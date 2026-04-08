Salazar Resources Identifies High-Priority Copper-Gold Porphyry Target at Its 100%-Owned Monja Project, Ecuador

Salazar Resources Identifies High-Priority Copper-Gold Porphyry Target at Its 100%-Owned Monja Project, Ecuador

Salazar Resources Limited (TSXV: SRL,OTC:SRLZF) (OTCQB: SRLZF) (FSE: CCG) ("Salazar" or the "Company") has evaluated its wholly owned portfolio of properties throughout Ecuador, conducting baseline geological work to define appropriate development strategies for each project. The Company has identified the 100% owned Monja Project as a cornerstone asset on which the Company will focus its exploration programs, while continuing to advance and assess its remaining properties.

The decision to focus on its 100% owned Monja Project, which is located in the Loja Province and covers 9,088ha across two licenses, is based on the results achieved to date, and the work required to advance the project to the next stage.

Surface mapping in the Monja project has defined a copper-gold porphyry system containing a two kilometer by one kilometer central core, within a Paleocene-Miocene metallogenic belt known to host multiple significant copper deposits in southern Ecuador. Mineralization observed to date includes hydrothermal breccias with pyrite-chalcopyrite matrix, quartz-sulphide stockwork veining, and locally bornite, together with well-mineralized tourmaline breccias, all considered strong indicators of porphyry fertility.

Sampling has returned elevated copper and gold values from the central portion of a concentric porphyry system, while epithermal veins higher in the system show evidence of historical small-scale gold extraction, confirming the presence of a vertically preserved mineralizing environment.

Salazar has planned a high-impact mapping, sampling and ground geophysics program to further define drill targets. The concession benefits from year-round exploration access and is considered a priority early-stage target within the Company's Ecuadorian portfolio.

CEO Fredy Salazar, commented:

"We are very pleased to be advancing our 100%-owned Monja concession. The identification of a complete copper-gold porphyry system through our own fieldwork highlights the strength of Salazar's exploration team. With clear fertility indicators including bornite and tourmaline breccias, and a sizeable alteration footprint already mapped, Monja represents an exciting new greenfields discovery with strong discovery potential."

Monja Copper-Gold Project, Ecuador

The Monja Copper-Gold Project is located in Loja Province, Ecuador, covering 9,088 hectares across two licenses (Map 1). A review of historical data and field reconnaissance has been completed.

The project lies on the northeast margin of the Lancones Basin, which hosts recognized volcanogenic massive sulfides and porphyry deposits including the giant volcanic-hosted Tambo Grande massive sulphide deposit¹ and the Rio Blanco porphyry² in Peru. The project is also in close proximity to the Sunstone Metals' Bramaderos³ porphyry project in Ecuador.

1. www.mdru.ubc.ca/projects/giant-volcanic-hosted-massive-sulfide-deposits-the-volcanologic-and-structural-setting-of-tambo-grande-peru/
2. Geology and Geochronology of the Miocene Rio Blanco Porphyry Cu-Mo Deposit, Northern Peru - Astrophysics Data System
3. www.sunstonemetals.com.au/site/projects/bramaderos-gold-copper-project/overview

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4631/291556_25069021d4f77832_002.jpg

Map 1. Monja project map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4631/291556_25069021d4f77832_002full.jpg

Sampling Program:

A total of nine rock chip samples were collected from mineralized outcrops. Three samples (51584, 51583 and 51587) returned encouraging results (Table 1). The best result came from sample 51584 which returned 4.77% Cu, 1.12 g/t Au, 19.5 g/t Ag, 74 ppm Mo. The samples were taken from outcropping granodiorite and hydrothermal breccias hosting Cu-porphyry–style mineralization: hydrothermal breccias with pyrite-chalcopyrite matrix, quartz-sulphide stockwork veining, and traces of bornite.

Rock chip samples are selective by nature and may not be representative of the underlying mineralization. The result is preliminary, and additional work is required to determine the extent, continuity, and significance of the mineralization.

Table 1. Samples

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4631/291556_tableone_550.jpg

Conversion: Cu_ppm x 0.0001 = Cu%

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4631/291556_tableone.jpg

QAQC

Samples were submitted to Inspectorate Services Perú S.A.C., an independent accredited laboratory, for analysis. Samples were prepared and analyzed using 44 elements aqua regia digestion with ICP-AES finish. Gold analysis was completed by lead collection fire assay fusion with AAS finish. The Company implements a quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) program that includes the insertion of standards, blanks, and duplicates.

Qualified Person

The technical data referenced in this release has been reviewed and approved by Kieran Downes, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101.

About Salazar Resources

Salazar Resources Limited is focused on creating value and positive change through discovery, exploration, and development in Ecuador. The team has an unrivalled understanding of the geology in-country and has played an integral role in the discovery of many of the major projects in Ecuador, including the two newest operating gold and copper mines. Salazar Resources has a wholly owned pipeline of copper-gold exploration projects across Ecuador with a strategy to make another commercial discovery and farm-out non-core assets. Salazar Resources actively engages with Ecuadorian communities and together with the Salazar family it co-founded The Salazar Foundation, an independent non-profit organization dedicated to sustainable progress through economic development. At its maiden discovery, El Domo – Curipamba Project, Salazar Resources has a 25% stake fully carried through to production. Salazar Resources now holds 100% ownership of the Santiago, Pijilí, Monja, Tigre and Tarqui-Quimi exploration projects. For further information from Salazar Resources, please contact Nick DeMare, Director, at ndemare@chasemgt.com or at 604-685-9316. Please also visit the Salazar Resources website at www.salazarresources.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291556

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Salazar Resources LimitedSRL:CCtsxv:srlcopper investing
SRL:CC
The Conversation (0)
Aterian Plc (LSE:ATN)

Q1 2026 Rwanda Trading Update

Aterian plc (LSE: ATN), the critical minerals exploration and development company, is pleased to provide an update on its Rwandan mineral trading operations for the first quarter ended 31 March 2026.The Company continued to deliver strong growth in its trading activities during the period,... Keep Reading...
A magnifying glass over a map highlights Pakistan, showing neighboring countries in beige, yellow, and red; text reads: Pakistan.

Middle East Conflict Forces Barrick to Halt Reko Diq Mine Development

Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX,NYSE:B) has delayed development of its massive Reko Diq copper project in Pakistan until mid-2027, citing regional security risks fueled by the war in the Middle East.The firm announced the sweeping delay to the project in an April 2 update, stating it is "reviewing all... Keep Reading...
Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified Assays from DDH-WD-25-2B of 3.17% CuEq Over 15.00 Meters Including 5.99% CuEq Over 6.84 Meters

Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified Assays from DDH-WD-25-2B of 3.17% CuEq Over 15.00 Meters Including 5.99% CuEq Over 6.84 Meters

Nine Mile Metals LTD. (CSE: NINE,OTC:VMSXF) (OTC PINK: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile"), is pleased to announce it has received certified assays for drill hole WD-25-2B at the Wedge Mine situated in the renowned Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick (BMC). DDH WD-25-02B was... Keep Reading...
Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified Assays from DDH-WD-25-2B of 3.17% CuEq Over 15.00 Meters Including 5.99% CuEq Over 6.84 Meters

Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified Assays from DDH-WD-25-2B of 3.17% CuEq Over 15.00 Meters Including 5.99% CuEq Over 6.84 Meters

Nine Mile Metals LTD. (CSE: NINE,OTC:VMSXF) (OTC PINK: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile"), is pleased to announce it has received certified assays for drill hole WD-25-2B at the Wedge Mine situated in the renowned Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick (BMC). DDH WD-25-02B was... Keep Reading...
Québec flag waves against bright blue sky.

Glencore, Canada Near Deal to Keep Key Copper Smelter Open

Commodities giant Glencore (LSE:GLEN,OTCPL:GLCNF) is in talks with Canadian federal and Québec provincial authorities over a potential deal to keep the Horne smelter operating after stricter emissions rules put a key piece of North America’s copper supply chain at risk.Canada’s only copper... Keep Reading...
Rio Tinto website.

Rio Tinto Secures Resolution Copper Land, Launches US$500 Million Drill Program

Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) has cleared a key legal hurdle at its Resolution project in Arizona, allowing it to advance exploration at a deposit expected to rank among the largest sources of copper in the US.The group said it has secured control of land required for the project... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Closes Initial $500,000 Flow-Through Financing at $0.38 per Share

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Closes Initial $500,000 Flow-Through Financing at $0.38 per Share

Rio Silver Inc. Reports: Initial Silver - Gold - Lead Recoveries of 85 %, 74 % and 77% Respectively From the Maria Norte in Central Peru

SAGA Metals Engages Dias Airborne for Advanced Geophysical Survey over Entire Oxide Layering Strike Connecting Trapper and Hawkeye Zones at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

Related News

base metals investing

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Closes Initial $500,000 Flow-Through Financing at $0.38 per Share

base metals investing

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Closes Initial $500,000 Flow-Through Financing at $0.38 per Share

precious metals investing

Rio Silver Inc. Reports: Initial Silver - Gold - Lead Recoveries of 85 %, 74 % and 77% Respectively From the Maria Norte in Central Peru

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Engages Dias Airborne for Advanced Geophysical Survey over Entire Oxide Layering Strike Connecting Trapper and Hawkeye Zones at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

precious metals investing

Rio Silver Inc. Reports: Initial Silver - Gold - Lead Recoveries of 85 %, 74 % and 77% Respectively From the Maria Norte in Central Peru

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Engages Dias Airborne for Advanced Geophysical Survey over Entire Oxide Layering Strike Connecting Trapper and Hawkeye Zones at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

base metals investing

Sun Summit Announces Selection of Consultants to Complete Metallurgical Testing on the JD Project, Toodoggone Mining District, B.C.