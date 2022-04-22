Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that it will participate in the B. Riley Securities' Virtual Neuro and Ophthalmology Conference, April 27-28, 2022 . Raj Mehra, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO and Tim Whitaker MD, Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on ...

SEEL:US