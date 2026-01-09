Royal Gold Presenting at the 29th Annual CIBC Western Institutional Investor Conference

Royal Gold Presenting at the 29th Annual CIBC Western Institutional Investor Conference

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, "Royal Gold" or the "Company") announced today that management will present at the 29th Annual CIBC Western Institutional Investor Conference.

Bill Heissenbuttel, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a royalty panel discussion on Wednesday, January 21, from 8:00 a.m. to 9:05 a.m. PT (9:00 a.m. to 10:05 a.m. MT / 11:00 a.m. to 12:05 p.m. ET). The discussion will be webcast live at https://cibcvirtual.com/cibcwesternconference2026ps and an audio-only replay will be available within 24 hours and may be accessed on the Company's website under the Investor Resources / Events & Presentations page.

Corporate Profile

Royal Gold is a high-margin, large-capitalization company that generates strong cash flows from a large and well-diversified portfolio of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests located in mining-friendly jurisdictions. Royal Gold shares trade under the symbol "RGLD" and provide growth, value and income investors with exposure to the metals and mining industry. The Company's website is located at www.royalgold.com .

For further information, please contact:

Alistair Baker
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Business Development
(303) 573-1660

