Royal Road Minerals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering

Royal Road Minerals Limited. (TSXV: RYR,OTC:RRDMF) (OTCQB: RRDMF) (the "Company" or "Royal Road") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of up to 27,777,778 ordinary shares of the Company (each, a "Share") at a price of C$0.18 per Share, for gross proceeds of up to C$5,000,000 (the "Offering"). Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), the Ordinary Shares will be offered for sale to purchasers in all of the provinces in Canada, other than Quebec, andor other qualifying jurisdictions pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106 as amended by CSA Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 - Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption"). Because the Offering is being completed pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, the Ordinary Shares issued pursuant to the Offering will not be subject to a hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.
There is an offering document related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at https://www.royalroadminerals.com. Prospective investors should read the offering document before making an investment decision.
The Company has also engaged Integrity Capital Group Inc. ("Integrity") to act as a finder in connection with the offering and may pay fees in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), being a cash commission of up to 6.0% plus 6% in Brokers Warrants, on total proceeds, received from subscribers introduced to the Company by Integrity. The Company may also pay certain reasonable expenses incurred by Integrity up to a maximum of $10,000, exclusive of taxes.
The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to expand drilling programs across Royal Road's properties in Colombia and Saudi Arabia, as more specifically detailed in the Offering Document.
Closing is expected to occur on or before November 21, 2025. The Offering is subject to certain conditions, including, but not limited to, receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the Exchange.
The securities issued pursuant to the Offering have not, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons in the absence of U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
"With a new strategic shareholder in place and greater visibility across our portfolio, Royal Road is positioned to move decisively." Said Tim Coughlin, Royal Road's President and CEO. "The advancement of permitting activities in Colombia provides the opportunity to consolidate key titles and continue our drilling work at Guintar, where the Company has discovered a compelling new porphyry gold, copper and silver system. In parallel, we are preparing to drill exciting new gold targets in Saudi Arabia. This financing marks a timely and positive inflection point for Royal Road; one that will allow us to broaden our reach and communicate our story more effectively".
About Royal Road Minerals:
Royal Road Minerals is a mineral exploration and development company with its head office and technical-operations center located in Jersey, Channel Islands. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker RYR, on the OTCQB under the ticker RRDMF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker RLU. The Company's mission is to apply expert skills and innovative technologies to the process of discovering and developing copper and gold deposits of a scale large enough to benefit future generations and modern enough to ensure minimum impact on the environment and no net loss of biodiversity. The Company currently explores in the Kingdoms of Saudi Arabia, Morocco and in Colombia. More information can be found on the Company's website www.royalroadminerals.com.
