Video - CEO Clips: Getty Copper: High-Grade Copper Discoveries in BC's Highland Valley

Video - CEO Clips: Getty Copper: High-Grade Copper Discoveries in BC's Highland Valley

Getty Copper (TSXV: GTC,OTC:GTCDF) (OTCQX: GTCDF) is advancing exploration in British Columbia's Highland Valley, adjacent to Canada's largest copper mine. With nearly 60 years of project history, the company is reporting encouraging drill results, including 150 metres grading 0.7% copper, with 46 metres grading 1.47% copper, reinforcing the property's exploration potential. With over $20 million in capital to deploy over the next 15 months, Getty Copper has accelerated its drilling program and is positioning itself for a significant year of exploration and potential growth in 2027.

Getty Copper (TSXV: GTC,OTC:GTCDF) (OTCQX: GTCDF)

https://gettycopper.com/

About BTV - Business Television:

For over 25 years, BTV has been a capital markets focused TV production and Digital Marketing Agency. BTV helps companies increase their brand awareness to a national retail and institutional investor audience, combining unique content creation and major distribution services on top tier networks including Bloomberg, CNBC, FOX Business News and financial sites. The BTV suite of strategic products include: BTV- Business Television Show, CEO Clips™, TV Branding Ads, Digital, Lead Gen, Social and Direct Email Marketing Campaigns that reach investors where they research and live on-air and online.

Discover Investment Opportunities!

www.b-tv.com/theagency

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips - are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/320515

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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