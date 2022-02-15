Salix to Provide Scholarships to 10 Students Living with GI Diseases Bausch Health Companies Inc. "Bausch Health" and its gastroenterology business, Salix Pharmaceuticals one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases, today announced the opening of the 2022 Salix Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program application period. ...

