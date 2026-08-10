Royal Road Minerals Announces Issue of Stock Options

Royal Road Minerals Announces Issue of Stock Options

Royal Road Minerals Limited (TSXV: RYR,OTC:RRDMF) ("Royal Road" or the "Company") announces it has granted an aggregate 12,100,000 stock options to purchase ordinary shares (the "Shares") in the capital of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.25 per Share for a period of three (3) years from the date of grant, to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The Shares issuable upon exercise of the options are subject to a four month hold period from the original date of grant. As of the date hereof there are 16,550,000 options outstanding, including the options granted August 10, 2026, represent approximately 5% of the issued and outstanding Shares.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary statement:

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements") describing the Company's future plans and the expectations of its management that a stated result or condition will occur. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or developments in the Company's business or in the mineral resources industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all disclosure regarding possible events, conditions or results of operations that is based on assumptions about, among other things, the Alliance, the intention to form a joint venture, enter into a related agreement and establish Newco and, more generally, future economic conditions and courses of action, and assumptions related to government approvals, and anticipated costs and expenditures. The words "plans", "prospective", "expect", "intend", "intends to" and similar expressions identify forward looking statements, which may also include, without limitation, any statement relating to future events, conditions or circumstances. Forward-looking statements of the Company contained in this news release, which may prove to be incorrect, include, but are not limited to the Company's exploration plans.

The Company cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. There is no guarantee that the anticipated benefits of the Company's business plans or operations will be achieved. The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: economic market conditions, anticipated costs and expenditures, government approvals, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with Canadian provincial securities regulators or other applicable regulatory authorities. Forward-looking statements included herein are based on the current plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions of the Company management and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions change.

Contact

Jessica Martins
Royal Road Minerals Limited
info@royalroadminerals.com
+44 1534 887166

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/308974

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Royal Road Minerals LimitedRYR:CCtsxv:ryrgold investing
RYR:CC
The Conversation (0)
Royal Road Minerals Limited

Royal Road Minerals Limited

Keep Reading...
Graycliff Exploration (CSE:GRAY)

Graycliff Exploration

Keep Reading...
Two people in suits shake hands, agreeing to a deal.

Barrick, Newmont Settle Nevada Dispute in US$1.95 Billion Deal

Gold giants Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX,NYSE:B) and Newmont (NYSE:NEM,ASX:NEM) agreed to a US$1.95 billion truce on Monday (August 10), resolving a months-long dispute between the top gold miners that threatened to derail Barrick's planned North American spin-off.Under the settlement, Newmont... Keep Reading...
Pinnacle Silver and Gold (TSXV:PINN)

Pinnacle Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. (" Pinnacle " or the “ Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed a first tranche of the non-brokered private placement announced on July 13, 2026 (the “Offering”) for gross proceeds of $652,080. The first tranche consisted of 5,928,000 units (the... Keep Reading...
Gold nuggets with text: "5 Top Australian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Vertex Minerals Shines on Gold Mine Update

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top-performing mining stocks on the ASX.Companies focused on gold, copper and rare earths landed in the top five this week, with gold miner Vertex Minerals taking the top spot.Read on to discover this week's top gaining Australian... Keep Reading...
iMetal Resources Confirms Private Placement Is Fully Subscribed

iMetal Resources Confirms Private Placement Is Fully Subscribed

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV: IMR,OTC:IMRFF) (OTCQB: IMRFF) (FSE: A7VA) ("iMetal" or the "Company") confirms that its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") is now fully subscribed. The Offering consists of 30,000,000 Units (each, a "Unit"), at a price of $0.10 per... Keep Reading...
McFarlane Lake Announces Proposed Strategic Investment in iMetal Resources, Inc.

McFarlane Lake Announces Proposed Strategic Investment in iMetal Resources, Inc.

McFarlane Lake Mining Limited ("McFarlane" or the "Company") (CSE: MLM, OTC: MLMLF, FRA: W2Z) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a subscription agreement (the "Subscription Agreement") with iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV: IMR,OTC:IMRFF, OTC: IMRFF, FRA: A7VA) ("iMetal"), a... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Music Well Drilling Hits High-Grade Gold Shoot

Bahia Metals Delivers 313 Million Tonnes of Inferred Mineral Resources at 0.33% Nickel Total Equivalent for Mangueiros Main Project

Apex Resources Receives TSX Venture Exchange Acceptance to Grant of Option to Tungsten Reserve Corp. to Explore and Mine Tungsten Zones in the Jersey-Emerald Project in BC

Aitenders Technologies Receives Final Approval from CSE and Commences Trading

Related News

base metals investing

Music Well Drilling Hits High-Grade Gold Shoot

base metals investing

Bahia Metals Delivers 313 Million Tonnes of Inferred Mineral Resources at 0.33% Nickel Total Equivalent for Mangueiros Main Project

battery metals investing

Apex Resources Receives TSX Venture Exchange Acceptance to Grant of Option to Tungsten Reserve Corp. to Explore and Mine Tungsten Zones in the Jersey-Emerald Project in BC

uranium investing

DRC Investigates Uranium-Contaminated Cobalt Claims

precious metals investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - GEMG

precious metals investing

Gemdale Gold Intersects 5.19m at 14.01 g/t Au within 110m at 1.18 g/t Au at the Pontio Gold Project, Finland

precious metals investing

NevGold Turns a Year of Drilling Into a U.S. Antimony Resource