Rockland Resources Commences 3,000-Meter Drill Program at the Cole Gold Mines Project, Red Lake, Ontario

(TheNewswire)

Rockland Resources Ltd.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - January 26, 2026 - Rockland Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rockland") (CSE: RKL,OTC:BERLF) (OTCQB: BERLF) (FSE: GB2) is pleased to announce the commencement of a 3,000-meter drill program at its flagship Cole Gold Mines Project, located in the prolific Red Lake Mining District of Ontario.

Drilling operations are being conducted by Chibougamau Drilling, a contractor with local operations in Red Lake. Chibougamau Drilling brings extensive experience in the district, having previously completed substantial drilling at the highly successful Great Bear deposit.

Figure 1. Plan Map of the Cole Gold Mines Project Target Areas

"We are very excited to now be drill testing the historic Cole Gold Mines project, armed with a century of data and maps that have all been freshly digitized and modelled," stated Mike England, CEO of Rockland.

Readers are invited to learn more about the Cole Gold Mines Project and the current drill program by visiting the Company's website:

https://www.rocklandresources.com/colegoldmines

Qualified Person:

Rockland's disclosure of a technical or scientific nature in this news release was reviewed and approved by Danae Voormeij, P. Geo., who is a registered professional geoscientist with Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia (EGBC) since 2007.  Ms. Voormeij serves as the Qualified Person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101 as well as Rockland Resources newly appointed Chief Geologist.

About Rockland Resources Ltd.

Rockland Resources is committed to unlocking value through focused mineral exploration and discovery. The company's flagship project is the historic Cole Gold Mines project in the prolific Red Lake district of Ontario. By leveraging geological expertise, disciplined exploration and strategic project development, Rockland Resources aims to deliver meaningful growth and long-term value to its shareholders.

We seek Safe Harbor.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Michael England, CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:
Mike England
Email: mike@engcom.ca

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward -looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at WWW.SEDAR.COM).

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

rockland-resourcesrkl-cccse-rklprecious-metals-investing
RKL:CC
The Conversation (0)
Lahontan Mobilizes Core Drill Rig to Santa Fe

Lahontan Mobilizes Core Drill Rig to Santa Fe

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 26, 2026 / Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG,OTC:LGCXF)(OTCQB:LGCXF)(FSE:Y2F) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce that it has mobilized a Super 90 track-mounted core drill rig to the Company's flagship Santa Fe Mine Project located in Nevada's... Keep Reading...
Freegold Provides an Update on its 2026 Plans

Freegold Provides an Update on its 2026 Plans

2026: Opportunities and Objectives Infill drilling to define higher-grade zones and improve/derisk the mineral resourceAdditional metallurgical testing to target >90% recovery and assess cost efficiencyExpand on the newly discovered Tamarack Zone and adjacent higher-grade Cleary Hil... Keep Reading...
LaFleur Minerals Inc. Sees Emerging Dynamic with Pivot from Exploration to Production

LaFleur Minerals Inc. Sees Emerging Dynamic with Pivot from Exploration to Production

This article has been disseminated on behalf of LaFleur Minerals and may include paid advertising. Disclosure: This does not represent material news, partnerships or investment advice. Via MiningNewsWire — LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) today announces its placement... Keep Reading...
FinEx Metals Reports Remaining Drill Results And Outlines Q2 2026 Exploration Program Targets For Ruoppa Gold Project In Finland

FinEx Metals Reports Remaining Drill Results And Outlines Q2 2026 Exploration Program Targets For Ruoppa Gold Project In Finland

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia, January 23, 2026 TheNewswire - FinEx Metals Ltd. (TSX-V: FINX) ("FinEx" or the "Company") announces it has received assays for the remaining nine drill holes from the Company's maiden drill program on its 100% owned Ruoppa gold project, located in the... Keep Reading...
Rua Gold Announces Upsizing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Rua Gold Announces Upsizing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/ RUA GOLD INC. ("Rua" or the "Company") (TSXV: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF) is pleased to announce that, due to strong investor demand, it has increased the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement... Keep Reading...
Providence Gold Mines Inc. Closes Financing

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Closes Financing

(TheNewswire) VANCOUVER TheNewswire - January 22, 2026 - Providence Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV:PHD,OTC:PRRVF) ("Providence" or the "Company") announces that further to the news release of January 16, 2026, the Company has received final approval to close the non-brokered private placement dated for... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

American Eagle Drills 802 Metres of 0.71% Copper Eq. from Surface, including 375 Metres of 1.01% Copper Eq.

Finlay Minerals samples 15.3% Copper and 532 g/t Silver on its 100% owned SAY Project

Copper Quest Announces $1,950,000 Investment by Strategic International Investor 'Concept Capital Management' a Foundational Investor in Mining and Exploration Companies

Terra Clean Energy Corp. Announces Agreement to Earn 100% Interest in The Prospector Freedom Mines Project in Marysvale, Utah, United States

Related News

gold-investing

American Eagle Drills 802 Metres of 0.71% Copper Eq. from Surface, including 375 Metres of 1.01% Copper Eq.

base-metals-investing

Copper Quest Announces $1,950,000 Investment by Strategic International Investor 'Concept Capital Management' a Foundational Investor in Mining and Exploration Companies

base-metals-investing

Finlay Minerals samples 15.3% Copper and 532 g/t Silver on its 100% owned SAY Project

energy-investing

Terra Clean Energy Corp. Announces Agreement to Earn 100% Interest in The Prospector Freedom Mines Project in Marysvale, Utah, United States

base-metals-investing

Homeland Nickel Announces the Appointment of Jordan Black as Corporate Secretary

base-metals-investing

CORRECTION - Domestic Metals Engages ICP Securities Inc. for Automated Market Making Services and provides further details on the engagement of Michael Pound

manganese-investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Euro Manganese Gains 134 Percent