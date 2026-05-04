Scryb Inc. Changes Name to NorthPalm Capital Corp. and Announces New Trading Symbols

NorthPalm Capital Corp. (CSE: NP) ("NorthPalm Capital" or the "Company") (formerly, Scryb Inc.), is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated April 15, 2026, the Company's common shares will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the new name, "NorthPalm Capital Corp." effective at the market open on May 7, 2026 (the "Name Change") and the trading symbol for the Company will change from "SCYB" to "NP".

The Name Change was approved by the Company's board of directors and was previously approved by shareholders of the Company at a meeting held on March 31, 2026 (see news release dated April 1, 2026).

In connection with the Name Change, the following new CUSIP (66660C105) and ISIN (CA66660C1059) numbers have been assigned to the common shares of the Company. No action is required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the Name Change. Outstanding common share and warrant certificates bearing the old name of the Company are still valid and are not affected by the Name Change.

About NorthPalm Capital
NorthPalm Capital invests in and actively supports a growing portfolio of innovative and high-upside ventures across the technology sector.

Contact:
James Van Staveren, CEO
Phone: 647-847-5543
Email: info@scryb.ai

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the technology described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at https://www.sedarplus.ca/.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295907

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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