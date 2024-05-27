Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Sage Potash Closes Private Placement of $1,822,500

Sage Potash Closes Private Placement of $1,822,500

Sage Potash Corp. , (TSXV: SAGE) (OTC: SGPTF) ("Sage" or the "Company") has closed its non-brokered private placement of 13,500,000 common shares for total proceeds of $1,822,500 . The proceeds will be used for the advancement of its mineral properties and for general administration expenses. The private placement is subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange, and all securities issued under the private placement will be subject to a four-month hold which expires on September 28, 2024 . The Company paid finder's fees of $10,800 and issued 80,000 broker warrants. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to purchase, from today's date up to May 27, 2025 one common share of the Company at a price of $0.25 per share.

Sage Potash Corp. logo (CNW Group/Sage Potash Corp.)

Peter Hogendoorn , the Company's CEO, comments: "We are extremely pleased to have attracted strategic investors who understand and appreciate the value of our project, namely a comprehensive and strategic land and mineral portfolio hosting a 280MMT inferred resource* of high-grade, clean chemistry potash, with a pilot production strategy in place and permitting to water access, cavern development and waste disposal wells.  We look forward to providing further updates of fundamental developments as we advance our project."

*NI 43-101 Technical Report Effective Date: November 21 , 2022.  Revised and amended date, February 8, 2023

About Sage Potash Corp.
Sage Potash is a Canadian company vested solely in the Sage Plain Property and intends through sustainable solution mining techniques to become a prominent domestic potash producer within the Paradox Basin situated in Utah . For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) or contact the Company by email at info@sagepotash.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
Peter Hogendoorn
CEO & Executive Chairman

Website: www.sagepotash.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward–looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE Sage Potash Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/27/c0859.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Sage Potash

Sage Potash


Sage Potash Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of 13,500,000 shares

Sage Potash Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of 13,500,000 shares

Sage Potash Corp. , (TSXV: SAGE) (OTC: SGPTF) ("Sage" or the "Company") will be undertaking a non-brokered private placement of 13,500,000 common shares at $0.135 each, for gross proceeds of up to $1,822,500 .

(CNW Group/Sage Potash Corp.)

The gross proceeds will be used for the advancement of its mineral properties and for general administration expenses. All securities issued under the private placement will be subject to a four-month hold.

Peter Hogendoorn , CEO, of Sage commented: "The Company is pleased to announce this substantial private placement. Upon completion, we will be fully focused on advancing the drilling and pilot production phase throughout the balance of this year. We are grateful for the ongoing support of our shareholders during these challenging markets and look forward to delivering significant value on their investments."

About Sage Potash Corp.

Sage Potash is a Canadian company vested solely in the Sage Plain Property and intends through sustainable solution mining techniques to become a prominent domestic potash producer within the Paradox Basin situated in Utah . For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) or contact the Company by email at info@sagepotash.com .

Website: www.sagepotash.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Peter Hogendoorn
CEO & Executive Chairman

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward–looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE Sage Potash Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/02/c5382.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Sage Potash Secures Permit Approvals for Exploration Program at Sage Plain Potash Project

Sage Potash Secures Permit Approvals for Exploration Program at Sage Plain Potash Project

Sage Potash Corp. ("Sage Potash", "Sage" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGE) (OTCQB: SGPTF) is pleased to announce the receipt of all required governmental approvals for two Class V exploration wells at its Sage Plain Potash Project ("Project" or "Property") located in Utah's Paradox Basin.

Sage Potash Logo (CNW Group/Sage Potash Corp.)

Sage Potash CEO & Executive Chairman, Peter Hogendoorn , stated, "Sage's successful drilling permit applications represent a pivotal milestone on the Company's path to achieving pilot-scale potash mining and processing activities. The approved exploration wells will not only allow us to increase our understanding of the Sage Plain mineral resource, comprised in the Upper and Lower Cycle 18 potash beds underlying the Property, but these same wells will, in future, be transitioned to injection production and disposal wells. This is a highly significant de-risking event for the Company, as the most consequential permit approvals for the Project have now been secured, pending bonding."

The State of Utah's Division of Oil, Gas, and Mining ("UDOGM"), and Division of Water Quality ("DWQ") have issued tentative approvals for both surface (drill pads and access roads) and underground (wells) activities. This is part of the Underground Injection Control ("UIC") Class V exploration injection permit application for a production and disposal well submitted by the Company in March 2023 . Formal drill permits will be issued once bonding is received and approved and the Company has received written acceptance from UDOGM, as well as other applicable agencies.

The execution of the now approved exploration program represents Phase 1 of the Sage Plain Project development effort. The two Class V wells will be designed and constructed under the standards and specifications of a UIC Class III "Production well" and UIC Class I "Disposal well". The wells will allow for determination of injection capacity and hydraulic behaviours of the potash and potential disposal formations, as well as providing management with geological data through examination of the drill core, as part of test cavern development for potash recovery from the Cycle 18 potash beds. Once the data from the exploration wells is gathered, the Company will apply to convert these wells into UIC Class I and Class III wells for the purpose of injection, production and disposal, allowing for potash brine fluids recovery.

Concurrently with the Class I and Class III permits conversion, the Company will submit the Large Mine Operation ("LMO") permit for up to 150,000 TPY. In partnership with global engineering firm RESPEC, Sage is advancing engineering and designs for a 50,000 TPY pilot-scale potash solution mining operation, as part of its ongoing engineering studies and production permit application. Data from this program, along with plant design and engineering details, will be included to complete the final LMO application for permit approval.

Following receipt of the news that the Company had secured governmental approval for the Class V wells, Sage Potash CEO & Executive Chairman, Peter Hogendoorn, expressed renewed confidence in the coming year, stating, "We recognize the prevailing capital market conditions for conventional project advancement are extremely difficult. As a result, the Company and, in particular, the team in our US subsidiary, Sage Potash ( USA ) Corp., have focused on permitting and engineering, whereby value can be realized at the 'Project level'. With the developments to date, together with the highly strategic land position of contiguous State and Private mineral leases from which up to 70 mining units, each consisting of 320 acres, can be developed, management believes the Project has now achieved significant milestones and, accordingly, eliminated substantial barriers to entry, which can be value realized in terms of time and capital for strategic interests."

Hogendoorn continued, "As previously announced, the Company recently retained ACP Capital Markets LLC ("ACP"), an internationally recognized Capital Markets Adviser and Investment Banking firm, based in Stamford, Connecticut , with a proven track record in selecting and financing under-valued projects in the AgriBusiness sector, such as the Sage Plain Potash Project. The Company is working diligently with ACP in identifying and engaging with strategic industry partners and institutional investors. We are confident our achievements over the past year, including recently securing the most consequential permit approvals for the Project, will facilitate our ongoing efforts at the Project level and with ACP and, accordingly, optimize our ability to realize and deliver significant value to Sage Potash shareholders."

About Sage Potash Corp.

Sage Potash is a Canadian company vested solely in the Sage Plain Property and intends through sustainable solution mining techniques to become a prominent domestic potash producer within the Paradox Basin situated in Utah . For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) or contact the Company by email at info@sagepotash.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Peter Hogendoorn
CEO & Executive Chairman

Website: www.sagepotash.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this news release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to future events or future performance of Sage, including completing a step out pilot production well that will double as a resource definition drill hole, advancing preliminary engineering and feasibility towards a PEA, completing 3D seismic and step-out well and new resource calculations [MA1] , and management's expectations regarding Sage's growth. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Sage to control or predict, that may cause Sage's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's final non-offering long form prospectus dated March 2, 2023 available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

SOURCE Sage Potash Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2024/08/c0576.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Sage Potash Announces Engagement of Connecticut-Based Investment Bank ACP Capital Markets as Exclusive Financial Advisor

Sage Potash Announces Engagement of Connecticut-Based Investment Bank ACP Capital Markets as Exclusive Financial Advisor

Sage Potash Corp. (TSXV: SAGE) (OTCQB: SGPTF) (" Sage Potash " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce its collaboration with Connecticut -based investment bank, ACP Capital Markets (referred to as " ACP "). ACP will serve as the exclusive financial advisor to Sage Potash, bolstering the company's near-term financing goals. This collaboration is poised to ignite Sage Potash's district-scale Sage Plains Potash Project situated in Utah's prolific Paradox Basin.

Sage Potash (CNW Group/Sage Potash Corp.)

Sage Potash is actively advancing the Sage Potash project, focusing Resource Definition, and permitting that will allow for drilling of geological wells that will double as water access, cavern development and waste disposal wells, all of which will support the establishment of an initial demonstration (pilot potash recovery) plant. ACP will work closely with Sage Potash to secure the necessary funding required to execute the establishment of a 20,000 to 50,000 TPY operation. This initial production phase will not only kickstart project cash flow but also provide valuable insights into solution mining production methods, facilitating further refinement and scalability.

This partnership underscores Sage Potash's commitment to the success of the Sage Plains potash project and represents a significant step toward realizing its full potential.

Peter Hogendoorn , CEO of Sage Potash Corp., expressed, "We are pleased to announce our partnership with ACP Capital Markets. Their expertise and deep reach to knowledgeable AG investors and strategic partners will be key to creating a financial structure that leverages valuation at the project level. ACP has a proven track record of unlocking agriculture asset value throughout the agriculture supply chain, making them the perfect collaborator for our journey ahead. Their involvement will play a significant role in driving our mission to advance the Sage Plain Project as the only significant potash deposit that is able to insulate American potash production from global market fluctuations. ACP's client universe understands these growing complexities and the need to establish domestic supply of potash for national food security."

Mark Bishop , Managing Director and Head of Resources at ACP Capital Markets, commented, "As long-term players in the US and Latin American agribusiness sector, partnering with Sage Potash represents an exceptional opportunity for our relationship base and for Sage. Sage's commitment to revolutionising the landscape by bringing a strategic asset to production aligns perfectly with our mission to drive exceptional financial growth and set new benchmarks within this sector. We share the vision to provide America with a domestic supply of potash, essential for retaining true food independence. This partnership heralds an exciting journey ahead, marking a significant step towards unlocking shareholder value. ACP is proud to be a key piece in this transformative puzzle and are enthusiastic about the imense potential for Sage."

About ACP Capital Markets

ACP Capital Markets specializes in providing capital markets services to companies seeking assistance with private debt and private equity needs typically within underserved geographies and sectors as well as to provide M&A/Advisory services. The firm is staffed by 15 producing bankers, many of whom were previously at Salomon Brothers, UBS and other bulge bracket institutions, and focuses primarily on asset-driven sectors including resources and their verticals (mining, commercial scale agribusiness, water and upstream energy), power generation, transportation/logistics, telecommunications and defense/security. ACP specializes in cross-border financing principally within Latin America and supports issuers within the OECD including North America and Australia within its sector disciplines. The firm sources capital primarily from its established network of institutional investors including private equity, special credit funds and selectively from strategic operators globally.

About Sage Potash Corp.

Sage Potash is a Canadian company vested solely in the Sage Plain Property and intends through sustainable solution mining techniques to become a prominent domestic potash producer within the Paradox Basin situated in Utah . For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) or contact the Company by email at info@sagepotash.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Peter Hogendoorn
CEO & Executive Chairman
+1 (236) 836-4182
info@sagepotash.com

Website: www.sagepotash.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this news release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to future events or future performance of Sage, including completing a step out pilot production well that will double as a resource definition drill hole, advancing preliminary engineering and feasibility towards a PEA, completing 3D seismic and step-out well and new resource calculations [MA1] , and management's expectations regarding Sage's growth. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Sage to control or predict, that may cause Sage's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's final non-offering long form prospectus dated March 2, 2023 available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgement based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

ACP Capital Markets (CNW Group/Sage Potash Corp.)

SOURCE Sage Potash Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2023/21/c1594.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Sage Potash Corp. Secures Key Water Rights Permit, Lowering Risks in Exploration Permitting Process

Sage Potash Corp. Secures Key Water Rights Permit, Lowering Risks in Exploration Permitting Process

Sage Potash CORP. (TSXV: SAGE) (OTCQB: SGPTF) (" Sage Potash " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has achieved an essential milestone in its operational roadmap. The Company has obtained regulatory approval from Utah's Department of Natural Resources Division of Water Rights for the Fixed-Time Application that grants Sage Potash permission to withdraw up to 0.207 cubic feet per second (CFS) or 150 acre-feet of brackish water annually, effective until July 31, 2043 . Water will be procured from the proposed access well for extraction and year-round use within the entire Sage Plain Potash Project, consisting of over 88,000 acres of mineral leases and permit applications in Utah's Paradox Basin, with 2 potash beds and an inferred resource of 279.5 MMT high-grade potash.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sage Potash Closes Private Placement

Sage Potash Closes Private Placement

Sage Potash CORP. (TSXV: SAGE) (OTCQB: SGPTF) ("Sage" or the "Company") has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of 4,694,505 units (each an "Unit") for gross proceeds of $1,502,241.60 .  Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Share") and half of a common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to buy one Share for $0.50 during the two years following the warrant's issuance date.

Sage Potash Corp. logo (CNW Group/Sage Potash Corp.)

The Company has paid finder's fees in aggregate of $94,179.20 cash and 294,310 warrants (each a "Broker Warrant"). Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder to buy one Share for $0.32 during the two years following the warrant's issuance date.

The proceeds of the private placement will be used to fund the exploration of Company's mineral properties and for general working capital. All securities issued under the private placement, including Broker Warrants, will have a four-month hold.

An Insider of the Company has purchased 50,000 Units, and such subscription is considered a  "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The issuance to the Insider is exempt from the valuation requirement of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemption contained in section 5.5(b), as the Company's shares are not listed on a specified market, and from the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemption contained in section 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 in that the fair market value of the consideration of the securities issued to the related party did not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report more than 21 days before the expected closing of the Offering as the participation of related party was not settled until shortly before closing.

About Sage Potash Corp.

Sage Potash is a Canadian company vested solely in the Sage Plain Property and intends through sustainable solution mining techniques to become a prominent domestic potash producer within the Paradox Basin situated in Utah . For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) or contact the Company by email at info@sagepotash.com .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward–looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE Sage Potash Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2023/03/c7680.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Milestone Phase 1 Project Suspends Site Operations

Western Resources Corp. (TSX: WRX) ("Western" or the "Company") announces that, following a decision of the Company's Board on May 17 th 2024, Western Potash Corp., the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, has temporarily suspended operations at its Milestone Phase 1 Project ("Project") site so that the Company can focus its efforts on discussions in respect of additional Project financing.

The Project is approximately 93% complete in the existing plan. Construction of the process plant has been completed and most of the equipment has been dry-commissioned. Management expects that two new horizontal caverns will be added which the Company and Western Potash Corp. believe will bring the Project to initial production stage. Western Potash's mining team, which is developing a new mining plan, is actively working to optimize that plan, which will allow work on the new caverns to begin soon after financing is secured.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Green sprouts in ascending order atop coins.

Nutrien Reports US$165 Million in Q1 Net Earnings, Highlights Strong Demand

Major fertilizer producer Nutrien (TSX:NTR,NYSE:NTR) shared its first quarter results on May 8, reporting net earnings of US$165 million for the period, down 71 percent year-on-year.

Adjusted EBITDA came in at US$1.1 billion, a 26 percent year-on-year decline, while Nutrien recorded adjusted net earnings per share of US$0.46, a fall of 50 percent over the same timeframe.

The company said the decreases came on the back of lower net fertilizer selling prices, but pointed to strong demand for crop inputs. It is seeing strong potash demand in North America, as well as Southeast Asia, where lower inventory levels are supporting buying. Nutrien also pointed to strong Q1 potash imports from China.

Keep reading...Show less
A tiny bag of potash with a plant growing out of it.

How to Invest in Potash (Updated 2024)

The world's population is increasing rapidly and is expected to reach over 9.7 billion by 2050.

This situation is creating positive fundamentals for the agricultural sector, including the potash market. A larger population means much higher amounts of food will be needed; however, with more people will come further urbanization and less farmland with which to work, meaning farmers will have no choice but to increase crop yields.

That's where fertilizers like potash come in. Potash fertilizer not only provides essential nutrients to food, but also improves water retention in plants and strengthens their roots and stems. It also has a role to play in the burgeoning cannabis industry.

Western Resources Reports AGM Results

Western Resources Corp. (TSX: WRX) ("Western" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that its shareholders approved all items put before them at the Company's Annual General Shareholder Meeting ("AGM") held today, March 15 th 2024. A total of 96,648,405 common shares, representing 23.64% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as at the record date, were present in person or by proxy at the meeting. The approved items are:

  1. Fixed the number of directors of the Company at seven (7), and the election of Bill Xue, George Gao, Mark Fracchia, Justin Xing, Andrew Hancharyk, Scott Nagel and Raymond Lu to the Board. Voting details for the composition of the board and each board member are as below:
Resolution For Withheld/Abstain/Against Percentage
Number of Directors (7) 96,456,565 191,266 99.80%
Bill Xue 96,307,424 340,407 99.65%
George Gao 96,303,804 344,027 99.64%
Mark Fracchia 96,313,244 334,587 99.65%
Justin Xing 96,308,414 339,417 99.65%
Andrew Hancharyk 96,449,058 198,773 99.79%
Scott Nagel 96,450,108 197,723 99.80%
Raymond Lu 96,447,478 200,353 99.79%
  1. The appointment of MNP LLP as auditors of the Company at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors, with 96,464,071 shares voted "For", representing 99.81% of the outstanding common shares of the Company and 183,760 shares voted "Withheld".
  2. Approved the Company's rolling Incentive Stock Option Plan, with 96,244,234 shares voted "For", representing 99.58% of the outstanding common shares of the Company and 403,597 shares voted "Against".

In the follow-up Board meeting after the AGM, Board Directors elected Bill Xue as Chairman of the Company and appointed Justin Xing as Chair of the Executive Committee, Mark Fracchia as Chair of the Nominating and Assessment Committee, Raymond Lu as Chair of the Audit Committee, Scott Nagel as Chair of the Compensation Committee and Andrew Hancharyk as Chair of the Corporate Disclosure Policy Committee. Shuai Wei and Xiao Xing were appointed as Board Observers, and Jack Xue as Corporate Secretary.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Tractor in field.

Agriculture Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Potash and Phosphate in 2024

Prices for diammonium phosphate (DAP) and potash slid through the first half of 2023, but as the second half of the year wore on, prices diverged, with DAP gaining strength and potash continuing to trend lower.

The differential was largely due to record high pricing in 2022 that saw farmers reduce their use of DAP and potash products in favor of experimenting with nutrient efficiency and enhanced products.

“The potash market certainly remains exposed to further disruption to production into 2023 and could see supply tighten quickly if demand recovers rapidly from its current lull," Humphrey Knight of CRU Group said at the start of 2023. "However, a more gradual recovery in demand appears more likely, meaning supply should remain adequate.”

Keep reading...Show less
wheat in field

Top 10 Potash Countries by Production (Updated 2024)

Robust demand for potash pushed prices to a 13 year high in 2021, and that trend continued in the first half of 2022 as price levels rose on supply chain concerns sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In mid-May 2022, the World Bank said global fertilizer prices were up 30 percent for the year so far, adding that those price-positive conditions were expected to continue through the year and beyond. In fact, bullish sentiment had major market participants such as BHP (NYSE:BHP,ASX:BHP,LSE:BHP) investing billions into new potash production.

All of this was welcome news for potash investors — many potash-mining operations have closed in recent years, and some are waiting on the sidelines for better days and improvements in potash prices.

Latest News

