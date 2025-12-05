RZOLV Technologies Announces Investor Relations and Market Making Agreements

RZOLV Technologies Announces Investor Relations and Market Making Agreements

Rzolv Technologies Inc. (TSXV: RZL) (the "Company" or "RZOLV") announces it has entered into agreements with the following investor relations and market-making service providers.

Investor Relations Agreements

Outside the Box Capital Inc. ("OTB"): Effective October 22, 2025, RZOLV engaged OTB to provide marketing and distribution services for a six-month term. OTB will receive $150,000, payable in six monthly instalments of $25,000.

OTB's services include owned media, social media outreach, financial influencers and short-form video content, paid advertising, partner syndication, and targeted campaigns across platforms such as Reddit, Discord, Telegram, X, and StockTwits.

OTB is an arm's length party to the Company and currently holds no securities of RZOLV, though it may acquire securities in the future. No stock options, performance factors, or additional compensation are included in the agreement.

Apaton Finance GmbH ("Apaton"): Effective November 21, 2025, RZOLV entered into an investor relations agreement with Apaton to support market awareness through multi-platform content, video production, and newsletter distribution in English and German, primarily targeting Germany.

Apaton will receive €12,000 for a 12-week term, with the option for extension at the Company's discretion. Apaton is an arm's length party and holds no securities of RZOLV, though it may acquire securities in the future. No stock options, performance factors, or additional compensation are included.

Market Making Agreement

Effective October 22, 2025, RZOLV retained Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. ("ITG") to provide market-making services. The agreement is ongoing and may be terminated by either party with 30 days' notice. RZOLV will pay ITG a monthly fee of $5,500.

ITG is an arm's length party and to the Company's knowledge currently holds 30,000 common shares of the Company. No stock options or performance-based compensation are included in the agreement.

About Rzolv Technologies Inc.

Rzolv Technologies Inc. is a clean-tech company developing innovative, non-toxic solutions that aim to transform gold extraction and mine-site remediation. The Company's flagship product, RZOLV, is a proprietary water-based hydrometallurgical formula that provides a sustainable, safe alternative to sodium cyanide for the dissolution and recovery of gold.

Cyanide has been the industry standard for more than a century, yet its toxicity has resulted in bans or restrictions across multiple jurisdictions, along with significant permitting, handling, and ESG challenges for mining companies. RZOLV delivers comparable performance and cost metrics to cyanide while offering a non-toxic, reusable, and environmentally sustainable profile, enabling gold extraction in regions, ore types, and project settings where cyanide use is impractical, prohibited, or socially unacceptable. For more information: https://www.rzolv.com.

Cautionary Note

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Contact

Duane Nelson
Email: duane@rzolv.com
Phone: (604) 512-8118

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking information in this news release is based on management's reasonable expectations and assumptions as of the date of this news release. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements were made.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/277068

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Rzolv TechnologiesRZL:CATSXV:RZLCleantech Investing
RZL:CA
Rzolv Technologies
Sign up to get your FREE

Rzolv Technologies Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Rzolv Technologies

Rzolv Technologies

A clean-tech company transforming gold mining with RZOLV—the safe, cost-effective and high-performance alternative to toxic cyanide.

A clean-tech company transforming gold mining with RZOLV—the safe, cost-effective and high-performance alternative to toxic cyanide. Keep Reading...
RZOLV Technologies Inc. Announces Management Changes

RZOLV Technologies Inc. Announces Management Changes

Rzolv Technologies Inc. (TSXV: RZL) ("RZOLV" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Orsmond as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective December 1, 2025.Mr. Orsmond is a seasoned Business and Finance executive with more than 25 years of proven success in leading,... Keep Reading...
Torchlight Innovations Inc. Announces Name Change to RZOLV Technologies Inc

Torchlight Innovations Inc. Announces Name Change to RZOLV Technologies Inc

Torchlight Innovations Inc. (TSXV: RZL) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company has changed its name from "Torchlight Innovations Inc." to "Rzolv Technologies Inc." (the "Name Change"). The Name Change was approved by the Company's board of directors on November 3, 2025. The... Keep Reading...
Torchlight Innovations Inc. Opens the Market

Torchlight Innovations Inc. Opens the Market

Duane Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Torchlight Innovations Inc. (TSXV: RZL) ("Company"), and its executive management team, joined Omar Khafagy, Head Client Success, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture... Keep Reading...
Torchlight and Innovation Mining Unite as RZOLV Technologies on the TSXV with Disruptive New Mining Technology

Torchlight and Innovation Mining Unite as RZOLV Technologies on the TSXV with Disruptive New Mining Technology

Torchlight Innovations Inc. (TSXV: RZL) ("Torchlight" or the "Company"), doing business as Rzolv Technologies ("RZOLV"), is pleased to announce that it has commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol RZL.This milestone marks the beginning of a transformative era in... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE confirme sa premiere production d'hydrogene a Sorel-Tracy

CHARBONE confirme sa premiere production d'hydrogene a Sorel-Tracy

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - le 1 er décembre 2025 CORPORATION CHARBONE (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« CHARBONE » ou la « Société »), un producteur et distributeur nord-américain spécialisé dans l'hydrogène propre Ultra Haute Pureté (« UHP ») et les gaz... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Confirms its First Hydrogen Production in Sorel-Tracy

CHARBONE Confirms its First Hydrogen Production in Sorel-Tracy

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - December 1, 2025 CHARBONE CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (" CHARBONE " or the " Company "), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity (" UHP ") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases,... Keep Reading...
Charbone Hydrogen Announces Q3 2025 Financial Results

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Q3 2025 Financial Results

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, November 28, 2025 TheNewswire - CHARBONE CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (" CHARBONE " or the " Company "), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity (" UHP ") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases... Keep Reading...
Charbone Hydrogene annonce les resultats financiers T3 2025

Charbone Hydrogene annonce les resultats financiers T3 2025

(TheNewswire) Brossard (Québec), le 28 novembre 2025 TheNewswire - CORPORATION CHARBONE (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« CHARBONE » ou la « Société »), un producteur et distributeur nord-américain spécialisé dans l'hydrogène propre Ultra Haute Pureté (« UHP ») et les gaz... Keep Reading...
A hand holding a glowing lightbulb with a green plant inside, surrounded by eco icons.

AI, Energy Transition and COP30 Present New Opportunities for Sustainable Investment

As COP30 convenes in Belém, Brazil, the global urgency to tackle climate change feels sharper than ever. Meeting ambitious sustainability goals requires mobilizing vast amounts of capital toward clean energy and climate solutions, an endeavor now complicated and accelerated by the surging energy... Keep Reading...
Troy Minerals (CSE:TROY)

Troy Minerals Updates on the Operational Mining Permit for its Tsagaan Zalaa Silica Project, Mongolia and Initiates Commodity Off-Take Discussions

Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) is pleased to report continued progress toward securing an Operating Mining Permit for its Tsagaan Zalaa Silica Project ("Tsagaan Zalaa" or the "Project") in Dornogovi Province, southeastern Mongolia.Troy's local... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Rzolv Technologies
Sign up to get your FREE

Rzolv Technologies Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

SAGA Metals Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Brokered LIFE Offering for Gross Proceeds of C$6.0 Million

Livium Receives A$663k in RsD Tax Incentive Rebates for VSPC

Commences Maiden RC Drilling at Cerro Chacon Gold Project

Update Regarding Singapore Subsidiary

Related News

Copper Investing

Surge in Copper Demand Re-energises Cobar Basin’s Underexplored Resource Potential

Silver Investing

From Data to Discovery: How AI is Changing the Face of Modern Mining

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Brokered LIFE Offering for Gross Proceeds of C$6.0 Million

lithium investing

Livium Receives A$663k in RsD Tax Incentive Rebates for VSPC

Energy Investing

Commences Maiden RC Drilling at Cerro Chacon Gold Project

Gold Investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: African Gold Shines on Acquisition by Montage

Gold Investing

Frank Holmes: Next Gold, Silver Price Calls, Plus Top 2026 Asset