SEALSQ Launches U.S.-Based Post-Quantum Root of Trust to Deliver Quantum-Resistant PKI and Device Identity Services as part of the Made In USA strategy

Video Link: https:youtu.bes4YihS22og0?si=3jBD6XJ-uoKY1Jom

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ"), a leader in post-quantum semiconductors, PKI, and secure hardware solutions, today announced the upcoming launch of a U.S.-based Post-Quantum Root of Trust, set to go live on Friday, November 21, 2025. This sovereign infrastructure is designed to enable American enterprises and government agencies to issue, manage, and validate quantum-resistant digital identities and PKI services entirely on U.S. soil.

The new platform aims to bolsters national cybersecurity and digital sovereignty by delivering locally controlled, quantum-secure certificate issuance, lifecycle management, and hardware-anchored device provisioning for IoT, industrial control systems, telecommunications, and cloud environments.

Built as an extension of SEALSQ's INeS platform, the U.S. Post-Quantum Root plans to support secure device onboarding, scalable credential management, and remote lifecycle operations. Starting November 21, organizations will be able to generate Post-Quantum Certificates and device identities compliant with CNSA 2.0, mitigating supply-chain vulnerabilities and preparing for forthcoming federal Post-Quantum Cryptography ("PQC") mandates.

Fully aligned with NIST's PQC standards and supporting hybrid classical + PQC trust models, the Root of Trust integrates seamlessly with SEALSQ's secure semiconductor lineup, including the Quantum Shield QS7001 PQC-enabled hardware platform, to provide end-to-end protection against future quantum threats.

U.S. agencies and critical infrastructure operators are accelerating hardware trust anchors and PQC migration under NIST guidelines and NSA's CNSA 2.0. In collaboration with WISeSat, also a WISeKey International Holding Ltd. ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY) company, SEALSQ plans to secure WISeSat's growing satellite constellation, delivering a sovereign, hardware-secured, post-quantum-ready trust layer for space and terrestrial IoT networks. This partnership aims to meet U.S. demands for trusted space assets, resilient supply chains, and quantum-resistant connectivity—laying a secure foundation for next-generation digital infrastructure.

Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ, stated: "Our mission is simple… secure the digital ecosystem with technology that's built to last. Deploying a Post-Quantum Root of Trust on American soil underscores our dedication to fortifying U.S. cybersecurity and shielding critical ecosystems from quantum-era threats. By uniting U.S.-hosted trust services with our post-quantum hardware, SEALSQ delivers a future-proof, sovereign platform for secure IoT and cloud deployments."

Starting November 21, developers and organizations will be able to issue quantum-resistant certificates and initiate pilot programs through the INeS IoT Security Platform.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com .

Forward-Looking Statements
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SEALSQ Corp.
Carlos Moreira
Chairman & CEO
Tel: +41 22 594 3000
info@sealsq.com 		SEALSQ Investor Relations (US)
The Equity Group Inc.
Lena Cati
Tel: +1 212 836-9611
lcati@theequitygroup.com


SEALSQ CorpLAESLAES:USTech Investing
LAES
