Senseonics Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences in November:

Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference – November 10-12, 2026 (New York, NY)
Management will participate in a fireside chat at 3:20 pm ET and host one-on-one meetings with investors on Tuesday, November 10th. Click here to access the live webcast.

20th Annual Canaccord Genuity MedTech, Diagnostics & Digital Health Forum – November 11, 2026 (New York, NY)
Management will present at 10:30 am ET and will host one-on-one meetings with investors on Wednesday, November 11th. Click here to access the live webcast.

Interested parties may access a live and recorded webcast of the presentation on the "Investor Relations" section of the company's website at www.senseonics.com.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. ("Senseonics") is a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of glucose monitoring products designed to transform lives in the global diabetes community with differentiated, long-term implantable glucose management technology. Senseonics' CGM systems Eversense® 365 and Eversense® E3 include a small sensor inserted completely under the skin that communicates with a smart transmitter worn over the sensor. The glucose data are automatically sent every 5 minutes to a mobile app on the user's smartphone.

Senseonics Investor Contact
Jeremy Feffer
LifeSci Advisors
investors@senseonics.com


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