RTX's Collins Aerospace demonstrates latest development in anti-jam technology

Small form factor Assured Precision Navigation and Timing solution unveiled at All-Domain Persistent Experiment

Collins Aerospace, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, showcased its latest innovation in anti-jam Assured Positioning Navigation and Timing (APNT) technology during the U.S. Army's All-Domain Persistent Experiment at White Sands Missile Range, N.M. The successful demonstration highlighted Collins' smallest APNT ground solution to date, offering advanced capabilities in a portable, modular form.

The business's Compact Modular Open Systems Standards (CMOSS) Mounted Form Factor (CMFF) card can be used to provide resilient navigation for ground vehicles, including robotic and autonomous platforms. While paired with an external antenna, the solution demonstrated exceptional performance in a denied and degraded GPS environment.

"Our card provides highly precise navigation in contested environments, and a scalable, cost-effective solution that is ready now for integration on a variety of platforms," said Sandy Brown, vice president and general manager of Mission Critical Products at Collins Aerospace. "The smaller form factor allows for faster mission customization and improved situational awareness."

During the experiment, Collins' APNT system maintained assured navigation despite the presence of a significant number of jammers and spoofers. Leveraging Military-code GPS and internal and external organic sensors, the solution fused multiple data sources to ensure uninterrupted connectivity for ground vehicles, even in the absence of reliable GPS data.

All-Domain Persistent Experiment is the Army's open-air experimentation environment to test capabilities in Denied/Degraded, Intermittent, Limited conditions to advance sensor technologies, networks, data processing, PNT and electronic warfare systems.

About Collins Aerospace  
Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, is a leader in integrated and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Our 80,000 employees are dedicated to delivering future-focused technologies to advance sustainable and connected aviation, passenger safety and comfort, mission success, space exploration, and more. 

About RTX  
RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2024 sales of more than $80 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. 

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact corporatepr@rtx.com. 







