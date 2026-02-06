Rockland Reports on First 2 Drill Holes Completed at the Cole Gold Mines Project in the Red Lake District, Ontario

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire February 6, 2026 - Rockland Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rockland") (CSE: RKL,OTC:BERLF) (OTCQB: BERLF) (FSE: GB2) is pleased to report it has obtained visible gold in the first 2 drill holes completed, of an ongoing 3,000-metre diamond drilling program at its 100%-owned Cole Gold Mines Project, located in the prolific Red Lake Mining District of Ontario.
The initial drill holes were completed at the historic Cole Gold Mine, in efforts to confirm the style and nature of gold mineralization at this locale. A second objective was to observe and establish alteration styles, lithologies and structural controls associated with precious-metal mineralization, to assist in current and future exploration efforts on the Cole property (see Figure 1).
Exploration and development at the Cole Gold Mine includes a shaft sunk to a depth of 160 metres and levels established at the 90, 120 & 150-metre levels. The Cole Gold Mine is considered a non-producing historic mine; aside from recovering gold from underground development
Several occurrences of visible gold have been observed to date as documented below1. Company personnel continue to log, sample and split core, prior to it being sent out for analyses.
Drill Holes RR-26-01 & RR-26-02:
Visible gold was intersected at 3 locales in drill hole RR-26-01 from 82.20 to 82.60 metres, over a core length of 0.40 metres. An additional intercept was obtained at a depth of 85.70 metres down-hole.
Diamond drill hole RR-26-02 is a deeper cut below hole RR-26-01 and intersected visible gold over a 0.20-metre interval between 74.90 to 75.10 metres as well a deeper intercept at a depth of 187.00 metres down-hole. (Photographs depicting the above gold mineralization are posted on Rockland Resources website and are dated February 6, 2026).
In both drill holes, gold mineralization is hosted in deformed quartz veins, veinlets and stockwork that cross-cut broad zones of intense silicification (7 to 30 metre widths) that contain lesser biotite and subordinate garnet. Quartz veins, veinlets and stockwork also contain fine-grained arsenopyrite, chalcopyrite, pyrite and as locally, tourmaline. The zones of intense silicification also contain disseminated chalcopyrite, pyrite and arsenopyrite in seams and fracture fillings, suggesting appreciable potential widths for gold mineralization should the silicified zones assay favourably. The silicified zones are flanked by intervals of strong biotitic alteration with less intense silicification and also contain garnet.
Closely spatially associated with the veins containing visible gold and the zones of intense silicification, are prominent altered ultramafic and mafic dikes, intersected over variable widths. This close association suggests that the dikes and veins occupy and heal the same structures; proximity of ultramafic rocks with gold mineralization is well known in the Red Lake district, auguring well for the Cole property.
Mr. Mike England, CEO of Rockland stated: "Multiple occurrences of visible gold in each of the 2 initial drill holes is a very exciting start to this drill program. Hole RR-26-2 is the deepest hole completed yet and contains the best occurrence of visible gold obtained to date. This intercept occurs beneath the Cole Gold Mine workings, indicating gold mineralization continues to depth which is very encouraging. We also look forward to drilling several other high-priority targets containing high-grade gold mineralization that have never been drill tested."
Figure 1. Plan Map of the Cole Gold Mines Project Target Areas
Readers are invited to view sample pictures of visible gold from the current program and to learn more about the Cole Gold Mines Project by visiting the Company's website:
https://www.rocklandresources.com/colegoldmines
1It should be noted that that visible gold observed in drill core does not on its own, indicate the grade, continuity or economic viability of mineralization
Qualified Person:
Rockland's disclosure of a technical or scientific nature in this news release was reviewed and approved by Danae Voormeij, P. Geo., who is a registered professional geoscientist with Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia (EGBC) since 2007. Ms. Voormeij serves as the Qualified Person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101 as well as Rockland Resources newly appointed Chief Geologist.
About Rockland Resources Ltd.
Rockland Resources is committed to unlocking value through focused mineral exploration and discovery. The company's flagship project is the historic Cole Gold Mines project in the prolific Red Lake district of Ontario. By leveraging geological expertise, disciplined exploration and strategic project development, Rockland Resources aims to deliver meaningful growth and long-term value to its shareholders.
