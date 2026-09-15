Renforth Resources to Attend the ArcStone Kingswood Growth Summit 2026 in Toronto

Renforth Resources to Attend the ArcStone Kingswood Growth Summit 2026 in Toronto

Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR,OTC:RFHRF) (OTC Pink: RFHRF) (FSE: 9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming 3rd Annual ArcStone Kingswood Growth Summit in Toronto, taking place on September 16, 2026, at the Sheraton Center Toronto Hotel. Nicole Brewster, President and CEO of Renforth, will participate as a Featured Company and will hold one-on-one meetings with interested investors and capital markets professionals.

The ArcStone Kingswood Growth Summit will be hosting growth issuers and a curated group of investors, family offices, institutional investors, capital market professionals and service providers for a full day of company presentations, networking and 1-on-1 meetings.

Alongside the curated program of 1:1 meeting connecting investors with appropriate projects, the conference programme will provide keynote presentation, panel discussions and conversations on the industry developments.

Interested investors who would like to attend the ArcStone Kingswood Growth Summit can register for a free pass here.

About ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp.

ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp. is a diversified financial services firm with offices in New York and Toronto. Our firm specializes in providing bespoke solutions to mid-market companies worldwide, with a particular focus on cross-border transactions between Canada and the United States. Our partnership with Kingswood US enhances our ability to offer a full spectrum of financial services to our clients.

About Kingswood US

Kingswood US is a mid-market investment bank with a strong retail equity capital markets franchise and deep-rooted investment bank. The firm is dedicated to providing comprehensive financial services, including investment banking, wealth management, and capital raising, to clients across the United States.

ABOUT Renforth Resources Inc.
Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR,OTC:RFHRF) (OTC Pink: RFHRF) (FSE: 9RR) is a Canadian junior gold exploration company focused on advancing the Parbec gold deposit in the prolific Abitibi region of Québec to the point where Renforth can monetize Parbec in order to develop Renforth's Victoria nickel focussed bulk tonnage polymetallic deposit. Parbec is strategically located immediately adjacent to Agnico Eagle Mines Limited's (T:AEM - NYSE:AEM) Canadian Malartic complex, one of the largest open-pit gold mines in Canada. Renforth's Victoria Ni/Cu/Co/Zn polymetallic deposit is also contiguous to Canadian Malartic, with a resource declared over only 12% of the ~20km length of the mineralized structure, forming part of a wholly owned district scale property with several mineralized occurrences. Renforth is committed to disciplined, systematic exploration and transparent disclosure as it works to unlock the value of its Abitibi-region portfolio.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements with respect to planned exploration programmes, drill timing, anticipated results of mapping and sampling activities, and the Company's strategic plans. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking statements. These risks include, without limitation, changes in commodity prices, the results of exploration activities, regulatory changes, and general economic conditions. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:
Nicole Brewster
President & CEO, Renforth Resources Inc.
nicole@renforthresources.com
(416)818-1393
CSE: RFR,OTC:RFHRF | OTC Pink: RFHRF

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314413

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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