp Terraform, and Hashicorp Vault into ServiceNow IT workflows to detect, remediate, and resolve issues before they affect the business.
These joint solutions are expected to be available in the second half of 2026.
Statements regarding IBM's and ServiceNow's future direction and intent are subject to change or withdrawal without notice, and represent goals and objectives only.
About IBM
IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. Thousands of governments and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's long-standing commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service. Visit www.ibm.com for more information.
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is the AI control tower for business reinvention. The ServiceNow AI Platform integrates with any cloud, any model, and any data source to orchestrate how work flows across the enterprise. By unifying legacy systems, departmental tools, cloud applications, and AI agents, ServiceNow provides a single pane of glass that connects intelligence to execution across every corner of business. With more than 100 billion workflows running on the platform each year, ServiceNow helps organizations turn fragmented operations into coordinated, autonomous workflows that deliver measurable results. Learn how ServiceNow puts AI to work for people at www.servicenow.com .
Forward-looking statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" about the expectations, beliefs, plans, and intentions relating to ServiceNow and IBM's expanded collaboration. Such statements include statements regarding future product capabilities and offerings and expected benefits to ServiceNow. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, ServiceNow's results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements made. ServiceNow undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements include: (i) delays and unexpected difficulties and expenses in executing the product capabilities and offerings, (ii) changes in the regulatory landscape related to AI and (iii) uncertainty as to whether sales will justify the investments in the product capabilities and offerings. Further information on factors that could affect ServiceNow's financial and other results is included in the filings ServiceNow makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260611423102/en/
Media Contacts:
Rachel Alvarez
ServiceNow
press@servicenow.com
Media Contacts:
Alexandra Prevor
IBM
alexandra.prevor@ibm.com