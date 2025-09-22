Roscan Gold Receives Exploration Permit Renewal from Mali's Ministry of Mines

Roscan Gold Receives Exploration Permit Renewal from Mali's Ministry of Mines

Roscan Gold Corporation (TSXV: ROS,OTC:RCGCF) (FSE: 2OJ) (OTCQB: RCGCF) ("Roscan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received formal approval from the Council of Ministers for the renewal of its key exploration permits. This is a positive development as it paves the way for the issuance of the exploitation permit.

The renewal underscores the Government of Mali's continued support for responsible mineral exploration and development and provides Roscan with a solid foundation to advance its Kandiole Gold Project in the region.

"With this renewal in place, Roscan has a clear path to continue advancing our projects in Mali. The next key milestone for the Company is to obtain a mining permit while advancing our Preliminary Economic Assessment. These are critical steps in transitioning from exploration to development," said Nana Sangmuah, President & CEO of Roscan Gold. "We are grateful for the confidence placed in us by the Ministry of Mines and remain committed to building a project that creates long-term value for all stakeholders."

The renewal of permits allows Roscan to continue advancing technical studies, stakeholder engagement, and project development activities while awaiting the issuance of the mining permit.

About Roscan
Roscan Gold Corporation is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on the exploration and acquisition of gold properties in West Africa. The Company has assembled a significant land position of 100%-owned permits in an area hosting producing gold mines, including B2Gold's Fekola Mine, which lies on a contiguous property to the west of Kandiole, as well as major gold deposits located both north and south of its Kandiole Project in West Mali.

For further information, please contact:

Nana Sangmuah
President & CEO
Tel: (416) 900-1412
Email: info@Roscan.ca

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "continued support", or statements regarding the Company's next key milestone being the potential receipt of a mining permit, the opportunity to transition from exploration to development, the ability to continue advancing projects in Mali, the advancement of technical studies, stakeholder engagement and project development activities. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. "Exploration Target" as a range of quantities and grades are conceptual in nature and there has not been sufficient exploration to define a mineral resource. It is uncertain if future exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, including those risks set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis as filed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/267380

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Roscan Gold CorporationROS:CATSXV:ROSGold Investing
ROS:CA
The Conversation (0)
Roscan Gold Corporation

Roscan Gold Corporation

Roscan Gold Corp is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on the exploration and acquisition of gold properties in West Africa. The company has assembled a significant land position of 100%-owned permits in an area of producing gold mines and gold deposits, located both north and south of its Kandiole Project in West Mali.

Traffic light showing green against a blue sky with clouds.

Perpetua's Stibnite Gold-Antimony Project Gets Green Light for Construction

Perpetua Resources (TSX:PPTA,NASDAQ:PPTA) has secured final federal clearance to move forward with construction of its Stibnite gold-antimony project in Idaho.

The US Forest Service issued a conditional notice to proceed last week, confirming that the company has met all requirements outlined in its January 2025 record of decision.

“After 8 years of extensive permitting review and over $400 million invested, it is finally time for the Stibnite Gold Project to deliver for America,” said Jon Cherry, Perpetua's president and CEO.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars with upward graph; "5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks This Week" text overlay.

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Japan Gold Rises 119 Percent

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.

Statistics Canada released July’s monthly mineral production survey on Friday (September 19).

The data shows that gold production increased month-over-month, while copper and silver output declined; shipments, however, saw broad declines from June for all three metals. Gold production increased significantly, rising to 18,855 kilograms compared to 16,935 kilograms in June. Meanwhile, copper production fell to 37.99 million kilograms from 39.17 million kilograms in June, and silver production slipped to 25,345 kilograms from 28,390 kilograms.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars with green upward arrow, "Weekly Editor’s Picks" text.

Editor's Picks: Gold Price Breaks US$3,700 for First Time, Major Miners Hone Portfolios

Gold hit yet another new price record this week, rising past US$3,700 per ounce.

The yellow metal broke that level on Wednesday (September 16), the first day of the US Federal Reserve's meeting, and then did it again the next day just after the gathering wrapped up.

The Fed was widely anticipated to cut interest rates, and that's exactly what happened — it announced a 25 basis point reduction to the 4 to 4.25 percent range, with Chair Jerome Powell describing it to reporters as a "risk-management cut."

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars stacked, with a rising financial chart in the background.

What Does the GDX Index Change Mean for Gold Investors?

If it ain’t broke, why fix it? The GDX is way up, but VanEck is switching horses midstream.

The gold price hit a record high of US$3,707.34 per ounce on Wednesday (September 17), shortly after the US Federal Reserve’s decision to make its first cut to interest rates since December 2024.

That put the precious metal’s price up 40 percent since the start of 2025.

Keep reading...Show less
Red declining bar chart with downward arrow, symbolizing a financial loss or market downturn.

Newmont Exits Orla Mining With US$439 Million Share Sale

Orla Mining (TSX:OLA,NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) was hit with a second major exit this month as Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM,ASX:NEM) sold its entire 13.3 percent stake for US$439 million.

The news sent Orla's shares tumbling nearly 8 percent on Friday (September 19).

Denver-based Newmont said it sold the shares through the Toronto Stock Exchange at US$10.14 (C$14) each. The move leaves Newmont with no remaining stake in the company.

Keep reading...Show less
Will Rhind, gold bars.

Will Rhind: Gold vs. US Dollar — Top Driver as Fiat Falters

Will Rhind, CEO of GraniteShares, breaks down gold's recent price activity.

"I think the main thing that's driving gold ... is this alternative to the dollar," he said.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Finlay Minerals completes Field Work on Newly Identified Geophysical Targets on the SAY and JJB Properties

Locksley Continues to Strengthen its Position in Paving Pathway to 100% Made in America

Homerun Resources Inc. Provides Financing Updates

Aventis Energy Confirms Strong Radioactivity During Successful Exploration Program at the Corvo Uranium Project

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Finlay Minerals completes Field Work on Newly Identified Geophysical Targets on the SAY and JJB Properties

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Continues to Strengthen its Position in Paving Pathway to 100% Made in America

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Provides Financing Updates

Energy Investing

Aventis Energy Confirms Strong Radioactivity During Successful Exploration Program at the Corvo Uranium Project

Energy Investing

Stallion Uranium Appoints Peter Dembicki to Board of Directors, Initiates Haystack Intelligent Targeting Study

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Confirms Strong Radioactivity During Successful Exploration Program at the Corvo Uranium Project

Base Metals Investing

Copper Quest Acquires the Nekash Copper-Gold Porphyry Project in Idaho, USA