SEI Integrates with ICE ETF Hub to Strengthen ETF Order Management Capabilities

Integration Advances ETF Infrastructure and Supports Long-Term Growth Strategy
SEI® (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced it has entered into an agreement with Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), one of the world's leading providers of financial market technology and data powering global financial markets, to leverage ICE ETF Hub, an open architecture platform designed to bring efficiencies to the primary market workflow for exchange-traded products (ETPs). The integration will support the creation and redemption process for ETP issuers and further enhance the efficiency, scalability, and reliability of SEI's ETP order management capabilities.
Through ICE ETF Hub, SEI gains access to a platform that supports more efficient ETP primary market workflows through standardized connectivity, automated order management, and enhanced collaboration across the ETP ecosystem. The platform is designed to simplify the creation and redemption process across ETPs of numerous asset classes.
Commenting on the collaboration, Sean Lawlor, Head of Public Markets for SEI's Investment Managers business, said:
"As the ETP market continues to expand, issuers need servicing partners with the infrastructure and expertise to support growth and scale. Our integration with ICE ETF Hub strengthens the operational foundation of our ETP solutions and supports our long-term ETP strategy, giving us the scalability to respond to expanding ETP assets, increased trading volumes, evolving industry standards, and future market innovation. This allows us to focus continued investment on the differentiated capabilities, servicing excellence, and innovation that help our clients succeed in a highly competitive marketplace."
ICE ETF Hub currently connects more than 250 issuers, more than 55 authorized participants, and market makers, and supports more than 1,800 ETPs. The platform surpassed $5 trillion in cumulative notional volume processed as of the second quarter of 2026, demonstrating its broad adoption and scale across the ETP industry.
Peter Borstelmann, President of ICE Bonds at Intercontinental Exchange, Inc., added:
"We're pleased to support SEI as it enhances its ETP servicing infrastructure and continues to scale its capabilities for investment managers. By bringing greater automation, standardization, and connectivity to ETP primary market workflows, ICE ETF Hub helps firms reduce operational complexity, manage liquidity, and improve efficiencies across the ETP ecosystem."
About SEI®
SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) is a leading global provider of financial technology, operations, and asset management services within the financial services industry. SEI tailors its solutions and services to help clients more effectively deploy their capital—whether that's money, time, or talent—so they can better serve their clients and achieve their growth objectives. As of June 30, 2026, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $2.1 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.
About Intercontinental Exchange
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds, and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes, helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE's futures, equity, and options exchanges -- including the New York Stock Exchange -- and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines, and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.
Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the SEC on February 5, 2026.
Forward-looking statements
This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "can," "continue," "seek," or similar expressions.
SEI's forward-looking statements include its current expectations as to:
- the potential benefits of SEI's integration with ICE ETF Hub, including enhanced efficiency, scalability, reliability, automation, standardization, and connectivity;
- SEI's ability to support expanding ETP assets, increased trading volumes, evolving industry standards, and future market innovation; and
- SEI's ability to execute its long-term ETP strategy and continue investing in differentiated capabilities, servicing excellence, and innovation.
You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as they are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management's control or are subject to change. Although management believes the assumptions upon which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, they could be inaccurate. Some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those described in SEI's forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of SEI's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. SEI undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
|
Company Contact:
|
Media Contacts:
|
Alicia Rudd
|
Valerie Kerner
|
SEI
|
Vested
|
+1 610-676-3887
|
+1 518-821-7555
|
Hannah Bizick
|
+1 941 387 4449
|
media@ice.com
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sei-integrates-with-ice-etf-hub-to-strengthen-etf-order-management-capabilities-302900488.html
SOURCE SEI Investments Company