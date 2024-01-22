Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Australian Vanadium Limited

Scheme of Arrangement becomes Effective

Advanced vanadium developer, Technology Metals Australia Limited (ASX: TMT) (Technology Metals, or the Company), provides the following update on the proposed merger of TMT and Australian Vanadium Limited (AVL) via Scheme of Arrangement (Scheme), under which AVL will acquire 100% of the TMT shares on issue.

LODGEMENT OF COURT ORDERS AND SUSPENSION OF TRADING

TMT confirms that it has today lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) a copy of the orders made by the Supreme Court of Western Australia (Court Orders) approving the Scheme.

A copy of the Court Orders lodged with ASIC is attached to this announcement.

The Scheme is now legally effective, and it is expected that TMT shares will be suspended from trading on ASX from close of trading today (22 January 2024).

PAYMENT OF SCHEME CONSIDERATION

Eligible TMT shareholders who hold TMT shares at the Scheme record date, being 4:00pm (AWST) on Wednesday, 24 January 2024 (Scheme Record Date), will receive 14 AVL shares for every TMT share held at the Scheme Record Date (Scheme Consideration), in accordance with the terms of the Scheme.

It is expected the Scheme will be implemented, and the Scheme Consideration will be issued to TMT shareholders, on Thursday, 1 February 2024.

TIMETABLE AND NEXT STEPS

An indicative timetable is set out below

* All stated dates and times are indicative only. The actual timetable will depend on many factors outside the control of TMT and AVL. Any changes to the above timetable will be announced to ASX and available under TMT’s profile at www.asx.com.au

TMT will update TMT shareholders as to any material developments in relation to the Scheme as the timetable progresses.

If you require further information or have questions in relation to the Scheme, please contact the TMT Shareholder Information Line on 08 9321 8533 between 8:30 am and 5:00 pm (AWST).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Australian Vanadium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:avlvanadium stocksvanadium explorationvanadium investingVanadium Investing
AVL:AU
Australian Vanadium
Australian Vanadium

Australian Vanadium


Australian Vanadium Limited

Court Approves Scheme of Arrangement

Advanced vanadium developer, Technology Metals Australia Limited (ASX: TMT) (Technology Metals or the Company), provides the following update on the proposed merger of TMT and Australian Vanadium Limited (AVL) via Scheme of Arrangement (Scheme), under which AVL will acquire 100% of the TMT shares on issue.

Largo Provides Update on the Ongoing Exploration Program Surrounding its Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil

  • The Company is working to establish a correlation between the known mineralization intercepted from Novo Amparo North ("NAN") to the Campbell Pit with the goal of opening a potential mineralized trend measuring more than 7 kilometres ("km") along strike
  • The Company is also reviewing exploration work south of the Campbell Pit to assess the potential of continued mineralization

Largo Inc. (" Largo " or the " Company ") ( TSX: LGO ) ( NASDAQ: LGO ) is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing exploration program surrounding its Maracás Menchen Mine, including an initial phase of drilling conducted in 2023 and the further analysis of past exploration work completed at the Company's Campbell Pit and exploration targets located both north and south of the Campbell Pit.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231218584081/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Australian Vanadium

Vanadium Electrolyte Facility Construction Complete

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL) (AVL) is pleased to announce the completion of construction of its vanadium electrolyte manufacturing facility (“Facility”).1

vanadium periodic symbol

Vanadium Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Vanadium in 2024

Vanadium started off 2023 on a high note with prices rising alongside a post-COVID economic rebound in China, but they have since fallen back as a new global economic downturn has emerged.

Most vanadium is used in China for steel applications, particularly the high-strength, low-alloy steel used to make construction rebar. However, the metal has a growing role in batteries that is attracting interest as the clean energy transition picks up steam.

As the year comes to an end, what can investors expect for vanadium in 2024? Read on to learn more about vanadium’s performance in 2023, as well as what analysts and market watchers are forecasting for next year.

Australian Vanadium

AVL Increases Scheme Consideration to Best and Final Proposal

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL) (AVL) and Technology Metals Australia Limited (ASX: TMT) (TMT) are pleased to announce AVL has increased the total consideration offered under the scheme of arrangement (Scheme) announced on 25 September 2023 (Announcement Date) from 12 AVL shares for every 1 TMT share (Original Scheme Consideration) to 14 AVL shares for every 1 TMT share (Revised Scheme Consideration).

Australian Vanadium

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Australian Vanadium Limited (‘AVL’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of AVL, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 13 December 2023 or when the announcement is released to the market.

