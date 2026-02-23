Rockland Resources Closes Private Placements And Acquires The Mckenzie Island Twin Break Project In The Red Lake Mining District, Ontario

(TheNewswire)

Rockland Resources Ltd.

Vancouver, British Columbia, February 23, 2026 TheNewswire - Rockland Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rockland") (CSE: RKL,OTC:BERLF) (OTCQB: BERLF) (FSE: GB2) is pleased to provide the following update on the Company's activities.

DRILL PROGRAM

Rockland continues to drill in at its 100% owned Cole Gold Mines project in the Red lake Mining District, Ontario. The program is now on hole 12 with the first 5 drilled holes in at the lab now and results expected in the near future.

FINANCING CLOSING

Rockland announces that it has closed the non-brokered private placements announced February 9, 2026.

The Company issued 1.375 million hard dollar units (the "Units") at a price of $0.20 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $275,000. Each Unit is comprised of one common share ("Share") and one transferable Share purchase warrant of the Company ("Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the Subscriber to purchase one Warrant Share for a 24-month period after the Closing Date at an exercise price of $0.275 per share. Net proceeds of the Financing will be used to advance the Corporation's Cole Gold Mines project in Red Lake, Ontario and for general working capital purposes.

The Company further announces it has closed the non-brokered private placement of 1,000,000 flow-through shares at a price of $0.25 per FT Share (the "FT Offering"), for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $250,000. Each flow-through unit is comprised of one common share of the company issued on a flow-through basis and one-half of one common share purchase warrant issued on a non-flow-through basis. Each whole warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share of RKL at a price of $0.35 for a period of 24 months following the closing of the offering. The flow-through shares will qualify as flow-through shares (within the meaning of Subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and Section 359.1 of the Taxation Act (Quebec).  

The FT shares will entitle the holder to receive the tax benefits applicable to flow-through shares, in accordance with provisions of the Income Tax Act (Canada). The proceeds from the sale of the FT Units will be used to advance the Company's Cole Gold Mines project in Red Lake.

Shares issued pursuant to the Financing will be subject to a four-month hold period according to applicable securities laws of Canada.

ACQUISITION

Rockland is pleased to announce the signing of an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Twin Break project located in the Red lake Mining District, Ontario. Twin Break is a patented, high-grade–backed opportunity on McKenzie Island in the Red Lake gold district, where Rockland can quickly define drill-ready targets and systematically pursue meaningful upside along a deep, gold-bearing corridor.

Property highlights

  • Patented land package on McKenzie Island in the Red Lake gold district, providing secure tenure over a proven gold-bearing setting. 

  • Documented high-grade gold at surface, including 122.5 g/t Au over 0.5 m and a 161.1 g/t Au grab sample with visible gold. 

  • Drill-supported gold mineralization, highlighted by intercepts including 60.3 g/t Au over 0.69 m, confirming continuity beyond surface showings. 

  • District-scale structural upside, with the Bishop's Break structure reported to extend to 1,103 m depth and an identified parallel "Bishop's Break–style" system, creating multiple priority targets for follow-up work. 

CEO Mike England commented "Corridor-scale systems like Red Lake and Campbell have delivered stacked deposits. Twin Break is centered on a deep, continuous break with a parallel trend, backed by high-grade surface results and drilling, leaving clear room for repeat discoveries."

Terms of the agreement for a 100% interest call for the issuance of 250,000 shares on approval and a further payment of 500,000 shares on the 12-month anniversary of the effective date. An existing NSR of 3.0% is applicable with 1.5% available for purchase at any time for $1,000,000.

Rockland's disclosure of a technical or scientific nature in this news release were reviewed and approved by Donald Hoy, M. Sc., P. Geo., who serves as the Qualified Person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.

About Rockland Resources Ltd.

Rockland Resources is committed to unlocking value through focused mineral exploration and discovery. The company's flagship project is the historic Cole Gold Mines project in the prolific Red Lake district of Ontario. By leveraging geological expertise, disciplined exploration and strategic project development, Rockland Resources aims to deliver meaningful growth and long-term value to its shareholders.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Michael England, CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:

Mike England
Email:  mike@engcom.ca

 

Neither the Canadian Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

rockland-resourcesrkl-cccse-rklprecious-metals-investing
RKL:CC
The Conversation (0)
Sirios Resources Steps Into the Spotlight at Red Cloud Pre-PDAC with James Bay Gold Expansion Strategy

Sirios Resources Steps Into the Spotlight at Red Cloud Pre-PDAC with James Bay Gold Expansion Strategy

Sirios Resources (TSXV: SOI,OTC:SIREF) (OTCQB: SIREF) is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.The conference will be held in-person at The Omni King Edward Hotel in... Keep Reading...
East Nordeau Zone on Globex Royalty Claims Returns High-Grade Gold Drill Results

East Nordeau Zone on Globex Royalty Claims Returns High-Grade Gold Drill Results

GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to update shareholders on exploration... Keep Reading...
Silverco Provides Update on Nuevo Silver

Silverco Provides Update on Nuevo Silver

Silverco Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SICO,OTC:QTZCF) ("Silverco" or the "Company") provides further information in connection with the previously announced transaction pursuant to the binding letter with Nuevo Silver Inc. ("Nuevo Silver").Nuevo Silver has advised the Company that Nuevo Silver's purchase... Keep Reading...
Pinnacle Amends Payment Terms for El Potrero Project

Pinnacle Amends Payment Terms for El Potrero Project

(TheNewswire) VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, February 23, 2026 TheNewswire - (TSXV: PINN,OTC:PSGCF, OTC: PSGCF, Frankfurt: P9J) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. ("Pinnacle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed an amendment agreement with the vendor of the Potrero Project in... Keep Reading...
Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Announces Terms of Private Placement Units to Raise C$390,000

Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Announces Terms of Private Placement Units to Raise C$390,000

TSX-V: WLRFrankfurt: 6YLWalker Lane Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WLR,OTC:CMCXF) (Frankfurt: 6YL) ("WLR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the terms to its proposed non-brokered private placement. The proposed terms are to sell flow-through units of the Company (each, a "FT Unit") at a price of... Keep Reading...
1911 Gold Announces US$30 Million Credit Facility with Auramet International

1911 Gold Announces US$30 Million Credit Facility with Auramet International

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/1911 Gold Corporation ("1911 Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF) (OTCQX: AUMBF) (FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a loan agreement (the "Loan... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

PEP 11 Update - Federal Court Proceedings

Raptor Completes Further Drilling at Chester Project

Ni-Co Energy Inc. Files Preliminary Prospectus for Proposed Initial Public Offering

NorthStar Gaming Provides Update on Strategic Priorities for 2026

Related News

oil and gas investing

PEP 11 Update - Federal Court Proceedings

base metals investing

Raptor Completes Further Drilling at Chester Project

nickel investing

Ni-Co Energy Inc. Files Preliminary Prospectus for Proposed Initial Public Offering

silver investing

Stefan Gleason: Silver Wakeup in the West — What's Happening, What's Next

PDAC 2026: Here's What You Need to Know

copper investing

ASX Copper Mining Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2026

copper investing

What Was the Highest Price for Copper?