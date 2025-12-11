RZOLV Technologies Appoints Mary Ellen Thorburn to the Board of Directors; Announces the Retirement of Darryl Yea

RZOLV Technologies Appoints Mary Ellen Thorburn to the Board of Directors; Announces the Retirement of Darryl Yea

Rzolv Technologies Inc. (TSXV: RZL) (the "Company" or "RZOLV") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Mary Ellen Thorburn to the Company's Board of Directors, effective December 15, 2025.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am pleased to welcome Mary Ellen to the RZOLV team," said Duane Nelson, President & CEO. "Her wealth of financial, operational, and global mining experience will be a valuable input as we advance toward commercialization and accelerate the Company's next phase of growth."

In addition, Mr. Darryl Yea has announced his retirement from the Board effective December 31, 2025. Following his retirement, Mr. Yea will continue to support the Company in an ongoing capacity as a member of RZOLV's Advisory Committee. As a strategic adviser, he will continue to contribute his insight and leadership to help guide the Company's global commercialization initiatives.

Ms. Mary Ellen Thorburn, Director

Mary Ellen Thorburn is an accomplished corporate finance executive and board director with more than two decades of leadership experience across the mining sector, capital markets, and international financial operations. She is both a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) and a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), recognized for her expertise in steering public companies through large-scale transactions, global expansions, financial restructurings, and investor-facing growth strategies.

Mary Ellen spent seven years with Barrick Gold Corporation, one of the world's largest gold producers, where she held three progressively senior leadership roles. Most notably, she served as Director of Capital Projects, overseeing financial governance, capital allocation frameworks, and strategic evaluation processes across Barrick's global project pipeline—solidifying her reputation for disciplined financial stewardship in complex mining environments.

Beyond Barrick, she has held several senior executive roles, including Chief Financial Officer, Eco Oro Minerals, Vice President, Finance, Great Panther Silver, Interim Chief Financial Officer, Nexii Building Solutions, where she oversaw finance, tax, FP&A, IT, and cross-border integration initiatives.

Mary Ellen currently serves on multiple boards, including Madoro Metals Corp., where she is Audit Committee Chair, and the Justice Institute of British Columbia, where she serves as Chair of the Finance & Audit Committee.

Ms. Thorburn holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Wilfrid Laurier University.

About Rzolv Technologies Inc.

Rzolv Technologies Inc. is a clean-tech company developing innovative, non-toxic solutions that aim to transform gold extraction and mine-site remediation. The Company's flagship product, RZOLV, is a proprietary water-based hydrometallurgical formula that provides a sustainable, safe alternative to sodium cyanide for the dissolution and recovery of gold.

Cyanide has been the industry standard for more than a century, yet its toxicity has resulted in bans or restrictions across multiple jurisdictions, along with significant permitting, handling, and ESG challenges for mining companies. RZOLV delivers comparable performance and cost metrics to cyanide while offering a non-toxic, reusable, and environmentally sustainable profile, enabling gold extraction in regions, ore types, and project settings where cyanide use is impractical, prohibited, or socially unacceptable. For more information: https://www.rzolv.com.

Cautionary Note

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Contact

Duane Nelson
Email: duane@rzolv.com
Phone: (604) 512-8118

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements relating to the Effective Date that the Common Shares will commence trading under the Company's new name on the TSXV.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: the Common Shares will not commence trading under Company's new name on the TSXV on the Effective Date.

The forward-looking information in this news release is based on management's reasonable expectations and assumptions as of the date of this news release. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements were made, including without limitation, assumptions regarding: the Common Shares will commence trading under the Company's new name on the TSXV on the Effective Date.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/277731

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

RZL:CA
Rzolv Technologies
Rzolv Technologies

Rzolv Technologies

A clean-tech company transforming gold mining with RZOLV—the safe, cost-effective and high-performance alternative to toxic cyanide.

A clean-tech company transforming gold mining with RZOLV—the safe, cost-effective and high-performance alternative to toxic cyanide. Keep Reading...
Rzolv Technologies
