CuFe Ltd

Sale of JWD Iron Ore Mining Rights

CuFe Ltd (ASX: CUF) (CuFe or the Company) is pleased to advise it has entered a binding term sheet for the disposal of:

(a) 100% of its rights, title and interest in the Iron Ore Rights;

(b) the rights and obligations under all associated contracts, authorisations and permits required to operate the JWD mine;

(c) the benefit of all contributions made by CuFe and/or WFE to the rehabilitation fund established for the purpose of satisfying the rehabilitation obligations pertaining to mining at the JWD mine; and

(d) all of its rights, title and interest in certain stockpiles of iron ore, overburden and waste material located at the JWD mine, (together, the Assets).

HIGHLIGHTS

  • CuFe, via its wholly owned subsidiary Wiluna Fe Pty Ltd (‘WFE”), has entered a binding agreement to sell the iron ore rights pertaining to the JWD iron ore mine (Iron Ore Rights) to Newcam Minerals Pty Ltd (Newcam Minerals).
  • Sale consideration is $12m dollars cash, with $0.5 million deposit and $11.5m payable on completion of the transaction, which is subject to various conditions including approval of CuFe shareholders.
  • Sale proceeds will primarily be used settle trade creditors, which remain the responsibility of WFE. WFE retains rights to certain inventory on hand at the date of signing, existing hedges and debtors and is responsible for costs incurred up until completion, certain of which will be reimbursed by Newcam post completion. The final reconciliation of funds to be generated from those items is to occur once provisionally priced shipments are finalised, hedges settled and costs compared to sales proceeds over the period to completion are known, with a current estimated range of $1.5-3m net inflow to CuFe.
  • CuFe and Newcam have agreed the JWD mine will move to suspend operations while the ownership transition occurs given the current challenging conditions in the iron ore market, to preserve the value of ore in the ground.
  • Transaction will simplify the Company’s business by removing the cash flow volatility associated with operating an iron ore mine and remove exposure to losses being incurred at current iron ore price, thus allowing the Company to be well funded for management to focus on progressing its suite of prospective assets including our advanced Tennant Creek Copper / Gold project, Yarram iron ore project and a raft of prospective exploration projects including North Dam, West Arunta and Tamborough.

CuFe Executive Director Mark Hancock commented“We are pleased to have entered this agreement with Newcam Minerals to divest the JWD project. CuFe has been operating at JWD since 2021 and the mine has assisted us in funding the acquisition of the broad portfolio of prospective assets we are blessed with today. With iron ore prices remaining volatile and with current price levels below our breakeven cost we feel like now is the time to turn our focus to those assets which offer greater potential for value creation for our shareholders.

JWD’s distance from port has always been its major challenge as it makes the mine an inherently higher cost producer, with haulage cost comprising more than 50% of the mine’s C1 cost. In their attempts to reduce costs we have seen other iron producers in the region who have long road haul components expand their business into the haulage space to lower this cost. For CuFe we don’t believe it’s the right step to take given the scale of JWD and the upfront capital cost associated with such a change.

We could suspend the mine as we have done before and wait for the market to improve but this consumes cash to ramp down and ramp up and having had the experience of operating it for more than 3 years we consider the scale of JWD means it is best run as a private business that is very flexible as to how and when the mine operates, which reflects Newcam’s model, so believe this sale is the best way forward.

We look forward to working closely with the Newcam team to finalise the transaction and transitioning operatorship and thank all of those who have supported our efforts to date at JWD.”

Transaction Overview

WFE a 100% owned subsidiary of CuFe Ltd owns 100% rights, title and interest in the Assets, including the rights to extract iron ore from the JWD deposit located near Wiluna in WA, and has agreed to sell those rights to Newcam for $12 million cash. WFE remains responsible for the JWD trade creditors outstanding at present (which approximate $8m outstanding on normal 30 day terms and approximately $4m payable to Newcam for iron ore sales proceeds from sale of material from the Mt Gould mine made on their behalf under a shared shipment arrangement). WFE is also responsible for creditors occurred until the time of completion unless mining or processing of material owned by Newcam, in which case CuFe will be reimbursed at completion. WFE retains ownership of certain stockpiles on hand at date of signing (approximately 50,000t of final product and 50,000t of RoM product) which it can realise moving forward, its hedge positions and trade debtors.

The final reconciliation of the proceeds received from these will be determined occur once provisionally priced shipments are finalised, hedges settled and costs compared to sales proceeds over the period to completion are known with a current estimated range of $1.5-3m net inflow to CuFe.

Key conditions precedent to the transaction, which are to be satisfied not later than 31 October 2024 include:

  • CuFe shareholder approval for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 11.2, with a Notice of Meeting to be issued shortly;
  • Assignment of existing or entry into new offtake arrangements between Glencore and Newcam; and
  • Necessary regulatory approvals and third-party consents including that of the tenement owner.

Next Steps

Following discussions with ASX CuFe was advised the disposal of the JWD mining right will be subject to the approval of CuFe shareholders. Preparation of a notice of meeting is underway, with the meeting to be scheduled as soon as possible, likely early October 2024. The mine will be transitioned into care and maintenance while that occurs to preserve cash and resource in the ground during the interim period.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from CUFE LTD, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

CuFe Limited (ASX:CUF)

CuFe Limited


Ucore Rare Metals and Meteoric Resources Sign MOU for Offtake of Caldeira Project MREC in Brazil to USA Oxide Production Project

Meteoric Resources NL (ASX: MEI) ("Meteoric") and Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore") announce the August 2024 execution of a memorandum of understanding ("MOU") for the supply of 3,000 metric tonnes ("MT") of total rare earth oxide ("TREO") from Meteoric's forthcoming Caldeira Rare Earth Ionic Clay Project ("Caldeira") in the Minas Gerais State of Brazil to Ucore's developing Alexandria, Louisiana, USA, rare earth oxide ("REO") production facility, the Louisiana Strategic Metals Complex ("SMC").

Meteoric is an Australian public company headquartered in Perth, Western Australia. The TREO identified across its Caldeira Project represents an enriched heavy REO basket with strongly enriched Magnet REOs - terbium, dysprosium, neodymium, and praseodymium. Caldeira has been identified as one of the world's lowest-cost sources of rare earths with outstanding financial metrics (refer ASX release 8 July 2024).

Different types of rare earth metals laid out over black surface.

Rare Earths Stocks: 5 Biggest ASX Companies in 2024

Prices and demand for rare earths took a hit in 2023 and have stayed lower this year due to Chinese production. However, the long-term outlook for these important materials remains positive.

Rare earth elements (REEs) are key metals for high-tech applications, including permanent magnets, which have widespread potential, especially in the technology and electric vehicle sectors.

With future demand looking strong, countries around the world are keen to secure rare earths from sources outside of China — which is good news for rare earths companies in Australia. Indeed, looking at the next couple of decades, the International Energy Agency notes that rare earths demand could increase by up to seven times by 2040.

American Rare Earths Limited

American Rare Earths Forges a New Path to Accelerate Development of Key Wyoming Asset

American Rare Earths Limited, (ASX: ARR | OTCQX: ARRNF | ADR: AMRRY) (“ARR” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that following an extensive strategic review focusing on the development of the Halleck Creek resource, the Board has undertaken operational and structural changes to best position the Halleck Creek Project as a strategic resource to US markets. These changes will make Halleck Creek more accessible to major US investors to help facilitate its development while enhancing value to our existing shareholders.

The CMI Summit III Welcomes Pat Ryan of Ucore Rare Metals as Keynote Speaker: "Breaking China's Rare Earth Supply Chain Control with Western Innovation"

The Critical Minerals Institute (CMI) is pleased to announce that Pat Ryan, P.Eng., Chairman & CEO, Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF), will be a keynote speaker at the upcoming CMI Summit III. This two-day event, themed "The Politics of the Critical Minerals Market," will take place on August 21-22, 2024, at the National Club in Toronto.

Pat Ryan will speak from 9:15 to 9:35 AM on Day 1, addressing the critical importance of western innovation in establishing a resilient rare earth elements (REE) supply chain independent of Chinese control.

Equinox Resources Limited

Further High Grade Results & Drilling Commenced at Mata da Corda

Equinox Resources Limited (ASX: EQN) (“Equinox Resources” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce RC drilling has commenced and additional high grade surface sample results have been received for its “Mata da Corda” Rare Earth Project, located in province of Patos de Minas, in Minas Gerais State, Brazil.

"Lynas Rare Earths" on phone screen.

Lynas Boosts Mount Weld's Rare Earths Resource and Reserves

Lynas Rare Earths (ASX:LYC,OTC Pink:LYSCF) released an updated mineral resource and ore reserves estimate for its Western Australia-based Mount Weld rare earths deposit on Monday (August 5).

The update shows a significant increase in tonnage and contained total rare earth oxides (TREO) compared to the company's previous mineral resource and ore reserves estimate, which was released in 2018.

The improvement is the result of 84,000 metres of drilling completed since the earlier estimate was published. The new estimate shows an increase of 92 percent in the mineral resource and a 63 percent rise in ore reserves.

Further Validation of Gold Potential at Black Swan and Lake Johnston

Further Step-Out Gold Success and High-Grade Antimony Discovery

RAD Increases Ownership in Radiopharm Ventures to 75%

More Sulphides in Step Out Holes at Bald Hill Cobalt-Copper Prospect

gold investing

Further Validation of Gold Potential at Black Swan and Lake Johnston

Gold Investing

Further Step-Out Gold Success and High-Grade Antimony Discovery

resource investing

More Sulphides in Step Out Holes at Bald Hill Cobalt-Copper Prospect

Gold Investing

Top Stories This Week: Gold Above US$2,500 as Powell Signals Rate Cuts, Kazatomprom Lowers Guidance

Gold Investing

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

Gold Investing

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

Gold Investing

RUA GOLD Announces New and Amended Marketing Contracts

×