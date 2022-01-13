Rover Metals Corp. is pleased to report on the Phase 2 Exploration Program at its 100% owned Cabin Gold Project, NT, Canada . The focus of the Phase 2 Exploration Program was to discover and delineate new gold mineralized zones along the Bugow Iron Formation, the controlling structure for gold at the Cabin Gold Project. The Company is pleased to announce that its exploration program has been able to confirm and ...

ROVR:CA