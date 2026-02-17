Robinhood Ventures Fund I Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

Robinhood Markets, Inc.

Today, Robinhood Ventures Fund I (RVI) is announcing the launch of the roadshow for its initial public offering of common shares of beneficial interest. RVI has filed a registration statement on Form N-2 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to offer 40,000,000 common shares of beneficial interest at an expected initial public offering price of $25 per share. The offering consists of 35,000,000 common shares of beneficial interest being offered by RVI and 5,000,000 common shares of beneficial interest being offered by Robinhood Markets, Inc. (the "Selling Shareholder"). In addition, RVI intends to grant the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 6,000,000 common shares of beneficial interest. RVI will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of shares by the Selling Shareholder. The shares are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol RVI.

To learn more, join Robinhood Markets CEO Vlad Tenev, Robinhood Markets CFO Shiv Verma, and Robinhood Ventures Fund I (RVI) President Sarah Pinto today, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET for a livestreamed presentation. The livestream will be available directly in the Robinhood app, X, and on YouTube.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as sole bookrunner for the proposed offering.

A registration statement relating to the proposed sale of common shares of beneficial interest of Robinhood Ventures Fund I has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release is being made pursuant to, and in accordance with, Rule 134 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The proposed offering of common shares of beneficial interest of RVI will be made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the registration statement. Copies of the preliminary prospectus related to the proposed offering may be obtained by contacting Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or from RVI by emailing corporate-legal-group@robinhood.com. Investors are advised to carefully consider the investment objectives, risks and charges and expenses of RVI before investing. The prospectus, which will contain this and other information about RVI, should be read carefully before investing.

Disclosures:

An investment in the Fund is speculative and involves a high degree of risk with substantial risk of loss.

Robinhood Ventures is the investment adviser for RVI. Robinhood Ventures is the dba name for Robinhood Ventures DE, LLC. Robinhood Ventures is an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of Robinhood Markets, Inc.

5225442

Contacts
Investor Relations: ir@robinhood.com
Press: press@robinhood.com 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5b5b0f75-2bd0-4796-bc7f-16ac78238ac5


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

robinhood-marketshoodnasdaq-hoodfintech-investing
HOOD
The Conversation (0)
Altech Batteries Ltd Update on CERENERGY ABS60 Battery-pack Prototypes

Altech Batteries Ltd Update on CERENERGY ABS60 Battery-pack Prototypes

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is pleased to provide an update on the production of its CERENERGY(R) ABS60 BatteryPack prototypes. All 240 cells for the first ABS60 BatteryPack Prototype have now been fabricated, assembled and... Keep Reading...
Desktop Metal Introduces PureSinter - a High-Purity Vacuum Furnace that Delivers Premium Debind-and-Sinter Performance at an Affordable Price

Desktop Metal Introduces PureSinter - a High-Purity Vacuum Furnace that Delivers Premium Debind-and-Sinter Performance at an Affordable Price

PureSinter offers one-run debinding and sintering of metal parts produced with either Additive Manufacturing or traditional manufacturing methods in a 15.8L retort In development for five years, this all-new furnace was designed for ease-of-use, premium performance, reliability, and low cost of... Keep Reading...
Pivotal Metals

Appointment of Ivan Fairhall as new Managing Director, other Board Changes

Pivotal Metals Limited (ASX:PVT) (‘Pivotal’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to announce that Ivan Fairhall has today been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD). Highlights Appointment of experienced mining executive, Mr Ivan Fairhall, as MD.Previously Executive Director... Keep Reading...
Toggle3D.ai (CSE:TGGL)

Toggle3D.ai: Democratizing 3D Content Through Artificial Intelligence

Keep Reading...
Motorsport Games Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Motorsport Games Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) ("Motorsport Games" or the "Company") today reported financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023. The Company has also posted a Q1 2023 Review video and Q1 2023 earnings slides highlighting key milestones that occurred in the period,... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies: Unlocking Opportunity in Used Vehicle Leasing

Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies

Keep Reading...
Auto Finance Veteran and Former Tesla National Lease Partner Launches AmeriTrust Financial to Fill Used-Car Leasing Gap

Auto Finance Veteran and Former Tesla National Lease Partner Launches AmeriTrust Financial to Fill Used-Car Leasing Gap

AmeriTrust's platform is the first to deliver side-by-side loan and lease decisions from a single retail application, with live-inventory calculators that enable lower payments on shorter terms. AmeriTrust Financial, an independent automotive finance company, today announced the launch of a... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...
Hands typing on a laptop with "open banking" text and related icons hovering above.

Canada’s Big Open Banking Move: Unlocking Consumer Control and Financial Innovation

In its 2025 federal budget, the Canadian government lays out a bold blueprint to foster competition, innovation and inclusion in the financial sector by accelerating open banking adoption. With the Big Six banks holding 93 percent of banking assets, this consumer-driven reform aims to dismantle... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified Assays from DDH-WD-25-02 of 2.78% CUEQ over 32.10 METERS, Including 4.78% CUEQ over 11.52 Meters and 5.64% CUEQ over 6.02 Meters

Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified Assays from DDH-WD-25-02 of 2.78% CUEQ over 32.10 METERS, Including 4.78% CUEQ over 11.52 Meters and 5.64% CUEQ over 6.02 Meters

Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified Assays from DDH-WD-25-02 of 2.78% CUEQ over 32.10 METERS, Including 4.78% CUEQ over 11.52 Meters and 5.64% CUEQ over 6.02 Meters

Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified Assays from DDH-WD-25-02 of 2.78% CUEQ over 32.10 METERS, Including 4.78% CUEQ over 11.52 Meters and 5.64% CUEQ over 6.02 Meters

Related News

copper-investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified Assays from DDH-WD-25-02 of 2.78% CUEQ over 32.10 METERS, Including 4.78% CUEQ over 11.52 Meters and 5.64% CUEQ over 6.02 Meters

copper-investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified Assays from DDH-WD-25-02 of 2.78% CUEQ over 32.10 METERS, Including 4.78% CUEQ over 11.52 Meters and 5.64% CUEQ over 6.02 Meters

copper-investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified Assays from DDH-WD-25-02 of 2.78% CUEQ over 32.10 METERS, Including 4.78% CUEQ over 11.52 Meters and 5.64% CUEQ over 6.02 Meters

copper-investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified Assays from DDH-WD-25-02 of 2.78% CUEQ over 32.10 METERS, Including 4.78% CUEQ over 11.52 Meters and 5.64% CUEQ over 6.02 Meters

copper-investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified Assays from DDH-WD-25-02 of 2.78% CUEQ over 32.10 METERS, Including 4.78% CUEQ over 11.52 Meters and 5.64% CUEQ over 6.02 Meters

copper-investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified Assays from DDH-WD-25-02 of 2.78% CUEQ over 32.10 METERS, Including 4.78% CUEQ over 11.52 Meters and 5.64% CUEQ over 6.02 Meters

base-metals-investing

Corcel Exploration Appoints New Director