Rockland Announces Accomplished Red Lake Geologist Tim Twomey as Technical Advisor

(TheNewswire)

Rockland Resources Ltd.
 

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - March 10, 2026 - Rockland Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rockland") (CSE: RKL,OTC:BERLF) (OTCQB: BERLF) (FSE: GB2) is pleased to welcome Mr. Tim Twomey as Technical Adviser to the Technical team.

Tim is a registered Professional Geoscientist (Ontario) with over 40 years of exploration, production and management expertise. He is an accomplished expert in structural geology and Archean lode gold deposits, particularly within the Red Lake District. Tim played a key role in the discovery, development and production of Goldcorp's High-Grade Zone, which is one of the most important gold discoveries made in the last 30 years. He was most recently Principal Geologist for Yamana Gold Inc, based out of Thunder Bay. Previously, he was Vice-President of Exploration for Premier Gold Mines Limited, where he directed the exploration of the Hardrock Gold Project in Geraldton, Ontario, from its inception in 2008. Prior to this Tim was Senior Exploration Geologist with Goldcorp in the Red Lake Gold Camp where he worked from 1994 to 2008.

Mike England, CEO of Rockland stated: "We are very pleased to welcome Tim Twomey to Rockland's technical advisory board. His years of experience in the Red Lake mining district will be an invaluable asset with regards to advancing our Cole Gold Mines project."

The Company further announces it has set 200,000 options at $0.27 for a period of 3 years to consultants of the Company in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.  

About Rockland Resources Ltd.

Rockland Resources is committed to unlocking value through focused mineral exploration and discovery. The company's flagship project is the historic Cole Gold Mines project in the prolific Red Lake district of Ontario. By leveraging geological expertise, disciplined exploration and strategic project development, Rockland Resources aims to deliver meaningful growth and long-term value to its shareholders.

We seek Safe Harbor.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Michael England, CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:

Mike England

Email: mike@engcom.ca

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward -looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at WWW.SEDAR.COM).

