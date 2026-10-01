Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2026 Results on October 27, 2026

Today, Robinhood Markets, Inc. ("Robinhood") (NASDAQ: HOOD) announced that it will release its third quarter 2026 financial results on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, after market close. Robinhood will host a video call with Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Vlad Tenev and Chief Financial Officer Shiv Verma to discuss its results at 2:00 PM PT 5:00 PM ET on the same day. The video call and supporting materials will be available at investors.robinhood.com. The event will also be live streamed to YouTube and X.com via Robinhood's official channels, @RobinhoodApp, and within the Robinhood mobile app. Following the call, a replay and transcript will be available at investors.robinhood.com.

Ahead of the call, Robinhood shareholders can visit https://app.saytechnologies.com/robinhood-markets-2026-q3 to submit and upvote questions for management using the Q&A platform developed by Say by Robinhood. The Q&A platform will be open for question submission starting Tuesday, October 20, 2026, at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET. Shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions until Monday, October 26, 2026, at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET. Management will address a selection of the most upvoted questions relating to Robinhood's business and financial results on the earnings call. Shareholders can email hello@saytechnologies.com for any support inquiries.

About Robinhood

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a global leader in financial services offering retail brokerage, crypto, advisory, digital banking services, and private markets access to a new generation of investors. Additional information about Robinhood can be found at robinhood.com.

Robinhood uses the "Overview" tab of its Investor Relations website (accessible at investors.robinhood.com/overview) and its Newsroom (accessible at newsroom.aboutrobinhood.com), as means of disclosing information to the public in a broad, non-exclusionary manner for purposes of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg. FD). Investors should routinely monitor those web pages, in addition to Robinhood's press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts, as information posted on them could be deemed to be material information.

"Robinhood" and the Robinhood feather logo are registered trademarks of Robinhood Markets, Inc. All other names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Investor Relations: ir@robinhood.com

Press: press@robinhood.com


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