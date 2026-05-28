Rupert Resources Announces that Leading Proxy Advisors Recommend Rupert Resources Shareholders Vote "FOR" the Arrangement

Rupert Resources Ltd. (TSX: RUP, OTCQX: RUPRF, FSE:R05) (" Rupert " or the " Company ") announced today that two leading independent proxy advisory firms, including Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (" ISS "), have each recommended that holders (" Shareholders ") of the Company's common shares (the " Shares ") vote FOR the special resolution (the " Arrangement Resolution ") approving the previously announced plan of arrangement pursuant to which, among other things, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM, TSX: AEM) (" Agnico Eagle ") will acquire all of the issued and outstanding Shares that it does not already own (the " Arrangement "). The Arrangement Resolution will be considered for approval at the special meeting of securityholders of the Company (the " Meeting ") to be held on June 9, 2026 at 10:30 a.m. (Toronto time).
Pursuant to the Arrangement, each Share (other than Shares owned by Agnico Eagle and its affiliates and any dissenting Shareholders) will be exchanged for: (i) upfront consideration of 0.0401 of a common share of Agnico Eagle; and (ii) contingent consideration of up to $3.00, in the form of a contingent value right (a " CVR ") that is payable in cash upon certain milestones being achieved over the 10 year term of the CVR, all as more particularly described in the management information circular of the Company dated May 7, 2026 (the " Circular ").
Securityholders Encouraged to Vote Ahead of the Proxy Deadline
The board of directors of the Company recommends that Rupert securityholders vote FOR the Arrangement now, and in any event, in advance of the proxy voting deadline of Friday, June 5, 2026 at 10:30 a.m. (Toronto time).
The Company's notice of meeting, Circular and other related meeting materials have been mailed to securityholders and can also be accessed online under Rupert's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on Rupert's website at www.rupertresources.com/special-meeting/ .
Your vote is important regardless of the number of securities you own. If you are unable to be virtually present at the Meeting, we encourage you to submit your proxy or voting instruction form so that your securities can be voted at the Meeting in accordance with your instructions.
Securityholders are encouraged to vote their securities well in advance of the proxy voting deadline of 10:30 a.m. (Toronto Time) on June 5, 2026. The method in which securityholders may vote is dependent on the manner in which their securities are held.
Registered securityholders as of the close of business on May 1, 2026 (the " Record Date "), being Shareholders holding their Shares with a physical certificate or direct registration system (" DRS ") statement and optionholders, DSU holders, PSU holders and RSU holders will receive a 15-digit control number with the Circular and can vote using the methods outlined on the form of proxy and summarized below.
Non-registered (beneficial) Shareholders as of the Record Date, being Shareholders who hold their Shares with a broker, bank or other intermediary, should carefully follow the instructions on the voting instruction form that they receive from their intermediary in order to vote the Shares that are held through that intermediary. Most intermediaries now delegate responsibility for obtaining instructions from clients to Broadridge Investor Communications Solutions (" Broadridge "). Broadridge typically prepares a voting instruction form with a 16-digit control number that it delivers to non-registered (beneficial) Shareholders and asks them to return instructions directly to Broadridge. For your Shares to be voted, you must follow the instructions on the voting instruction form that is provided to you.
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Voting Method
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Registered Securityholders
If (i) your Shares are held in your name and represented by a physical certificate or DRS statement or you are an optionholder, DSU holder, PSU holder or RSU holder and (ii) you have a 15-digit control number.
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Non-Registered (Beneficial) Shareholders
If your Shares are held with a broker, bank or other intermediary and have a 16-digit control number.
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Internet
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Go to www.investorvote.com . Enter the 15-digit control number printed on the form of proxy and follow the instructions on screen.
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Go to www.proxyvote.com . Enter the 16-digit control number printed on the voting instruction form and follow the instructions on screen.
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Telephone
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Call 1-866-732-VOTE (8683) from a touch tone phone and follow the automatic voice recording instructions to vote. You will need your 15-digit control number to vote.
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Complete, date, and sign the voting instruction form and fax it to the number listed on the voting instruction form.
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Complete, sign and date the form of proxy and send it in the enclosed postage paid envelope to:
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Attention: Proxy Department
320 Bay Street, 14th Floor
Toronto, Ontario
M5H 4A6
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Enter your voting instructions, sign and date the voting instruction form, and return the completed voting instruction form in the enclosed postage paid envelope.
The proxy voting deadline is 10:30 a.m. (Toronto Time) on June 5, 2026. The voting instruction form must be returned to Broadridge (or other intermediary) well in advance of that date to have the Shares voted.
Securityholder Questions and Assistance
The Company has retained Laurel Hill Advisory Group (" Laurel Hill ") to assist in the solicitation of proxies with respect to the matters to be considered at the Meeting.
If you are a Rupert securityholder and require assistance in your consideration of the Arrangement or in completing your form of proxy or voting instruction form, please contact Laurel Hill by telephone at 1-877-452-7184 (toll-free in Canada and the United States) or 1-416-304-0211 (International), by texting "INFO" to either number, or by email at assistance@laurelhill.com .
About Rupert Resources
Rupert Resources Ltd. is a gold exploration and development company focused on advancing the Ikkari project in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt of Northern Finland.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements which, other than statements of historical fact constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "continue" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements included in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the timing of the Meeting, the cut-off for delivery of proxies and the consummation and timing for completion of the Arrangement. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made, and are inherently subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other known and unknown factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the possibility that the Arrangement will not be completed on the terms contemplated in the arrangement agreement between the Company and Agnico Eagle dated April 17, 2026 or in the expected timeframe or at all; the conditions precedent to the Arrangement not being satisfied by Rupert or Agnico Eagle in the expected timeframe or at all; the possibility that the Meeting will be adjourned or postponed for any reason and general economic, business and political conditions. Additional risk factors are discussed or referred to in the Circular and the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, for the year ended December 31, 2025, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260528789742/en/
For further information on Rupert, please contact:
Graham Crew | Chief Executive Officer
Michael Stoner | Corporate Development & Investor Relations
info@rupertresources.com