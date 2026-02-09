Rockland Announces Ewan Downie as Technical Advisor

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - February 9, 2026 - Rockland Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rockland") (CSE: RKL,OTC:BERLF) (OTCQB: BERLF) (FSE: GB2) is pleased to welcome Mr. Ewan Downie as Technical Advisor to the Rockland team.
Ewan has been intimately involved in exploration and development in the Red Lake Mining District for more than 20 years. During this period, he has participated in the discovery of multiple new gold deposits in the camp and, while at Premier Gold Mines Ltd where he held the position of President and CEO, was a part of the "Red Lake Tram" that was constructed to link the Red Lake Mining Complex with the Cochenour Mine Complex. Premier remained actively involved in several Red Lake projects at the time the Company was acquired by Equinox Gold in 2021.
"I have long been a fan of the Red Lake camp for its history of yielding high-grade, world-class, gold discoveries", stated Ewan Downie. "The Cole Gold Mines Property has always been of interest, especially given that no modern exploration had been performed on this prospective property since 1973 - more than 50 years prior to being acquired by Rockland. The success of Great Bear, identifying a major gold deposit in a new geological environment away from the main "Mine Trend", highlights the need to revisit properties like Cole in the pursuit of major new discoveries. I am excited to work with the Rockland Team to test new targets and assess the true potential at the historic Cole Gold Mine deposit".
Mr. Mike England, CEO of Rockland stated: "We are honored to welcome Mr. Ewan Downie to Rockland's Technical Advisory Board. His depth of geological experience and successes in the Red Lake Mining District will be invaluable as we now advance our historic Cole Gold Mines Project."
The Company further announces it has arranged a non-brokered private placement of up to 1.25 million units ("Units") at a price of $0.20 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $250,000.00 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share ("Share") and one transferable Share purchase warrant of the Company ("Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the Subscriber to purchase one Warrant Share for a 24-month period after the Closing Date at an exercise price of $0.275 per share. Net proceeds of the Financing will be used to advance the Corporation's Cole Gold Mines Project in Red Lake, Ontario and for general working capital purposes.
The Company further announces it has arranged a non-brokered private placement of up to 1,000,000 flow-through shares at a price of $0.25 per FT Share (the "FT Offering"), for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $250,000.
The FT shares will entitle the holder to receive the tax benefits applicable to flow-through shares, in accordance with provisions of the Income Tax Act (Canada). The proceeds from the sale of the FT Units will be used to advance the Company's Cole Gold Mines Project in Red Lake.
Each flow-through unit shall be comprised of one common share of the company issued on a flow-through basis and one-half of one common share purchase warrant to be issued on a non-flow-through basis. Each whole warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share of RKL at a price of $0.35 for a period of 24 months following the closing of the offering. The flow-through shares will qualify as flow-through shares (within the meaning of Subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and Section 359.1 of the Taxation Act (Quebec).
Finders' fees will be payable. Closing of the offering is subject to approval of the CSE. The securities issued under the offering, and any Shares that may be issuable on exercise of any such securities, will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance of such securities.
About Rockland Resources Ltd.
Rockland Resources is committed to unlocking value through focused mineral exploration and discovery. The company's flagship project is the historic Cole Gold Mines project in the prolific Red Lake district of Ontario. By leveraging geological expertise, disciplined exploration and strategic project development, Rockland Resources aims to deliver meaningful growth and long-term value to its shareholders.
