Root to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Root to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ROOT (NASDAQ: ROOT), the leading technology company in car insurance, today announced it will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in New York City.

Management will have a presence at the following conferences:

  • KBW Insurance Conference: Wednesday, September 9
  • Goldman Sachs Americas Financial Technology Conference: Tuesday, September 15

While there will be no Company presentation, Root will host one-on-one and group meetings with institutional investors. The investor material to be used in the meetings can be found on the home page of Root's Investor Relations website at ir.joinroot.com.

About Root, Inc.
ROOT Insurance is a technology company revolutionizing car insurance through data science and automation. Founded in 2015 and based in Columbus, Ohio, ROOT, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) is the parent company of ROOT Insurance Company. The ROOT app has reached more than 18 million downloads and has analyzed more than 37 billion miles of driving data to deliver personalized, easy, and fair pricing. For more information, visit root.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:
ir@joinroot.com

Media:
press@joinroot.com


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