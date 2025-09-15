Royal Bank of Canada announces NVCC AT1 Limited Recourse Capital Notes issue

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) and (NYSE: RY) today announced the offering of US$1.35 billion of non-viability contingent capital ("NVCC") Additional Tier 1 (AT1) Limited Recourse Capital Notes, Series 7 (the "LRCNs"). The securities offered are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

The LRCNs will bear interest at a rate of 6.50% per cent annually, payable quarterly, for the initial period ending November 24, 2035. Thereafter, the interest rate on the LRCNs will reset every five years at a rate equal to the prevailing 5-year U.S. Treasury Rate plus 2.462 per cent. The LRCNs will mature on November 24, 2085 . The expected closing date of the offering is September 23, 2025 , subject to customary closing conditions.

RBC Capital Markets, LLC, BoA Securities, Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and HSBC Securities ( USA ) Inc. are the joint book-running managers for the offering.

Concurrently with the issuance of the LRCNs, the bank will issue NVCC Non-Cumulative 5-Year Fixed Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series BZ ("Preferred Shares Series BZ") to be held by Computershare Trust Company of Canada as trustee for Leo LRCN Limited Recourse Trust TM (the "Limited Recourse Trust"). In case of non-payment of interest on or principal of the LRCNs when due, the recourse of each LRCN holder will be limited to that holder's proportionate share of the Limited Recourse Trust's assets, which will consist of Preferred Shares Series BZ except in limited circumstances.

The bank may redeem the LRCNs on November 24, 2035 and on each February 24 , May 24 , August 24 , and November 24 thereafter, only upon the redemption by the bank of the Preferred Shares Series BZ held in the Limited Recourse Trust, in accordance with the terms of such shares and with the prior written approval of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions ( Canada ), in whole on not less than 10 nor more than 60 days' prior notice.

Net proceeds from this transaction will be used for general business purposes.

A registration statement relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC and is effective. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and a base prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the base prospectus for the offering may be obtained free of charge by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . Alternatively, you may obtain copies of the final prospectus supplement, when available, and the base prospectus for this offering by contacting RBC Capital Markets, LLC, by calling (866)-375-6829, or by e-mailing TMGUS@rbccm.com .

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Contact:
Asim Imran , Investor Relations, asim.imran@rbc.com , 416-955-7804

Media Contact:
Tracy Tong , Financial Communications, tracy.tong@rbc.com , 437-655-1915

SOURCE RBC Royal Bank

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Royal Bank of CanadaRY:CCTSX:RYFintech Investing
RY:CC
The Conversation (0)
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages.

While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early 2023, the latter half of 2023 saw a significant resurgence. This growth was largely fueled by the anticipation and eventual approval of spot crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the US, signaling a pivotal moment for digital assets.

These moves were a major step toward blending digital assets with traditional financial products, a transition that has been further driven by the increasing maturation and institutionalization of the crypto ecosystem.

Keep reading...Show less
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.

For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and middle-income countries reported saving money through a bank or other financial institution—marking a 16-percentage-point increase since 2021 and the sharpest three-year rise since the Findex survey began.

Keep reading...Show less
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform.

The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated cross-border financial systems.

The round, led by US-based Activant Capital, brings together global investors and fintech insiders, underscoring growing confidence in stablecoins as a practical tool for enterprise-grade settlement — not just crypto speculation.

Keep reading...Show less
Equity Story Group Limited

Strategic Investor Acquires 11.6% of Equity Story and New Director Appointment

The Board of Equity Story Group Ltd (ASX: EǪS) ("Equity Story" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Capital Haus Pty Ltd has acquired an 11.6% strategic stake in the Company at 2.6 cents per share, aligning with the last traded price on the ASX.

Keep reading...Show less
Man holding iPad with fintech imagery above.

Top 5 NASDAQ Fintech Stocks (Updated January 2025)

Fintech, or financial technology, has become an integral part of everyday life, and many US fintech stocks are seeing success.

Firms like Boston Consulting Group and Silicon Valley Bank are projecting growth in the market, and since the fintech umbrella covers such a wide range of companies, diverse businesses can profit as the industry develops.

Read on for a look at the NASDAQ's best-performing fintech stocks of the year. Data was gathered using TradingView's stock screener on January 8, 2025, and companies with market caps of at least US$50 million were considered.

Keep reading...Show less
man sitting on building looking at screen that says "fintech"

Top 5 NASDAQ Fintech Stocks (Updated December 2023)

Fintech, or financial technology, has become an integral part of everyday life.

Firms like Fitch Ratings and McKinsey & Company are projecting continued growth in the market, and since the fintech umbrella covers such a wide range of companies, diverse businesses could profit as the industry develops.

Read on for a look at the top-performing NASDAQ fintech stocks of the year. Data was gathered using TradingView's stock screener on December 20, 2023, and companies with market caps of at least US$50 million were considered.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Over 50% Q-o-Q Production Growth Targeted

Analyst Report: Locksley’s US Strategy Strengthens Critical Minerals Position

Altech Batteries Ltd Annual Report to Shareholders

Alvopetro Announces Q3 2025 Dividend of US$0.10 Per Share

Related News

Gold Investing

Over 50% Q-o-Q Production Growth Targeted

Silver Investing

Analyst Report: Locksley’s US Strategy Strengthens Critical Minerals Position

Gold Investing

John Feneck: Next Gold, Silver Price Targets, 11 Stocks I'm Bullish on Now

Gold Investing

Sun Summit Minerals Eyes "Multimillion-Ounce" Gold Deposit at JD Project

Battery Metals Investing

Altech Batteries Ltd Annual Report to Shareholders

Gold Investing

Gold Sector Consolidation Ramps Up with Newmont, Alamos and First Nordic Deals

Oil and Gas Investing

Alvopetro Announces Q3 2025 Dividend of US$0.10 Per Share

×