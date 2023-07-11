Metallurgical Program Delivers Two-Fold Grade Increase And Up To 91.3% Extraction Of Magnet Rare Earths

Potash Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
SAGE POTASH CORP. ANNOUNCES NON BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

SAGE POTASH CORP. ANNOUNCES NON BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Sage Potash CORP. (TSXV: SAGE ) (OTCQB: SGPTF ) (" Sage Potash " or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 4,687,500 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.32 per Unit (the "Issue Price") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.50 for a period of 2 years following the closing of the Offering.

Sage Potash Corp. logo (CNW Group/Sage Potash Corp.)

The net proceeds from the issue of the Units will be used for operational costs, permitting, drill casing deposits, equipment, and general working capital. The Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals including the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

All purchased securities will be subject to a hold period of 4-months  and additional resale restrictions may be applicable depending on the jurisdiction in which the subscriber is resident. The certificates representing the securities will bear legends denoting the foregoing. Subscribers are advised to consult with their own legal counsel or advisors to determine the resale restrictions that may be applicable to them.

About Sage Potash Corp.

Sage Potash is a Canadian company vested solely in the Sage Plain Property and intends through sustainable solution mining techniques to become a prominent domestic potash producer within the Paradox Basin situated in Utah . For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) or contact the Company by email at info@sagepotash.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Peter Hogendoorn
CEO & Executive Chairman
+1(236) 836-4182
info@sagepotash.com

Website: www.sagepotash.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward–looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE Sage Potash Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2023/11/c0641.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Sage PotashSAGE:CCTSXV:SAGEPotash Investing
SAGE:CC
The Conversation (0)
SAGE POTASH BEGINS TRADING ON OTCQB UNDER SYMBOL "SGPTF" & RECEIVES DTC ELIGIBILITY

SAGE POTASH BEGINS TRADING ON OTCQB UNDER SYMBOL "SGPTF" & RECEIVES DTC ELIGIBILITY

 Sage Potash CORP. (TSXV: SAGE) (OTCQB: SGPTF) ("Sage Potash" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been approved and commenced trading of its common shares on the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB"), beginning today under the ticker symbol " SGPTF ".

Sage Potash Corp. logo (CNW Group/Sage Potash Corp.)

Additionally, the Company is pleased to announce that its common shares (the "Shares") are now eligible to be electronically cleared and settled in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). DTC Eligibility makes the Shares more accessible to investors in the United States.

The OTCQB® is a leading market for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Recognized as an established public market by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the OTCQB® has helped companies build considerable shareholder value including enhanced liquidity and valuation. Investors may benefit from efficient trading through their preferred broker or financial advisor, transparent pricing with real-time quotes, and trusted disclosure that is made broadly available to broker-dealers and market data providers.

The DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. DTC Eligibility incorporates an electronic method of clearing securities, speeding up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for certain investors. DTC is a member of the U.S. Federal Reserve System, a limited-purpose trust company under New York State banking law and a registered clearing agency with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the  TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SAGE.V".

Sage Potash CEO, Peter Hogendoorn , commented, "I am pleased to announce that Sage Potash common shares are now eligible for DTC, following the initiation of trading on the OTCQB Market. This significant development aligns with our capital markets strategy and is expected to enhance the efficiency, ease, and affordability of trading our stock for a broad range of investors across North America . It is a crucial milestone for our company, considering our involvement in the exploration and development of what could be one of the largest potash deposits in the United States ."

About Sage Potash Corp.

Sage Potash is a Canadian company vested solely in the Sage Plain Property and intends through sustainable solution mining techniques to become a prominent domestic potash producer within the Paradox Basin situated in Utah . For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) or contact the Company by email at info@sagepotash.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Peter Hogendoorn
CEO & Executive Chairman

Website: www.sagepotash.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.  Forward-looking statements made in this news release include the anticipated effect of the admission for trading on the OTC on the ability of US investors to participate in the market for the Company's securities, the Company's expectations regarding the development of a trading market in the United States for the Company's common shares, and the Company's expectations regarding the potential development of its properties in the Paradox Basin. Although Sage Potash Corp. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

SOURCE Sage Potash Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2023/05/c5217.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sage Potash Announces Formation of U.S. Subsidiary, Sage Lithium Corp.

Sage Potash Announces Formation of U.S. Subsidiary, Sage Lithium Corp.

Sage Potash CORP. (TSXV: SAGE) (OTC: SGPTF) ("Sage Potash" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the formation of a U.S. subsidiary, Sage Lithium Corp. ("Sage Lithium"). Due to multi-commodity brines with high Li-K-Br analyses reported from historic oil and gas wells in the area, the Company is encouraged to explore additional potential revenue sources known to occur within the Paradox Basin. The primary objective of Sage Lithium will be to conduct testing for lithium and other soluble saline minerals within the existing brine hosting strata covered by Sage Potash's private mineral lease portfolio. Sage Lithium will be operating in conjunction with its parent company, Sage Potash which is in the process of applying for Class V Authorization by rule to drill two exploration wells that are planned to function as an initial pilot production well and a brine disposal well. Concurrently, Sage Lithium will sample, test, and analyse strata that are amenable to brine extraction for lithium, bromine and other soluble saline minerals.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Potash’s Crucial Role: Boosting Yields and Supporting Eco-Friendly Agriculture

Potash’s Crucial Role: Boosting Yields and Supporting Eco-Friendly Agriculture

(NewsDirect)

ValueTheMarkets News Commentary As the global population continues to grow, the demand for agricultural production is increasing exponentially. To meet this demand while protecting the environment, sustainable agriculture practices are playing a more important role. One essential nutrient significant in sustainable agriculture is potash, a potassium-rich compound. Here we discuss agricultural protection with regards to BHP Group Ltd (NYSE: BHP), Nutrien Ltd (NYSE: NTR), Sage Potash (TSX.V: SAGE), AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) and Corteva, Inc (NYSE: CTVA).

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SAGE POTASH CORP. ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF LAND PACKAGE IN POTASH-RICH PARADOX BASIN EXPANDING SAGE PLAIN PROJECT IN SOUTHERN UTAH

SAGE POTASH CORP. ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF LAND PACKAGE IN POTASH-RICH PARADOX BASIN EXPANDING SAGE PLAIN PROJECT IN SOUTHERN UTAH

Sage Potash CORP. (TSXV: SAGE) (" Sage Potash " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the expansion of its district-scale potash project situated in Utah's prolific Paradox Basin, known to host extensive underdeveloped world-class potash resources (approximately 2 billion tons, according to the US Geological Survey ).

Additionally to the previously disclosed land portfolio consisting of 83,000 acres of State and Private Mineral leases and BLM prospecting permit applications, the company has negotiated and agreed on terms for the acquisition of 5,118.78  acres of private leases.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Averting Food Crises: The Synergy of Fertilizers and Predictive Analytics for Food Security

Averting Food Crises: The Synergy of Fertilizers and Predictive Analytics for Food Security

(NewsDirect)

Food security is a global concern, with the world's population rising, a struggle to meet climate targets and the war in Ukraine triggering particularly severe disruptions to global markets for critical raw materials. Food crises create human suffering and require emergency relief, which is why we must find ways to prevent them from happening. One route is safeguarding fertilizers, which are critical to enhancing agricultural productivity and crop yields. Another is using predictive analytics. This article discusses fertilizer production with reference to CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF), The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS), IBM (NYSE: IBM), and Sage Potash (TSX.V: SAGE).

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
tractor in field

5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Verde Agritech Takes the Lead, Rising Over 25 Percent

The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) opened higher last Friday (June 30) at 20,095.58.

The index trended upward last week and was on track for a weekly gain of more than 2 percent. The technology and banking sectors had positive momentum during the five day period, while in the commodities space the gold price was back in the US$1,900 per ounce range on Friday; its sister metal silver was hovering around US$22.70 per ounce.

Gold's fundamentals remain strong, and according to Peter Grandich of Peter Grandich & Co., central bank buying and de-dollarization are two key trends that are set to drive the yellow metal higher moving forward.

Keep reading...Show less
fresh vegetables outdoors

Fertilizers: The Difference Between Potash and Phosphate (Updated 2023)

Potash and phosphate are often tied together. After all, both are used to produce fertilizers, which are becoming increasingly important as demand for food grows on a global scale.

However, potash and phosphate play different roles in crop growth and cannot be used interchangeably. Each has different applications designed for the specific requirements of particular crops, climates, soil types or topographies.

Investors interested in fertilizer companies should know the differences between potash and phosphate to better guide their decisions and ultimately have a better chance at increased profitability. Below is a basic breakdown of the differences between potash and phosphate and why both can be compelling investments.

Keep reading...Show less

Milestone Potash Phase 1 Processing Plant Moves to Commissioning Phase

Western Resources Corp. (the "Company") (TSX: WRX) is pleased to announce that the processing plant of the Milestone Potash Phase 1 Project (the "Project") is transitioning from the construction phase to the commissioning phase. In addition, the Operations team has officially begun preparation for Start-up and operations. The Project is located about 35 km southeast of Regina, Saskatchewan.

Western Potash Celebration on Construction Complete with Bird Construction

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Western Resources Reports AGM Results

Western Resources Corp. (TSX: WRX) ("Western" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that its shareholders approved all items put before them at the Company's Annual General Shareholder Meeting ("AGM") held today, March 10, 2023. The approved items are:

  1. Fixed the number of directors of the Company at 7;
  2. The election of Bill Xue, George Gao, Mark Fracchia, Justin Xing, Guy Bentinck, Andrew Hancharyk and Scott Nagel to the Board. A total of 328,893,991 common shares, representing 80.51% of the outstanding common shares of the Company as at the record date, were present in person or by proxy at the meeting. The approximate number of those votes "For" each director, the approximate "Percentage" of the total votes cast and the "Withheld/Abstain" votes for each director are shown as below:
Director For Withheld/Abstain Percentage
Bill Xue 290,562,409 281,780 99.90%
George Gao 290,563,629 280,560 99.90%
Mark Fracchia 290,647,637 196,552 99.93%
Justin Xing 290,649,317 194,872 99.93%
Guy Bentinck 290,646,287 197,902 99.93%
Andrew Hancharyk 290,648,837 195,352 99.93%
Scott Nagel 290,651,047 193,142 99.93%

3. The re-appointment of MNP LLP as auditors of the Company at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors, with 290,705,797 shares voted "For", representing 99.95% of the outstanding common shares of the Company and 138,392 shares voted "Withheld".

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Western Potash Receives Ministerial Approval of Mine Life Extension to 40 Years

Western Resources Corp. (the "Company") (TSX: WRX) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned Western Potash Corp. ("Western") has received approval of the Ministry of Environment ("Ministerial Approval") to extend the mine life of the Milestone Potash Phase 1 Project ("Project") to 40 years.

The Project is designed as a selective solution mine which, in contrast with traditional potash mining and solution mining, is expected not to produce salt tailings on surface, thereby substantially reducing the environmental impact. The construction of the Project was kicked off in June 2019 with an anticipated production 146,000 metric tonnes per year and mine life as 12 years. As the Project progressed, Western applied for an extension of the mine life to 40 years, as resource reviews supported this change.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Western Potash Corp. Closes Second Tranche of Loan Transaction With Appian Capital Advisory LLP

Western Resources Corp. (the "Company") (TSX: WRX) is pleased to announce today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Western Potash Corp. ("Western"), has closed the second tranche, in the amount of US$31 million, equivalent of C$41.6 million of its C$85 million Loan transaction with Appian Capital Advisory LLP ("Appian"), the terms of which were previously announced in the press release of April 28, 2022.

The second tranche of funds from the Loan transaction will be used by Western to finish the construction of the Milestone Phase 1 Project ("Project") and continue with the development of the optimized mining plan. The construction of the processing plant is expected to be completed in early May, 2023, with plant production to be initiated in December 2023.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Falcon, Appoints Aaron Kemp to the Board of Directors

International Lithium Reports Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting

Toggle3D.ai Unveils Revolutionary AI-Powered Image Analysis and 3D Texturing Tools

Inomin Completes Followup Drilling at Beaver-Lynx Critical Minerals Discovery

Related News

Nickel Investing

Inomin Completes Followup Drilling at Beaver-Lynx Critical Minerals Discovery

Base Metals Investing

Falcon, Appoints Aaron Kemp to the Board of Directors

Battery Metals Investing

International Lithium Reports Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting

Base Metals Investing

Inomin Completes Followup Drilling at Beaver-Lynx Critical Minerals Discovery

Battery Metals Investing

RecycLiCo Provides Update on Zenith Transaction 

Nickel Investing

Massive Nickel Sulphide Mineralisation Extended At Sexton

Base Metals Investing

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

×