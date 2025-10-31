Sensus Healthcare Announces the Passing of Director Bill McCall

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS) , a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for oncological and non-oncological skin conditions, announces the passing of longtime friend of the Company and current Director William "Bill" McCall.

Bill's involvement with Sensus dates to 2009, when he played a key role in transforming the company from concept to reality. He led the Company's initial capital raise in 2010 while serving as CEO of Anderson Strudwick, a boutique investment banking firm. He joined the Sensus Healthcare Board of Directors in 2015, providing valued counsel, leadership and insight throughout his tenure.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Bill McCall. He was far more than a Director. Bill was a dear friend and one of the very first people who believed in me and in what Sensus could become," said Joe Sardano, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sensus Healthcare. "Since Bill and I started this journey together, his encouragement, financial acumen and unwavering faith in our mission provided the foundation to build this company, which would not exist today without his early belief in our mission. The Board and management team are particularly grateful for Bill's willingness to champion our efforts to deliver meaningful patient-centric therapies, and for the wisdom he brought to our Board."

Bill's distinguished career spanned more than 50 years in financial advisory and portfolio management. At the time of his passing, he served as Managing Director of Heritage Advisory Group, a financial advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, and previously held leadership positions including Managing Partner of Investors Capital Alliance and CEO of WMW Partners. He also served on the Board of Cherokee Farm Partners, part of the University of Tennessee Research Foundation, and Pandora Mineral Resources.

Beyond his professional success, Bill was widely known for his charitable endeavors, devoting time and resources to support educational, faith-based and community organizations throughout Tennessee.

"Bill's impact on Sensus and on all of us personally cannot be overstated," added Sardano. "He will be remembered as a trusted advisor, a man of great character and a loyal friend. On behalf of the entire Board and management team, I extend our heartfelt condolences to Bill's wife Bettye, his family and his many friends. His legacy of leadership and service will remain integral to our company's foundation for years to come."

Sensus Healthcare is thankful for Bill's dedication, his integrity and the lasting impact he leaves behind. The Board plans to honor Bill's memory and will communicate any related governance changes in due course.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a global pioneer in the development and delivery of non-invasive treatments for skin cancer and keloids. Leveraging its cutting-edge superficial radiotherapy (SRT and IG-SRT) technology, the company provides healthcare providers with a highly effective, patient-centric treatment platform. With a dedication to driving innovation in radiation oncology, Sensus Healthcare offers solutions that are safe, precise, and adaptable to a variety of clinical settings. For more information, please visit www.sensushealthcare.com .

Alliance Advisors IR
Tirth T. Patel
tpatel@allianceadvisors.com
212-201-6614

Sensus Healthcare
