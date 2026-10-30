Rockwell Automation Increases Quarterly Dividend to $1.45 Per Share on Common Stock

The Board of Directors of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), following its regular review, today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.45 per share on its outstanding common stock, payable Dec. 10, 2026, to shareowners of record at the close of business on Nov. 16, 2026. This increase from prior quarter's dividend of $1.38 reflects continued strong operating performance and reinforces the company's commitment to returning cash to shareowners.
About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2026. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261030823474/en/
Media contacts:
Aijana Zellner
Head of Investor Relations and Market Strategy
+1 414-382-8510
azellner@rockwellautomation.com
Ed Moreland
Head of Government Affairs and Corporate Communications
+1 571-296-0391
edward.moreland@rockwellautomation.com