Search Minerals Announces CEO Resignation

Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY,OTC:SHCMF) ("Search Minerals" or the "Company") announces that Joseph Lanzon has resigned as Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company, effective immediately. The Board of Directors thanks Mr. Lanzon for his dedication and his tireless devotion to moving the Company's flagship project forward. The Board of Directors and the Company wish Mr. Lanzon success in his future endeavors.

The Board of Directors will be undertaking a search for a new Chief Executive Officer and will provide updates if and when necessary in accordance with applicable securities laws. Jason Macintosh, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, will serve as Interim Chief Executive Officer until a new Chief Executive Officer is appointed. Matthew Anderson, Managing Director of Malaspina Consultants Inc., which provides accounting services to the Corporation, will serve as Interim Chief Financial Officer.

About Search Minerals

Search Minerals is focused on exploring for and developing Critical Rare Earths Elements (CREE) as well as transition metals Zirconium (Zr) and Hafnium (Hf) within the emerging Port Hope Simpson - St. Lewis CREE District of South-East Labrador. The Company controls two deposits (Foxtrot and Deep Fox), two drill ready prospects (Fox Meadow and Silver Fox) and numerous other CREE prospects, including Fox Valley, Foxy Lady and Awesome Fox, along a 64 kilometre long belt forming a CREE District in Labrador.

Search Minerals also controls additional CREE assets in the Red Wine CREE District of central Labrador. These include: the drill ready Two Tom Lake CREE-Be-Nb deposit, the Mann #1 CREE-Nb-Be prospect and Merlot CREE Prospect.

Forward-Looking Statements

