Royalties Inc. Presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: Toronto in Partnership with MicroCapClub on Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Royalties Inc. (CSE: RI,OTC:ROYIF) (OTCID: ROYIF) (or "the Company") announces that Tim Gallagher, Chairman & CEO will be presenting at the:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: TORONTO 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub: HOME PAGE

Date: Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Time: 11AM (Toronto Local Time EST)

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with Royalties Inc., and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: TORONTO 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub, please register here: REGISTER

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": AGENDA

About Royalties Inc.

  • Royalties Inc. owns a 100% interest, subject to a 1.5% NSR owned as a separate asset, on the Bilbao silver-zinc-lead project, a 20 million ounce silver equivalent resource, located in the State of Zacatecas, Mexico.
  • Royalties Inc. owns 88% of the outstanding shares of Minera Portree de Zacatecas, S.A. de C.V ("MPZ") which holds an asserted claim backed by a court approved judgment on June 16, 2025 to a 2% net smelter royalty established in 2002 on five mining concessions called the 'Portree claims'. Capstone appealed the decision to the Supreme Court of the State of Zacatecas.
  • Royalties Inc. has a 4.9% stake in Music Royalties Inc. ("MRI"), which has acquired 31 cash-flowing catalogs and paid out over $12 million in dividends since 2019 from 7,000 songs generating a 7.2% annual yield.

For further information contact Royalties Inc. at www.royaltiesinc.com

  Tim Gallagher
CEO & Director
(416) 925‐0090

 Connor Gallagher
Investor Relations
(647) 921-2206
 Andrew Robertson
Director
(416) 317-0137
  

Neither the CSE, OTC Markets nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of those terms, or other similar words, expressions, and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to: sufficient capital and financing required in order to fulfill the Company's business plans and strategy may not be obtained as expected; that the Company will not be able to pay future dividends; and other risks related to the Company as disclosed in the documents filed on the Company's profile at SEDAR+ at www.SEDARplus.ca. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this press release and they are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements herein are made as at the date hereof and are based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations, and opinions of management on such date. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required under applicable securities law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271086

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Royalties IncRI:CCCSE:RIPrecious Metals Investing
RI:CC
The Conversation (0)
Locksley Unveils First 100% American Made Antimony Ingot

Locksley Unveils First 100% American Made Antimony Ingot

Believed to be breakthrough marking first domestically sourced and refined antimony metal in decades, validating a 100% American made mine-to-metal supply chain that advance U.S. national objectives ahead of Australia and United States Meetings in Washington DC this week Locksley Resources Ltd.... Keep Reading...
1911 GOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON "BEST EFFORTS" LIFE OFFERING AND PRIVATE PLACEMENT

1911 GOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON "BEST EFFORTS" LIFE OFFERING AND PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/ 1911 Gold Corporation ("1911 Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUMB) (OTCQB: AUMF) (FRA: 2KY) announces that the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has denied regulatory approval for the C$17.0... Keep Reading...
Quimbaya Gold Identifies Key Structural Trends and Porphyry-Related Anomalies at Tahami Project

Quimbaya Gold Identifies Key Structural Trends and Porphyry-Related Anomalies at Tahami Project

High-Resolution Lidar Survey Defines Structural Architecture and Guides Next-Phase Exploration at Tahami Center and Southeast ZonesNOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESQuimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM,OTC:QIMGF) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05)... Keep Reading...
High Grade Rock Chip Results extend Cerro Chacon (updated)

High Grade Rock Chip Results extend Cerro Chacon (updated)

Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced High Grade Rock Chip Results extend Cerro Chacon (updated)Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Alice Queen (AQX:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Cash Flow Report 30 September 2025

Quarterly Cash Flow Report 30 September 2025

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Quarterly Cash Flow Report 30 September 2025Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Locksley Unveils First 100% American Made Antimony Ingot

Surface Metals Inc. Announces Private Placement Financing

SAGA Metals Featured in 'The Northern Miner' as Drilling Preparations Continue at Radar Project in Labrador

Bold Ventures Highlights Burchell Gold Copper Project News

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Surface Metals Inc. Announces Private Placement Financing

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Featured in 'The Northern Miner' as Drilling Preparations Continue at Radar Project in Labrador

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Highlights Burchell Gold Copper Project News

Base Metals Investing

Eric Sprott Announces Acquisition of Common Shares of Silverco Mining Ltd.

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Announces Private Placement and Ripsey Gold Project Overlimit Silver Assay Results

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Confirms High-Grade Uranium Mineralization up to 8.10% U3O8 at Surface on the Corvo Project

Tech Investing

CHARBONE Announces a Strategic Alliance with a Leading U.S. Industrial Gas Producer