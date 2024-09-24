Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Sarama Resources

Sarama Resources Updates on Progress of Cosmo Gold Project Acquisition

Key Transaction Conditions Satisfied & Exploration Program Commenced

Sarama Resources Ltd. (“Sarama” or the “Company”) (ASX:SRR, TSX- V:SWA) is pleased to advise that the Company’s acquisition of a majority interest(1) in the Cosmo Gold Project (the “Project”) in Western Australia is advancing towards completion with a majority of the key conditions precedent having been met.

The acquisition received strong support from shareholders at the Company’s recent Annual General Meeting and Sarama has received requisite approval and conditional approval from securities exchanges in Australia and Canada respectively. The Company anticipates the Transaction (defined below) will be completed in late October 2024.

The 580km² project(2) covers the entirety of the Cosmo-Newbery Greenstone Belt and is located approximately 85km north-east of Laverton in a region known for its prolific gold endowment (refer Figure 1). As one of the last effectively unexplored greenstone belts in Western Australia, the Project presents a unique and compelling opportunity for the Company.

Highlights

  • Sarama acquiring a majority interest in and control of Cosmo Gold Project in Western Australia
  • Majority of key closing conditions satisfied and completion of transaction anticipated in late October 2024
  • Sarama acquiring an initial 80% interest(1) with ability to increase to 100% in the majority of the Project(1)
  • 580km² landholding capturing +50km strike length in highly prospective gold producing region; 95km from both the world-class Gruyere Mine and Laverton gold district
  • Project captures one of the last effectively unexplored greenstone belts in Western Australia; virtually no effective exploration undertaken for several decades
  • Soil geochemistry program to commence imminently to generate regional targets in unexplored areas

Sarama’s President, CEO & MD, Andrew Dinning commented:

“We are pleased to have made significant progress toward completing the acquisition of the Cosmo Gold Project which we view as a compelling opportunity for the Company. Sarama’s shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of the Transaction and we look forward to closing the deal and embarking on more extensive exploration programs which will follow on from field programs currently being mobilised.”

Cosmo Newbery Project

The Project is comprised of 7 contiguous exploration tenements covering 580km² in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia, approximately 85km north-east of Laverton and 95km west of the world-class Gruyere Gold Mine. The Project is readily accessible via the Great Central Road which services the Cosmo Newbery Community.

The Project captures one of the last unexplored greenstone belts in Western Australia and with a strike length of +50km, the Cosmo Newbery Belt represents a large and prospective system with gold first being discovered in the area in the 1890’s. Multiple historical gold workings are documented within the Project area and work undertaken to date, has identified multiple exploration targets for follow up.

Despite this significant prospectivity, the Project has seen virtually no modern exploration or drilling of merit due to a lack of land access persisting over a significant period. As a result, the Project has not benefited from the evolution of geochemical and geophysical techniques which now facilitate effective exploration in deeply weathered and complex regolith settings which is particularly pertinent given approximately 75% of the Project area is under cover.

Following the relatively recent securing of land access, the Project is now available for systematic and modern-day exploration programs to be conducted on a broad-scale. It is anticipated that future exploration programs will initially follow-up preliminary targets generated from regional soil sampling and limited reconnaissance drilling programs, a majority of which extended to approximately 5m below surface with a small percentage extending up to 30m below surface.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Sarama Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Astral Resources

Astral Funded through to Final Investment Decision Following Strongly Supported $25M Placement

Proceeds to accelerate exploration and evaluation activities at Mandilla and Feysville, including completion of Pre-Feasibility and Definitive Feasibility Studies

Astral Resources NL (ASX: AAR) (Astral or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has secured firm commitments to raise approximately $25.0 million (before costs) via a two-tranche placement for the issue of approximately 263 million new fully paid shares (New Shares) at an offer price of $0.095 per New Share (Placement). Tranche 1 of the Placement has raised approximately $21.0 million whilst Tranche 2 of the Placement, which includes the issue of New Shares subject to shareholder approval, is set to raise approximately $4.0 million.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold map of the world over black background.

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2024)

The top countries for gold production are poised to benefit from the current gold bull market, as are the gold mining operations in those countries.

The price of gold has soared through 2024, setting and breaking new all time highs. Prices surged above US$2,600 on the heels of a 50 basis point cut to the US Federal Reserve’s benchmark rate announced on September 18. The widely expected cut comes as the most recent data shows inflation continues to edge closer to the Fed’s 2 percent target rate and alongside a more balanced job market.

Additionally, escalating tensions in the Middle East that threaten to destabilize the oil-producing region may be having a knock-on effect as more investors seek safe-haven assets like gold.

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration (TSXV:BRW)

Brunswick Exploration


Keep reading...Show less
Chris Blasi, gold bars.

Chris Blasi: Gold's Biggest Gains Still to Come, Key Price Driver is Simple

Chris Blasi, president of Neptune Global, shared his bullish outlook on gold with the Investing News Network, saying that although the yellow metal continues to reach new all-time highs it still has room to run.

"You can't say gold is at a high — you have to look at why, at what brings it to this number and is that still valid. The US they say is creating a trillion dollars of new debt every 100 days," he said.

"I would say gold is not at its high, and looking at it thinking it's at a high because you value it like a stock or a bond — that would mislead you and prevent you from taking a position that I think you should to preserve your wealth."

Keep reading...Show less
Open-pit gold-mining operation.

Exploring Northern Australia’s Golden Potential

Australia is tied with Russia for the second largest gold producer in the world. However, the majority of Australia’s mines are located in Western Australia, leaving significant parts of the large island nation underdeveloped.

Both the Northern Territory and North Queensland have considerable untapped potential for gold mining. As governments seek to foster mining in these regions, there is now a golden opportunity for exploration and development.

New projects underway may shift the gold mining focus in Australia in the coming years, providing an opportunity for local economies and investors.

Keep reading...Show less
Impact Minerals (ASX:IPT)

Impact Minerals Limited


Keep reading...Show less

