Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call for November 9, 2026 at 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SENS) a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, today announced that it plans to release its third quarter 2026 financial results after market close on Monday, November 9, 2026.

Management will hold a conference call to review the Company's third quarter 2026 performance starting at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day. The conference call will be concurrently webcast. The link to the webcast will be available on Senseonics Holdings, Inc. website at www.senseonics.com by navigating to "Investor Relations," and then "Events & Publications," and will be archived there for future reference. To listen to the conference call, please dial 1-800-343-4136 (US/Canada) or 1-203-518-9843 (International), passcode SENSQ3, approximately ten to five minutes prior to start time.

About Senseonics
Senseonics Holdings, Inc. ("Senseonics") is a medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of glucose monitoring products to transform lives in the global diabetes community with differentiated, long-term implantable glucose management technology. Senseonics' CGM systems Eversense® 365 and Eversense® E3 include a small sensor inserted completely under the skin that communicates with a smart transmitter worn over the sensor. The glucose data are automatically sent every 5 minutes to a mobile app on the user's smartphone.

Senseonics Investor Contact

Jeremy Feffer
LifeSci Advisors
investors@senseonics.com
investors@senseonics.com


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