Rockland Resources Commences 3,000-Meter Drill Program at the Cole Gold Mines Project, Red Lake, Ontario

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - January 26, 2026 - Rockland Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rockland") (CSE: RKL,OTC:BERLF) (OTCQB: BERLF) (FSE: GB2) is pleased to announce the commencement of a 3,000-meter drill program at its flagship Cole Gold Mines Project, located in the prolific Red Lake Mining District of Ontario.
Drilling operations are being conducted by Chibougamau Drilling, a contractor with local operations in Red Lake. Chibougamau Drilling brings extensive experience in the district, having previously completed substantial drilling at the highly successful Great Bear deposit.
Figure 1. Plan Map of the Cole Gold Mines Project Target Areas
"We are very excited to now be drill testing the historic Cole Gold Mines project, armed with a century of data and maps that have all been freshly digitized and modelled," stated Mike England, CEO of Rockland.
Readers are invited to learn more about the Cole Gold Mines Project and the current drill program by visiting the Company's website:
https://www.rocklandresources.com/colegoldmines
Qualified Person:
Rockland's disclosure of a technical or scientific nature in this news release was reviewed and approved by Danae Voormeij, P. Geo., who is a registered professional geoscientist with Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia (EGBC) since 2007. Ms. Voormeij serves as the Qualified Person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101 as well as Rockland Resources newly appointed Chief Geologist.
About Rockland Resources Ltd.
Rockland Resources is committed to unlocking value through focused mineral exploration and discovery. The company's flagship project is the historic Cole Gold Mines project in the prolific Red Lake district of Ontario. By leveraging geological expertise, disciplined exploration and strategic project development, Rockland Resources aims to deliver meaningful growth and long-term value to its shareholders.
We seek Safe Harbor.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Michael England, CEO & Director
For further information, please contact:
Mike England
Email: mike@engcom.ca
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward -looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at WWW.SEDAR.COM).
Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.